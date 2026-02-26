CITY OF FIRCREST-RESCHEDULED MEETING
Published 1:30 am Thursday, February 26, 2026
CITY OF FIRCREST
NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED CIVIL SERVICE
COMMISSION MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular Fircrest Civil Service Commission meeting scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 has been canceled and rescheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 4:00 P.M.
These meetings are open to the public and are held at 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for the agenda. For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or email aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net
IDX-1027110
February 26, 2026