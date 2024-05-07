No. 24-4-00443-5
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL
PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Matter of the Estate of
LESTER R. WARD II
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the personal representative below has been authorized to sell, by Order dated May 3, 2024, the following legally described real properties situated in Pierce County, Washington:
PARCEL A:
THE WEST 100 FEET OF THE EAST 1.43 ACRES OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE NORTH 5 ACRES OF LOT 4 INSIDE THE PUYALLUP INDIAN RESERVATION OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF THE W.M., IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. PARCEL B:
THE EAST 25 FEET OF THE WEST 125 FEET OF THE EAST 1.43 ACRES OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE NORTH 5 ACRES OF LOT 4 INSIDE THE PUYALLUP INDIAN RESERVATION OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF THE W.M., IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.
SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
Tax Parcel Nos. 0320153071, 0320153088
An agreement has been reached with a purchaser to sell the properties for $275,000.00. This sale is subject to confirmation by the court not earlier than May 20, 2024, after which date the sale can be confirmed and sale completed in accordance with the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated April 18, 2024. For additional information, please contact the attorney for the estate, Todd J. Tuell, at the address listed below.
DATED at Tacoma, Washington
this 6th day of May, 2024.
/s/ Thomas R. McKee, Personal Representative
Tuell & Young, P.S.
Attorneys for Estate
1457 S. Union Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
253-759-0070
IDX-995826
May 7, 2024