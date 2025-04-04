Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 9, 2025 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspetion starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

00 Acura RL

97 Buick Lesaber

03 Buick Lesaber

07 Chev Equinox

06 Chev Malibu

06 Dodge Charger

00 Dodge Durango

96 Ford F150

02 Ford F150

98 Ford Mustang

01 Honda Accord

03 Jeep Liberty

99 Mercury Mountaineer

82 Midus International 221 MH

00 Nissan Frontier

95 Sparton Motorhome

15 Subaru Forester

IDX-1011449

April 4, 2025