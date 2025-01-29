PARKS TACOMA

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

To Establish our 2025 A&E Roster for

Architectural, Engineering and Surveyor Firms

Parks Tacoma is soliciting statements of qualifications from Architectural, Engineering and Surveyor firms for their 2025 A&E Roster. Please visit: https://www.parkstacoma.gov/about/contract-bidding/a-e-roster/ to review the Request for Qualifications and submittal instructions in more detail. Although submittals are accepted throughout the year, interested firms are asked to submit all required documentation by February 28, 2025, to be included in the roster.

If you have any questions, please feel free to call Sheila Jorstad at 253.305.1026

IDX-1008473

January 29, 2025