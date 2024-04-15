City of Tacoma-Notice of Final Action

LEGAL NOTICE

TACOMA, WASHINGTON

To: Tuliau Umu & Letumu Papaloa Seiuli and

Nefra-Itania Ana Papaloa Seiuli-Umu

5927 East Portland Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98404-3502

RE: Notice of Final Action Authorizing the Use of Eminent Domain

Please be advised the City Council for the City of Tacoma is scheduled to take final action on Ordinance No. 28964 on April 30, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. The City Council meeting is conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street, in Tacoma Washington. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing (253) 215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted.

Comments on final action will be taken orally during the City Council meeting, or in writing submitted to the City Clerk’s Office at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. All written public comments will be compiled and sent to the City Council and posted on the City’s webpage at cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

The purpose of this ordinance is to authorize staff to pursue property acquisition through the use of eminent domain and the condemnation process to facilitate the completion of the East Portland Avenue Project (E 56th ST to E 64th ST) Project No. PWK-G0052. This notice is being sent to you as a requirement of RCW 8.25.290 to inform property owners that if an agreement cannot be reached within a reasonable time frame, condemnation procedures will be used.

The site location that is being considered by the City Council for possible condemnation described as follows: 5927 East Portland Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98404

If you have any questions, please contact Carleen Bruner, Senior Real Property Specialist, at (253) 591-5570 or by email at cbruner@cityof tacoma.org

IDX-994593

April 15, 22, 2024