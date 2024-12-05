City of Ruston-ORDINANCE NO.1585

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1585

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, LIMITING THE HOURS OF SALE OF LIQUOR BY AMENDING RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE SECTION 9.02.010; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND CORRECTIONS; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a Regular Council Meeting, held on December 3, 2024, duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1585. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

IDX-1006203

December 5, 2024