PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #E2038 For

ELECTRONIC CRIMP MACHINE

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing an Electronic Crimp Machine for use in the custom fabrication of braided and spiral hoses for use in heavy duty transit buses. Pierce Transit is also interested in service and maintenance, installation and training for employees.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., August 21, 2024, and may be submitted electronically to Shawna Fore, Procurement Coordinator, email: sfore@piercetransit.org.

IDX-1000525

August 7, 2024