City of Tacoma-Resolution 41556

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, November 19, 2024, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution 41556 A resolution setting Tuesday, December 3, 2024, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the proposed amendments to Title 13 of the Municipal Code, relating to permitting levels of service and public notice.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Susan Haigh

Acting City Clerk IDX-1005616

November 21, 22, 2024