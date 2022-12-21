Lumi+ Reviewed – Should You Buy Lumi Plus Hydrogen Water Bottle?

The Lumi+ is a portable hydrogen bottle you can use to create high-quality hydrogen water on-the-go.

Just fill up the Lumi+ with ordinary water, and the bottle’s filter releases nano hydrogen bubbles into your water, infusing your water with miraculous healing properties.

The Lumi+ is exclusively available through LumiPlus.com, where it’s priced at around $267 per bottle.

Does the Lumi+ live up to the hype? Is hydrogen water good for you? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the Lumi+ today in our review.

What is the Lumi+?

The Lumi+ is a portable water bottle designed to turn ordinary tap water into “miracle healing water.”

Developed by an engineer and a Japanese researcher, the Lumi+ uses a special filter to create hydrogen water. That hydrogen water is infused with hydrogen molecules that target inflammation, naturally reverse disease and illness, and solve many other health problems, according to LumiPlus.com.

According to the official LumiPlus.com website, hydrogen water “has the potential to put an end to any health condition once and for all.” John, the engineer who created the Lumi+, claims hydrogen water “naturally reversed my terminal colon cancer…”, for example.

Today, anyone can purportedly enjoy similar health benefits by buying the Lumi+ online, filling it with ordinary water, and letting the power of hydrogen water go to work.

The Lumi+ is priced at $267 per bottle, with all purchases backed by a 30 day moneyback guarantee.

Lumi+ Benefits

The makers of the Lumi+ advertise the water bottle as a way to help your body fight back against disease and illness. Some have reversed terminal cancer with the water bottle, for example, while others have received help for diabetes, heart disease, diabetes, and auto-immune disorders.

Here are some of the benefits of the Lumi+ and the hydrogen water it creates, according to the official website:

Bring anyone to a more vibrant state of health regardless of their current condition

Prevent yourself from getting “any chronic diseases in the first place”

Get help for heart disease, diabetes, cancer, autoimmune disorders, “And almost any health condition you can think of”

Increase energy, lessen fatigue, and improve the immune system

Reduce fat cells, increase brain function, reduce wrinkles, increase youthfulness, and more

Reverse terminal cancer

As proof, the official Lumi+ website cites the story of a man named John who used hydrogen water to cure his terminal colon cancer. John’s doctor told him he would die from cancer in the near future. John visited a Japanese doctor, who told him how to treat his condition with hydrogen water. After treating his condition with hydrogen water, John’s colon cancer completely disappeared. John even ordered a medical scan and doctors verified his “colon looks perfectly healthy.”

According to the official website, most people “notice a boost in their energy levels and mental clarity in just 60 seconds” of drinking the hydrogen water. The water works rapidly to begin affecting the body.

How Does the Lumi+ Work?

The Lumi+ is the world’s first hydrogen bottle that allows you to create highly-effective hydrogen water while being extremely portable.

Each Lumi+ bottle contains a special filter that releases nano hydrogen bubbles into your water, transforming ordinary water into hydrogen water.

Just pour water into the Lumi+ bottle, then let the SPE/PEM technology from Japan infuse nano hydrogen bubbles into your water. Instead of drinking ordinary tap water, you can drink special, miraculous healing water.

The nano hydrogen bubbles within the Lumi+ bottle have antioxidant effects, which means they target free radicals that cause inflammation. By lowering inflammation throughout your body and brain, hydrogen water could provide powerful effects on multiple aspects of health.

How Hydrogen Water Works

We’ve explained how the Lumi+ bottle transforms ordinary water into hydrogen water. But what does hydrogen water do? How does hydrogen water provide the benefits listed above?

Here’s how the official Lumi+ website explains the effects of hydrogen water:

When you drink hydrogen water, tiny hydrogen molecules enter the body via your stomach

After entering your stomach, the hydrogen molecules flow to wherever they’re needed

The hydrogen molecules are “extremely potent antioxidants” that “immediately start lowering the inflammation in the body,” bringing rapid relief to anyone who drinks the hydrogen water

Many diseases and illnesses are linked to inflammation; by lowering inflammation, hydrogen water could help support your body’s natural defenses against diseases and illnesses

Who Created the Lumi+?

The Lumi+ was created by an engineer named John in partnership with a Japanese researcher named Dr. Kobayashi.

One day, John was diagnosed with terminal colon cancer. John’s doctor warned him he would die in less than one year:

“It was a moment I would never forget. My doctor was standing there with a firm look on his face…“We’ve received your test results…I don’t know how to say this.” ‘You have colon cancer… We believe you have less than 1 year to live.’”

John refused to accept his diagnosis. He was only 47 years old. Aside from stomach problems, John felt fine. He traveled to Japan to discover natural ways to cure his cancer.

In Japan, John met Dr. Kobayashi, who recommended treating his colon cancer using hydrogen water created by an advanced machine called the Anorama machine. The hydrogen water rapidly “reversed” (i.e. cured) John’s cancer:

“I Naturally Reversed My Terminal Colon Cancer And Survived! I used a 100% natural remedy to activate the innate healing capacities of my body that naturally reverse disease.”

After using hydrogen water to treat his cancer, John claims he rarely gets sick. His immune system is better than it’s ever been, and he feels healthy.

Doctors later performed a scan on John to verify his colon was cancer-free, claiming his “colon looks perfectly healthy” and there were no visible issues, growths, or problems with his tumor. For all intents and purposes, hydrogen water had cured John’s terminal colon cancer.

John realized he needed to share the miraculous water with the world. The Japanese Manorama machine was massive and cost over $32,000.

Using his experience as an engineer, John developed a smaller, more portable version of the Anorama machine. Today, anyone can buy the Lumi+ online to enjoy hydrogen water wherever they go.

About SPE/PEM Technology

The secret behind the Lumi+ is the use of SPE/PEM technology. That technology was developed by researchers in Japan. John and his team used that same technology to create a small, portable hydrogen water bottle.

The two parts of SPE/PEM technology include:

Solid Polymer Electrolyte (SPE) Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

Together, these two technologies push 99% nano hydrogen bubbles into the water. And, because the hydrogen bubbles are nano, they’re extremely small and easy for your body to absorb, allowing you to enjoy the maximum benefits of the Lumi+’s hydrogen water.

What to Expect After Drinking Hydrogen Water

According to LumiPlus.com, you will rapidly notice significant effects soon after drinking hydrogen water. In fact, you should start to notice the first effects within just 60 seconds of drinking hydrogen water. Then, you’ll continue to experience powerful effects over the coming weeks and months – including weight loss, anti-aging effects, and improved defense against diseases and illnesses.

Here are the effects you can expect to experience after drinking hydrogen water from the Lumi+ bottle, according to the official website:

Within 60 seconds of drinking hydrogen water, you may notice a boost in your energy and mental clarity; the antioxidant hydrogen molecules immediately start to lower inflammation throughout your body, bringing rapid relief

Within 2 to 4 weeks of drinking hydrogen water regularly, you may experience an increase in positive emotions and general wellbeing; many people experience high levels of daily energy and greater overall youthfulness, among other benefits

Within 4 to 8 weeks of drinking hydrogen water regularly, you may notice your diseases and illnesses disappear; according to the official website, “lots of diseases can’t coexist when someone is consistently taking hydrogen water,” helping you defend your body against all types of disease and illnesses

After 8 to 12 weeks, you may continue to lose weight, heal the body, cure chronic diseases and illnesses, and solve virtually every other health problem you face

To experience these effects, the manufacturer of the Lumi+ recommends drinking 6 to 8 bottles (1.2 to 2 liters) of hydrogen water per day.

The manufacturer is also cautious to explain that results vary from people to people. Some people take longer than 12 weeks to cure diseases and illnesses with hydrogen water, for example, and others take 16 to 20 weeks.

Other Lumi+ Benefits

According to the official website, the Lumi+ can lead to benefits like:

Natural Healing from Within: The makers of the Lumi+ primarily advertise the bottle as a way to reverse (i.e. cure) diseases and illnesses. Some have cured terminal colon cancer with hydrogen water, according to the official website. Hydrogen water works by fostering natural healing from within by lowering inflammation, boosting energy, and allowing the body to naturally restore and heal itself.

Lowers Deadly Inflammation: Hydrogen water has powerful antioxidant effects, according to the manufacturer, and it’s been shown to attack free radicals that cause inflammation throughout the body. Free radicals and inflammation are linked to an increased risk of disease and illness, and many types of cancer, heart disease, and diabetes are traced to inflammation. By lowering deadly inflammation, the Lumi+ and its hydrogen water seeks to lower your risk of disease and illness.

Boost Energy: The Lumi+ bottle claims to boost physical and mental energy at the cellular level. To do that, hydrogen water gives more energy to the mitochondria, which are the powerhouses of your cells.

Improve Skin Health: Many people look and feel younger after drinking hydrogen water from the Lumi+ bottle, according to the official website. The water can purportedly improve skin health, reduce wrinkles, repair skin, and give you a healthy and youthful glow. Because hydrogen water has antioxidant effects, it can lead to noticeable improvements in skin health.

Weight Loss: You can lose weight with hydrogen water, according to LumiPlus.com, which claims people lose “15 to 30 pounds after drinking hydrogen water for more than 12 weeks.” Antioxidant-rich foods and beverages are linked to weight loss. By lowering inflammation, hydrogen water could make it easier to lose weight and burn away stubborn fat.

Protect the Heart: Hydrogen water can protect your heart by lowering inflammation and prevent the blocking of arteries, according to the official website, making it “great news for people who suffer from heart disease or diabetes.”

Lumi+ Features

The Lumi+ bottle is a USB-rechargeable, portable water bottle designed to transform ordinary water into hydrogen water.

Here are some of the features and technical specifications behind the Lumi+ bottle:

Lightweight & Portable: The Lumi+ is portable and lightweight, making it easy to carry with you wherever you go. Each bottle weighs less than 12oz (350g), and you can easily fit it into a backpack, gym bag, or purse for on-the-go use.

Easy to Use: The Lumi+ is easy for anyone to use, and there are no technical skills required. Just pour water into the Lumi+, then press the activation button. The Lumi+ creates a fresh batch of hydrogen water within 5 to 10 minutes.

High Concentration of Hydrogen Molecules: Lumi+ is designed to infuse large amounts of hydrogen molecules into your water. The Lumi+ delivers up to 5,000ppb into ordinary water in 10 minutes, allowing you to maximize the benefits of hydrogen water and get more antioxidant molecules in your system.

Works with Multiple Types of Water Bottles: You can use the included Lumi+ bottle. Or, you can attach a mineral water bottle to the base to transform your favorite water into healing hydrogen water. The Lumi+ dock fits most types of mineral water bottles (30mm diameter), allowing you to turn any water into hydrogen water.

Safe, Effective, Proven SPE/PEM Technology: The Lumi+ uses solid polymer electrolyte (SPE) and proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology from Japan to infuse hydrogen molecules into your ordinary water. This proven technology allows hydrogen molecules to permeate around 99% of your water.

USB Rechargeable: The Lumi+ water bottle uses electricity to infuse nano hydrogen molecules into your water. Each charge lasts around 15 cycles, allowing you to use your Lumi+ multiple times even when away from power. Plus, the latest version of the Lumi+ recharges 3 times faster than the previous model.

Scientific Evidence for the Lumi+

The LumiPlus.com website is filled with claims of people curing cancer, reversing diseases and illnesses, and solving serious health problems – even terminal colon cancer – with hydrogen water. Is there any evidence for these claims? Does the Lumi+ really reverse disease and illnesses and solve other health problems within weeks?

As proof the Lumi+ works as advertised, the manufacturer cites dozens of studies on the official website. Most of these studies were performed on rats or mice – not humans. However, some studies link hydrogen water to genuine positive effects. We’ll review some of that research and other evidence supporting the Lumi+ below.

One 2013 study described molecular hydrogen as “a noteworthy potential therapy with clinical significance.” Researchers cited evidence proving hydrogen water had anti-inflammatory and cytoprotective properties that protected health at the cellular level. Researchers also found hydrogen crossed the blood-brain barrier and effectively entered the mitochondria – and even the nucleus – of the cell.

According to LumiPlus.com, hydrogen water can support cardiovascular health. In one 2008 study, researchers found rats inhaling hydrogen gas improved myocardial ischemia–reperfusion injury without significant side effects. The study involved hydrogen gas – not hydrogen water. In a separate study, researchers applied hydrogen-rich saline (H2 saline) to 66 rats with regional myocardial ischemia and reperfusion (I/R) and observed significant anti-inflammatory effects. A third study cited on LumiPlus.com found similar cardioprotective effects of hydrogen in irradiated mice.

Some of the most promising research on hydrogen involves its effects on inflammation. A 2007 study found hydrogen acted as a therapeutic antioxidant by selectively reducing cytotoxic oxygen radicals, for example, including reactive oxygen species (ROS) like the hydroxyl radical, which is particularly bad for inflammation.

John, the engineer who developed Lumi+, claims hydrogen water cured his terminal colon cancer within weeks. As proof, LumiPlus.com cites several studies on the cancer-killing effects of hydrogen. This 2008 study, for example, found you could kill cancer cells by targeting reactive oxygen species (ROS). Because the hydrogen water in the Lumi+ targets ROS, it could help support your body’s defense against inflammation and, indirectly, cancer.

LumiPlus.com cites several studies linking hydrogen water to Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other brain conditions. This 2010 study, for example, found hydrogen-rich saline improved memory function in rats by reducing oxidative stress. A 2012 study, meanwhile, found people with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s tended to have higher levels of oxidative stress. Because Lumi+ claims to lower inflammation with its hydrogen water and because hydrogen water crosses the blood-brain barrier, it could impact brain conditions.

Many of the cited studies on LumiPlus.com focus on hydrogen gas – not hydrogen water. Although hydrogen water contains hydrogen gas, the results of drinking hydrogen water may not be comparable to the results of consuming hydrogen gas. This 2010 study, for example, praised hydrogen gas as a therapeutic medical gas, while a separate study linked hydrogen gas to reduced oxidative stress and inflammation.

Overall, there’s some evidence hydrogen therapy can help with inflammation and inflammation-related conditions. However, there’s little formal evidence that the hydrogen water created by the Lumi+ bottle will cure cancer, reverse disease and illness, help with weight loss, and solve all health problems as advertised on LumiPlus.com.

Lumi+ Pricing

The Lumi+ is exclusively available online through LumiPlus.com, where it’s priced at around $267 per bottle. You can save money by ordering multiple bottles. And, you can get a free eBook and free shipping to the United States and Canada on all purchases.

Here’s how pricing works:

1 Bottle: $267 + Free Shipping to the US & Canada + Free Hydrogen Water eBook

$267 + Free Shipping to the US & Canada + Free Hydrogen Water eBook 2 Bottles: $486 ($243 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping to the US & Canada + Free Hydrogen Water eBook

$486 ($243 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping to the US & Canada + Free Hydrogen Water eBook 3 Bottles: $696 ($232 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping to the US & Canada + Free Hydrogen Water eBook

You can pay an extra $39.90 for international shipping outside of the United States and Canada.

The Lumi+ ships from the company warehouse within 1 to 2 business days, and it should arrive at your location within 4 to 8 business days (for the US & Canada) or within 7 to 21 business days (for the rest of the world).

All Lumi+ purchases come with a free hydrogen water eBook in PDF format. That eBook features hydrogen water research and evidence proving hydrogen water works.

Lumi+ Refund Policy

The Lumi+ is backed by a 30 day moneyback guarantee. If you’re unhappy with the Lumi+ for any reason, then you can request a complete refund, minus shipping, within 30 days of your purchase date.

The Lumi+ also has a 1 year defect warranty. If you notice any defects or manufacturing issues with your Lumi+ within 1 year, then you can make a warranty claim.

About Lumi+

The Lumi+ was created by an engineer named John and a Japanese researcher named Dr. Kobayashi. John claims he cured his terminal colon cancer using hydrogen water. After his successful treatment, John wanted to share the technology with the world, so he developed a prototype.

You can contact the makers of Lumi+ and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Final Word

The Lumi+ is a portable hydrogen water bottle using innovative Japanese technology to provide you with the miraculous healing powers of hydrogen water anywhere you go.

By drinking hydrogen water daily, you could purportedly reverse disease and illness, cure cancer, lose weight, look younger, boost energy, and solve virtually all other health and wellness problems, according to LumiPlus.com.

To learn more about the Lumi+ and how it works or to buy the water bottle online today, visit the official website.

