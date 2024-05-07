No. 24-4-00443-5

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL

PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

LESTER R. WARD II

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the personal representative below has been authorized to sell, by Order dated May 3, 2024, the following legally described real properties situated in Pierce County, Washington:

PARCEL A:

THE WEST 100 FEET OF THE EAST 1.43 ACRES OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE NORTH 5 ACRES OF LOT 4 INSIDE THE PUYALLUP INDIAN RESERVATION OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF THE W.M., IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. PARCEL B:

THE EAST 25 FEET OF THE WEST 125 FEET OF THE EAST 1.43 ACRES OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE NORTH 5 ACRES OF LOT 4 INSIDE THE PUYALLUP INDIAN RESERVATION OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF THE W.M., IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel Nos. 0320153071, 0320153088

An agreement has been reached with a purchaser to sell the properties for $275,000.00. This sale is subject to confirmation by the court not earlier than May 20, 2024, after which date the sale can be confirmed and sale completed in accordance with the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated April 18, 2024. For additional information, please contact the attorney for the estate, Todd J. Tuell, at the address listed below.

DATED at Tacoma, Washington

this 6th day of May, 2024.

/s/ Thomas R. McKee, Personal Representative

Tuell & Young, P.S.

Attorneys for Estate

1457 S. Union Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98405

253-759-0070

IDX-995826

May 7, 2024