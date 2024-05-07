City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS

City of Tacoma

Environmental Services Department/ Science and Engineering Division

REQUEST FOR BIDS ES24-0073F

2024 Stormwater Cured-in-Place Pipe Rehabilitation in Various Tacoma Locations

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, sendbid@cityoftacoma.org, as the official time of receipt. This clock will be used as the official time of receipt of all parts of electronic bid submittals. For in person submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by the timestamp located at the lobby security desk, as the official time of receipt. Late submittals will be returned unopened and rejected as non-responsive.

Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

By Email:

sendbid@cityoftacoma.org

Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

In Person: Tacoma Public Utilities Administration Building North, Main Floor, Lobby Security Desk 3628 South 35th Street Tacoma, WA 98409 Monday – Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

Bid Opening: Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00

a.m. Pacific Time. Sealed submittals in response to a RFB will be opened Tuesday’s at 11:15 AM by a purchasing representative and read aloud during a public bid opening held at the Tacoma Public Utilities

Administrative Building North, 3628 S. 35th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409, conference room M-1, located on the main floor. They will also be held virtually Tuesday’s at 11:15 AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782. Submittals in response to an RFP, RFQ or RFI will be recorded as received. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and

obtained at the City’s plan distribution service provider, ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA, or by going to http://www.e-arc.com/location/tacoma. Prospective bidders will be required to pay reproduction costs. A list of vendors registered for this solicitation is also available at their website.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-bid conference will be held in a Zoom meeting on Monday, May 13, 2024 at 10AM Pacific Time to answer questions regarding the Equity In Contracting (EIC) Program and Local

Employment and Apprenticeship Training Program (LEAP) requirements included in the contract. Prospective bidders are urged to attend.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84564721872?pwd=em80TkJ0c0ZKb21WSkhXcCt6T2hwUT09

Meeting ID: 845 6472 1872

Passcode: 488620

One tap mobile

+12532050468,,84564721872#,,,,*488620# US

+12532158782,,84564721872#,,,,*488620# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location

• +1 253 205 0468 US

• +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

• +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

• +1 669 444 9171 US

• +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

• +1 719 359 4580 US

• +1 564 217 2000 US

• +1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

• +1 646 931 3860 US

• +1 689 278 1000 US

• +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

• +1 305 224 1968 US

• +1 309 205 3325 US

• +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

• +1 360 209 5623 US

• +1 386 347 5053 US

• +1 507 473 4847 US

Meeting ID: 845 6472 1872

Passcode: 488620

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kde0IIeYFQ

Project Scope: This Contract shall generally consist of rehabilitating approximately 7,070 linear feet of 8-inch to 15-inch diameter stormwater sewer pipes utilizing cured-in-place pipe technology. This Work shall also include cleaning sewer pipes, disposing of waste materials, and performing CCTV inspections of the sewer pipes.

Estimate: $680,000 to $700,000

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave in accordance with

Washington State law.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to

nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing the contact listed below in the Additional Information section.

Title VI Information: “The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Stan Rowden by email to SRowden@cityoftacoma.org.

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities

can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-995658

May 7, 2024