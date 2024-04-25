NO. 24-2-06960-2

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

AUDRY D. GLOVER, Administratrix of THE ESTATE OF FREDDIE J. DAVIS, DECEASED,

Plaintiff,

vs.

DUANE BRISTER, A single person,

Defendant.

The State of Washington to the said DUANE BRISTER, a single person:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 25th day of April, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, AUDRY D. GLOVER, Administratrix of THE ESTATE OF FREDDIE J. DAVIS, Deceased, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff, Adam Birnbaum of The Birnbaum Law Offices, PLLC, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This action involves quieting title to certain real property in Pierce County, Washington commonly known as 4105 S. M. Street, Tacoma, WA 98418 and Tax Parcel No. 8935024660, and to void the Quit Claim Deed Between Freddie Davis as Grantor and Duane Brister as Grantee, dated January 5th, 2022 and recorded on October 10th, 2023, under Pierce County Auditor No. 202310100546.

Plaintiff’s Attorney.

The Birnbaum Law Offices, PLLC

By: /s/Adam Birnbaum WSBA# 23408

112 W Meeker

Puyallup, WA 98371

Pierce County, Washington

(253) 864 6540 IDX-995118

April 25, May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2024