THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

REQUEST FOR BID NORTHWEST TREK WILDLIFE PARK ROOFING IMPROVEMENTS Bid No. J2024-20

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive sealed bids for Bid No. J2024-20, Northwest Trek Roofing Improvements, at Metro Parks Tacoma Headquarters Building, Attn: Tresa Edmonds, 4702 S 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until 1.00 p.m., September 8, 2024. If sending via courier, please do not require signature. Bids will be opened at 11:05 am in the boardroom. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened. All work completed for the Metropolitan Park District will be considered a public works project with prevailing wage documentation required.

Please see the Bid Notice on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

July 23, August 7, 2024