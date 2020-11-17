METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA
Project: BOILER/HVAC MAINTENANCE & REPAIR PROJECTS
Bid No. P2020-06
The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive sealed bids for Bid# P2020-06 Boiler/HVAC Maintenance and Repair Projects, at the temporary office of Metro Parks Tacoma at the Boy Scouts of America building at 4802 S 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until12:00 p.m. on December 1, 2020. Bids will be received for Metro Parks Tacoma at the Boy Scouts building entrance and will be listed on the Bid Tabulation sheet that will be posted by the end of the business day to Metro Parks Tacoma’s website. Bid received after the appointed set for receipts will be returned unopened. Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/bids/
Email Mike Yaden at mike.yaden@tacomaparks.com
IDX-913766
November 17, 2020