No. 24-4-00896-31

NON PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.42)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR SNOHOMISH COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of

DENNIS DALE MORGAN, Deceased.

The notice agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decendent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forevered barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

May 3, 2024.

The notice agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on 24 April, 2024, at Everett, Washington that the foregoing is true and correct.

NOTICE AGENT:

/S/ Dennis Dale Morgan, Jr

NOTICE AGENT:

Dennis Dale Morgan, Jr

1822 Wolf Laurel Dr.

Sun City Center, FL 33573

ATTORNEY FOR NOTICE AGENT:

(and Notice Agent’s WA Resident

Agent)

KRISTA MACLAREN,

WSBA No 27550

ANDERSON HUNTER LAW

FIRM, P.S.

2707 Colby Ave., Suite 1001

Everett, WA 98201

ADRESS FOR MAILING

OR SERVICE:

ANDERSON HUNTER LAW

FIRM, P.S.

c/o Krista Maclaren

2707 Colby Ave., Suite 1001

Everett, WA 98201

COURT OF NOTICE AGENT’S OATH AND DECLARATION:

Snohomish County Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER:

24-4-00896-31

