Case No. 22-2-02917-5

Summons by Publication

Domestic Violence Protection Order

In the Superior Court of the

State of Washington for the County of Pierce,

Amber Danae Zonca

Petitioner

vs.

Ryan Lawrence Lobe

Respondent

Mr. Ryan Lawrence Lobe,

Respondent

You are hereby summoned to appear on the 28th day of May 2024, at 8:30 a.m., and respond to the petition. If you fail to respond, a protection order will be issued against you pursuant to the provisions of chapter 7.105 RCW, for a minimum of one year from the date you are required to appear. A temporary protection order has been issued against you, restraining you from the following: any contact with Petitioner, including an order to stay away from her home and work. A copy of the petition, notice of hearing, and temporary protection order has been filed with the clerk of this court.

IDX-995669

May 3, 8, 15, 2024