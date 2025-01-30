City of Tacoma-Ordinance 29015 & 29016

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, January 28, 2025, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the titles, is as follows: Ordinance 29015 An ordinance amending Subchapter 12.08C of the Municipal Code, relating to the Industrial Wastewater Pretreatment Program, by adding a new Section 12.08C.1320, entitled “Grease Interceptor Education Requirement”, to establish requirements to educate commercial tenants and property owners on the conditions of private grease interceptors for food- or beverage-related businesses.

Ordinance 29016 (First and Final Reading) An ordinance amending Chapter 6B.30 of the Municipal Code, relating to Adult Entertainment, to repeal Section 6B.30.160, entitled “Exemption from chapter”, and declaring an emergency, and making necessary the passage of this ordinance, and its taking effect immediately.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220.

