NO. 26-4-00917-4

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of: PRISCILLA A. GILMAN,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of filing copy of Notice to Creditor: April 13, 2026

Date of First publication:

April 17, 2026

/s/ GREGORY N. GRAVES

Personal Representative

c/o 11024 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98444

LAW OFFICE OF TRACY & TRACY

/s/ LAWRENCE P. TRACY

WSBA #12065

Attorney for Estate

IDX-1029477

April 17, 24, May 1, 2026