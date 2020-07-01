PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR BIDS #1080

for JANITORIAL SERVICES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting bids from Contractor’s qualified and interested in providing Janitoral Services for our Administration and Training Center Buildings.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



A Pre-Bid Meeting and walk-through will be held July 8, 2020, 2:00 p.m. commencing in the Training Center building, Rainier Conference Room, on the south side of 96th St SW across from the bus lot. Parking is available in the Visitors lot on the east end of the building. All prospective bidders are encouraged to attend. The Pre-Bid Meeting will provide the opportunity to review the requirements and intent of the Contract documents. Following a meeting, attendees will be invited to a walk-through of Buildings 4 and 5. Tours of the facilities WILL NOT be provided before or after the Pre-Bid Meeting. See attached visitor parking map. COVID-19 Safety Precautions Requirements:

Pierce Transit is committed to ensuring our staff and visitors comply with the Governor’s orders and follow social distancing and prevention measures established by the United States Department of Labor’s Guidance. To ensure a safe public Pre-Bid Meeting, every attendee must comply with the following safety protocols:

1. Temperature checking at the door

2. A mask must be worn while in the building

3. Maintain 6 foot distance between others

The above protocols are subject to change as conditions and requirements dictate.

Bids will be accepted until 4:00 p.m., July 27, 2020, and may be submitted electronically to Shawna Fore, Purchasing Agent. email: sfore@piercetransit.org.

IDX-902413

July 1, 2020