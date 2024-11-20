Metro Parks-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: HVAC/ BOILER

MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR PROJECT Bid No. P2024-34

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive information for Bid No. P2024-34 HVAC/ Boiler Maintenance & Repair Project until December 5, 2024, by 1:00 P.M. Information shall be submitted to procurement@TacomaParks.com attention to the RFP Coordinator. Information received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be reviewed. Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/ Email questions to procurement@tacomaparks.com

IDX-1005527

November 20, 2024