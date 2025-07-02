PIERCE TRANSIT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

DESTINATION 2045 LONG RANGE PLAN

A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, July 14, 2025. The Board meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom.

The purpose of this hearing is to receive public comment on Pierce Transit’s Destination 2045 Long Range Plan. The proposed plan may be viewed at https://piercetransit.org/long-range-plans/.

Instructions for providing comments during the public hearing will be included in the July 14, 2025, meeting agenda, available at www.piercetransit.org/board-meetings beginning July 9. Written comments may be submitted through the plan website (linked above) or by mail to:

Pierce Transit

Attn: Andrew Arnes and Brittany Carbullido

3701 96th Street SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

All written comments must be received by Friday, August 1, 2025.

The Destination 2045 Long Range Plan builds on the foundation set with previously adopted plans, such as Destination 2040 (of 2016) and its minor update in 2020. The LRP will provide a blueprint for growth over the next 20 years in high-capacity transit and fixed route service options if additional operating funding were to become available. The plan is scheduled for formal adoption at the August 11, 2025, Board of Commissioners meeting.

American Disability Act (ADA) accommodations are available with a 72-hour notice. Please contact the Clerk’s office at (253) 581-8066, or Djacobson@piercetransit.org for special accommodations. Dated this 1st day of July 2025.

Deanne Jacobson, Clerk of the Board

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index and Tacoma News Tribune on July 2, 2025. IDX-1016086

July 2, 2025