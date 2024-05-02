PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS E1895

FOR FLEET VEHICLE DECALS

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in producing and installing decals for Pierce Transit fleet vehicles on an as-needed basis.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

All questions regarding this RFP and all written requests for “or equal” consideration and the samples must be received by Pierce Transit no later than 4:00 p.m., on May 15, 2024 to be considered unless an extension to this day and time has been granted by Pierce Transit in the form of a written addendum.

Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on May 30, 2024, and shall be submitted electronically to Amy Maxwell, Contract Analyst, email:

amaxwell@piercetransit.org.

