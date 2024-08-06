PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #E1893

For

FINANCE ENETERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING (ERP) SYSTEM

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing a complete Finance Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software and services for the agency’s financial system.

The method of procurement for this solicitation utilizes statutory authority pursuant to RCW 39.04.270.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at

http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Questions:

The deadline for questions shall be August 27, 2024. Answers to questions will be answered by Addendum and posted to Builders Exchange.

Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 PM. on September 5, 2024, and must be Emailed to the following address:

Finance_ERP.E1893_ERP_Proposals@docs-us3.e-builder.net

Contact: Linda Shilley, Procurement Manager. lshilley@piercetransit.org, 253.581.8059

August 6, 13, 2024