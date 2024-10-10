NO. 24-2-11418-7

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Lee Allen Morris, Personal Representative of the Estate of Fontella Morris, deceased, Plaintiff,

vs.

Lillian G. Rooney, a deceased person and her unknown heirs, spouse, legatees, or devisees; Michael Rooney, the purported heir of Lillian G. Rooney, deceased; the unknown successor trustee and unknown beneficiaries of the Fontella Morris Revocable Living Trust U/D/T dated January 9, 2018, as amended by that certain First Amendment effective June 27, 2019; and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, defendants. Defendants.

TO: Lillian G. Rooney, a deceased person and her unknown heirs, spouse, legatees, or devisees; Michael Rooney, the purported heir of Lillian G. Rooney, deceased; the unknown successor trustee and unknown beneficiaries of the Fontella Morris Revocable Living Trust U/D/T dated January 9, 2018, as amended by that certain First Amendment effective June 27, 2019; and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants. You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to it, within sixty (60) days after the 10th day of October, 2024, and defend the quiet title action in Pierce County, Washington and answer the Complaint of Lee Allen Morris, Personal Representative of the Estate of Fontella Morris, deceased, Plaintiff. You are asked to serve a copy of your Answer or responsive pleading upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office stated below. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to quiet title to the real property described in the Complaint and legally described as:

THAT PORTION OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY LYING EAST OF THE MATTHIAS-WEBSTER COUNTY ROAD:

THE NORTH 250 FEET OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF THE WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN;

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Assessor’s Property Tax Parcel/Account Number # 4023070400 and 0417043017

DATED this 7th day of October, 2024.

/s/ Shannon R. Jones Shannon R. Jones, WSBA #28300

of Campbell Barnett PLLC

Attorneys for Plaintiff

317 South Meridian

Puyallup, WA 98371 IDX-1003588

October 10, 17, 24, 31, November 7, 14, 2024