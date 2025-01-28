WA bill would ban use of traveling circus animals

Washington lawmakers are looking to pass a bill that would prohibit using big cats, bears and other wild animals in traveling circus acts in the state.

Senate Bill 5065 would ban animals like lions, tigers, bears, elephants, and apes from being used for performing tricks, giving rides, or other entertainment purposes in front of live audiences.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Marko Liias, D-Edmonds, is not clowning around with the legislation. Like many others during the COVID-19 pandemic, he watched the popular Netflix series “Tiger King” and was surprised to see large felines being treated so poorly.

“I think you measure a society by how it treats the most vulnerable members of that society, whether it’s our kids or our elders or how we treat animals,” said Liias.

Opponents say they want more clarity on the bill’s language and its potential unintended consequences.

In Washington state, traveling circuses are still allowed to bring these animals for performances. For example, the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus travels with tigers and lions and has visited Washington multiple times in recent years, testified Dan Paul from The Humane Society.

Federal officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture have cited Culpepper & Merriweather multiple times for failure to provide animals with adequate shelter, space, and veterinary care.

Cities in Washington like Spokane, Snohomish, and Port Townsend and states like New Jersey, Hawaii, Colorado, and Massachusetts have passed laws to prohibit these practices.

The Washington bill is written to have teeth. Those who violate the proposed law could face gross misdemeanor charges, with penalties of up to 364 days in jail, a $5,000 fine, or both.

The bill would not target existing certified animal facilities, like the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle or Point Defiance Zoo in Tacoma, which are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Animal advocates argue that the practices involved in traveling circus acts with wild animals are outdated and inhumane. Liias also pointed to the risk of injuries for animals or people if animals escape.

“Taking care of animals is an act of empathy and compassion, but boiled down it’s also science,” said Debora Munguia, a spokesperson for the Woodland Park Zoo.

“Are these traveling acts making decisions about their animals based on science and research and not in consideration of financial gain?” Munguia asked.

Opponents, however, say the bill walks a tightrope when it comes to how it would apply to organizations that work with certain cat breeds and other animals that cross between domestic and wild species.

Rebecca Faust pointed to cat breeds like Bengals and Savannahs that are crosses between domestic and wild cats and are commonly kept as pets. She suggested the bill could keep these felines from cat shows in Washington.

Debbie Goodrich, president of the Flight Club Foundation, is concerned about language in the bill that would allow cities to pass laws that are more restrictive than the state measure.

Her organization brings parrots to classrooms of low-income kids who cannot afford to travel to zoos and other facilities where they can learn about animals.

Goodrich said the term “ traveling animals act” is too broad and that the practices the bill targets should be stopped using existing animal cruelty laws.

Liias said that local governments already have the power to create stricter laws and that the bill doesn’t prevent parrot shows.

The bill passed the Senate Law & Justice Committee and, as of Friday, was in the Rules Committee where it awaits a possible floor vote.

