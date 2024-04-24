No. 24-2-00181-18

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON FOR KITSAP COUNTY

SHERYL LYNN TURNER, as Personal Representative of the ESTATE OF SYANNA LINDA-MICHELLE PURYEAR-TUCKER,

Plaintiff,

vs.

DEWAYNE D. PITKE,

Defendant.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 24th day of April, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Sheryl Lynn Turner, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Syanna Linda-Michelle Puryear-Tucker, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff, Greg S. Memovich attorney for Plaintiff Sheryl Lynn Turner, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Syanna Linda-Michelle Puryear-Tucker at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The lawsuit herein seeks a money judgment from you for negligently, or otherwise allowing Syanna Linda-Michelle Puryear-Tucker to suffer serious bodily injuries while she was a minor at your residence at 3302 Solie Avenue, Bremerton, WA on January 30, 2021, and that these serious injuries ultimately caused her death.

This summons is issued pursuant to rule RCW 4.28100 and RCW 4.28.110. DATED this 21st day of April 2024.

S/ Greg S. Memovich GREG S. MEMOVICH,

WSBA# 13588

Attorney for Plaintiff

File your response with:

Clerk Kitsap County Superior Court

614 Division Street, MS 34

Port Orchard, WA 98366

(360) 337-7164

Serve a copy of your response on:

Greg S. Memovich

Attorney at Law

9301 Linder Way NW, Ste. #201

Silverdale, WA 98383

(360) 692-1347

April 24, May 1,8, 15, 22, 29, 2024