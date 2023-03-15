Cause No. 22-2-08266-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

GRAND FIRS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

DANIEL PADRO, AN INDIVIDUAL; AND NEWREZ LLC, F/K/A NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC, D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING, A SOUTH CAROLINA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, Defendant(s).

TO: DANIEL PADRO, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 23718 77TH AVENUE COURT EAST, GRAHAM, WA 98338.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $15,535.72 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, March 8, 2023.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 249 OF GRAND FIRS – PHASE 3, AS PER PLAT RECORDED ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2008 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200809115009, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 6025822490

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

LAW OFFICE OF

KEVIN L. BRITT, P.S.

6227 40TH AVE NE SEATTLE, WA. 98115

(206)420-0021

IDX-973068

March 15, 22, 29, April 5, 2023