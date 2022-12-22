PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate Protein Powder Reviewed

PrimeGENIX’s Whey Isolate is a popular protein powder from New Zealand grass-fed pure whey protein isolate.

Available online through PrimeGENIX.com, the supplement can support muscle growth and recovery with 25g of protein per serving while containing zero carbs, zero fat, and zero sugar.

Please keep reading to find out everything you need to know about PrimeGENIX’s Whey Isolate protein powder today in our review.

What is PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate Protein?

Supplement company PrimeGENIX offers a popular and top-rated whey protein isolate supplement called Whey Isolate New Zealand Grass-Fed Pure Whey Protein Isolate.

Priced at $69.95 per tub, PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate is designed to taste incredible, give you ample protein per serving, and limit your carbs, fat, and sugar intake.

By taking the supplement daily, you can lose weight, build muscle, enhance physical performance, speed up muscle recovery, and improve physique, among other benefits, according to PrimeGENIX.

PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate Protein Benefits

By taking PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate daily, you can purportedly enjoy benefits like:

Lose weight

Build muscle

Enhance physical performance

Speed up muscle recovery

Improve physique

Get 25g of pure, organic protein with zero carbs, zero fat, and zero sugar and 100 calories per serving.

The formula is also designed to taste great with a chocolate milkshake flavor. PrimeGENIX plans to release a second flavor, vanilla milkshake, in the near future.

PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate Protein Features

PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate Protein offers similar benefits to other high-quality protein powders sold online today. Here are some of the features behind the popular whey protein isolate powder:

25g of Pure Whey Protein Isolate: Each serving of PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate Protein contains 25 grams of pure whey protein isolate. It’s ultra-pure protein sourced from 100% grass-fed cows in New Zealand. Whey isolate is one of the most desirable types of protein available today because it contains fewer fillers than standard whey, making it ideal for muscle growth and development.

100 Calories Per Serving: Each PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate Protein serving has just 100 calories, making it a low-calorie way to support an active lifestyle.

2.7g of Micronized BCAAs: Each serving of PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate Protein also contains 2.7g of micronized branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs). BCAAs and amino acids are the building blocks of protein, and studies show they play a critical role in muscle development and recovery. PrimeGENIX added full-spectrum BCAAs and amino acids to the formula to support muscle growth and recovery.

Zero Carbs: PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate Protein has 0 carbs, allowing you to get a high dose of protein without overloading the carbs found in other protein powders.

Zero Sugar: There’s no sugar or artificial sweeteners in PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate Protein. Instead, the formula features a tasty, natural chocolate milkshake flavor without overloading you with sugar.

Zero Fat: PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate Protein is a true 100% fat-free protein option. There’s 0 fat in each serving.

No Clumps, Chunks, or Lumps: Some protein powder forms clumps or chunks, making it unpleasant to drink. PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate Protein is designed for superior mixability and has a silky smooth texture, making it easy to create a smooth protein shake. Because the protein is micronized using a proprietary process, it dissolves fast and mixes well.

How to Use PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate Protein

PrimeGENIX recommends taking Whey Isolate in two steps, including:

Add one scoop of powder to a cold beverage of your choice

Shake, stir, or blend for 30 seconds

What Makes PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate Protein Unique?

You have plenty of options for protein powder, including other top-rated whey isolate formulas. What makes PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate unique? Why pick PrimeGENIX’s whey isolate over competing options?

PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate’s advantages include the following:

#1 Triple-Pure Advantage: 100% Grass-Fed Cows from New Zealand: The whey isolate in the supplement comes from grass-fed cows in New Zealand. New Zealand is known for producing some of the highest-quality protein and beef in the world. The healthy, robust cows in New Zealand roam freely and graze on grass, making them a high-quality source of protein for use in supplements like PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate Protein.

#2 Triple-Pure Advantage: Proprietary Filtration Process: Good cows are just one part of creating a high-quality protein powder. PrimeGENIX uses a special microfiltration process to maximize protein content while minimizing fillers to make the formula ultra-pure. In fact, PrimeGENIX claims to use a “brand new proprietary technology” to strip unwanted fats, carbs, and sugars away while preserving the biological nature of the protein, giving you more protein per serving.

#3 Triple-Pure Advantage: Pure Whey Protein Isolate: Because the supplement is made from high-grade organic milk from grass-fed cows in New Zealand and filtered with proprietary filtration technology, you can digest it faster than ordinary whey, allowing you to enjoy the benefits more rapidly and experience more powerful benefits.

PRIMEGENIX Whey Isolate Supplement Facts Label & Protein Matrix

PRIMEGENIX discloses its full amino acid profile, protein matrix, and supplement facts label upfront, making it easy to compare the supplement to other protein powders sold online today.

Here’s what you get in each scoop (one serving) of PRIMEGENIX Whey Isolate:

0.5g of fat

10g of cholesterol

120mg of sodium

0g of total carbs

0g of total sugars

25g of protein

121mg of calcium (10% DV)

155mg of potassium (4% DV)

Varying amounts of alanine, arginine, aspartic acid, cysteine, glutamic acid, glycine, histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, proline, serine, threonine, tryptophan, tyrosine, and valine

The ingredients in the formula include whey protein isolate instant, soy lecithin, protease, cocoa bean powder (processed with alkali), natural flavor, xanthan gum, stevia leaf extract, and cinnamon bark powder.

According to the label, 120g of sodium is in each 33g serving of Whey Isolate. This appears to be incorrect, and there should only be 120mg of sodium in each serving of Whey Isolate.

PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate Protein Pricing

PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate Protein is priced at $69.95 per tub. However, you can save money by ordering multiple tubs at once.

Here’s how pricing works:

1 Tub: $69.95

2 Tubs: $129.90 ($64.95 Each)

Each tub contains 30 servings (30 scoops) or a 1-month supply.

PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate Protein is available in a single flavor: chocolate milkshake. A second flavor, vanilla milkshake, is coming soon.

PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate Protein Refund Policy

PrimeGENIX offers a 67-day money-back guarantee on all products, including its Whey Isolate Protein. Contact the manufacturer and return the empty containers within 67 days if unsatisfied.

About PrimeGENIX

PrimeGENIX is a nutritional supplement brand offering weight loss products, muscle gainers, hormone-balancing supplements, and more.

In addition to Whey Isolate Protein, other popular PrimeGENIX supplements include Calmlean, Cortisync, DIM 3X, Testodren, and Pre-Workout.

You can contact PrimeGENIX and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Online Form: https://www.primegenix.com/contact/

Phone (North America Toll-Free): 1-866-621-6886

Phone (International): 1-604-677-5365

PrimeGENIX is a subsidiary of Leading Edge Health, Inc.

Final Word

PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate Protein is a high-quality protein powder featuring 0 carbs, 0 fat, 0 sugar, and 25g of protein per serving.

Designed to maximize muscle mass, growth, and recovery, PrimeGENIX Whey Isolate Protein is made from 100% grass-fed triple pure New Zealand whey protein isolate.

To learn more about the popular protein powder or to buy it online today, visit the official website at PrimeGENIX.com.