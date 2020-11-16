Notice of Public Hearing-City of Tacoma

City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

November 12, 2020

On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the 2020 Annual Amendment to the Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Regulatory Code, as recommended by the Planning Commission. The hearings will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m. For additional details, please see the attached information.

The City Council meeting will not be conducted in-person and will have telephonic and virtual access for the public to attend. The meeting and public hearing can be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at http://www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099, when prompted. Oral comments will be taken at the City Council meeting. Sign up to speak by clicking the ‘Raise Hand’ button at the bottom of the Zoom window or press *9 on your phone. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 40681, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for November 10, 2020, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505. For more information, please contact Stephen Atkinson, Principal Planner, at SAtkinson@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5531.

Doris Sorum

City Clerk

Summary

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING

November 24, 2020

SUBJECT OF THE PUBLIC HEARING:

The subject of the public hearing is the 2020 Annual Amendment to the One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan and the Land Use Regulatory Code (“2020 Amendment”). The 2020 Amendment consists of the following three applications (notes in Italic indicate the Planning Commission’s recommendations):

1. HEIDELBERG-DAVIS SITE – LAND USE DESIGNATION CHANGE (Recommended for Adoption)

Proposed by Metro Parks Tacoma, this application seeks to change the land use designation for the 16-acre Heidelberg-Davis site (at South 19th Street and South Tyler Street) from “Parks and Open Space” to “Major Institutional Campus” to allow future development of a soccer stadium and possibly accessory, educational, and healthcare facilities. (See Figure 1 below)

2. VIEW SENSITIVE OVERLAY DISTRICT – HEIGHT LIMIT CHANGE (Not Recommended for Adoption)

Proposed by the West Slope Neighborhood Coalition, this application seeks to reduce the allowable building height from 25 feet to 20 feet within the West End View Sensitive Overlay District (VSD). The area under consideration was expanded during the scoping phase to include five areas within the existing View Sensitive District that exhibit similar development patterns. (See Figure 2 below)

3. MINOR PLAN AND CODE AMENDMENTS (Recommended for Adoption)

Proposed by the Planning and Development Services Department and the Public Works Department, this application compiles 35 minor and non-policy amendments to the One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan and the Land Use Regulatory Code, intended to update information, correct errors, address inconsistencies, improve clarity, and enhance applicability of the Plan and the Code.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Please visit the Planning Services Division’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/2020Amendment CONTACTS

Stephen Atkinson, Principal Planner, 253-591-5531, satkinson@cityoftacoma.org

Larry Harala, Senior Planner, 253-591-5640, lharala@cityoftacoma.org

Lihuang Wung, Senior Planner, 253-591-5682, lwung@cityoftacoma.org IDX-913687

November 16, 2020