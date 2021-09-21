NO. 21-2-07130-1

SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

SALLY A. FARLAND, an individual,

Plaintiff,

v.

JOSEPH J. FARLAND AND SALLY A. FARLAND TRUSTEES, U.D.T DATED August 29, 1994, and NATHAN CLIFFORD, a deceased individual, and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein, Defendants.

TO: JOSEPH J. FARLAND AND SALLY A. FARLAND TRUSTEES, U.D.T DATED August 29, 1994, and NATHAN CLIFFORD, a deceased individual, and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein Pierce County Tax Parcel No. 2925000120, as more fully described in the applicable Complaint.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 21st day of September, 2021, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Sally A. Farland, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Holmquist & Gardiner, PLLC, Attn: Hamilton Gardiner, 1000 Second Ave., Ste. 1770, Seattle, WA 98104, and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action is the Pierce County real property, Tax Parcel No. 2925000120, which plaintiff is attempting to quiet title to. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.

DATED this 17th day of September 2021. Attorney for Plaintiffs /s/Hamilton Gardiner

Hamilton Gardiner, WSBA No. 37827

Hildja Saas, WSBA No. 37691

Holmquist & Gardiner, PLLC

1000 Second Ave, Suite 1770

Seattle, WA 98104

p: 206-438-9083 f: 206-694-4601 Email: hamilton@lawhg.net; hildja@lawhg.net

September 21, 28, October 5, 12, 19, 26, 2021