NO. 24-2-06779-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

FINIF McCOY, a single woman

Plaintiff,

vs. DYLAN S. VALIN and JANE DOE VALIN, husband and wife

Defendants.

The State of Washington to said defendants Dylan S. Valin and Jane Doe Valin:

YOU ARE HEREBY summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 25 day of April, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Finis McCoy, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Finis McCoy, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This action is for monetary damages and negligence. DATED this 23 day of April, 2024.

FROEHLING HENDRICKS PLLC.

By /s/ Katie M. Hendricks

WSBA # 52776

510 E Main, Suite F

Puyallup, WA 98372

253-770-0116

Email: Katie@froehlinglaw.com

Attorneys for Plantiff IDX-995234

April 25, May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2024