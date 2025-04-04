Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 9, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
00 Acura RL
97 Buick Lesaber
03 Buick Lesaber
07 Chev Equinox
06 Chev Malibu
06 Dodge Charger
00 Dodge Durango
96 Ford F150
02 Ford F150
98 Ford Mustang
01 Honda Accord
03 Jeep Liberty
99 Mercury Mountaineer
82 Midus International 221 MH
00 Nissan Frontier
95 Sparton Motorhome
15 Subaru Forester
IDX-1011449
April 4, 2025