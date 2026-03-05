City of Fircrest-Public Hearing

CITY OF FIRCREST

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING TO RECEIVE COMMENTS ON:

STORMWATER MANAGEMENT PROGRAM PLAN

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will conduct a public hearing on March 10, 2026, commencing at 7:15 P.M. or thereafter, to accept public comments on the Stormwater Management Program Plan. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. Written comment may be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; fax: 253.566.0762. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net or contact Fircrest City Hall at (253) 564-8901 for more information.

IDX-1027465

