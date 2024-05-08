No. 24-4-011237

AMENDED NON-PROBATE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

ROBERT JOHN REMEN,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

As Notice Agent, I have elected to give notice to the Decedent’s creditors. On the date of filing this Amended Non-Probate Notice to Creditors with the Court:

I had no knowledge of:

• Any other person acting as Notice Agent, or

• The appointment of a Personal Representative for the Decedent’s probate estate in the State of washington.

According to the records of the Court that were then avaliable:

• No cause number regarding the Decedent had been issued to any other Notice Agent, and • No Personal Representative of the Decenent’s probate estate has been appointed.

Any persons having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim:

• Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and

• In the manner provided in RCW 11.42.070:

• By filing with the Court the original of the signed Creditor’s Claim, and • By serving upon or mailing by first class mail to me at the address provided below a copy of the signed Creditor’s Claim.

The Creditor’s Claim must be presented by the later to occur of:

• Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice tp you as provided in RCW 11.42.020(2)(c), or

• Four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice.

If the Creditor’s Claim is not presented within the foregoing time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Desendent’s probate and non-probate assets.

In accordance with RCW 9A.72.085

, I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington that the foregoing is true and correct to the best of my knowledge.

DATED this 6th day of May, 2024

at Pierce County, Washington.

GRAVIS LAW, PLLC

By:

/s/ JEANNE E. BETZENDORFER WSBA #14718

7350 Cirque Drive W, Suite 102

University Place, WA 98467

253-343-0446

Attorney for Notice Agent

Date of First Publication of

this Notice:

05/08/2024

IDX-995877

May 8, 15, 22, 2024