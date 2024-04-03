METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT -REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: INSURANCE BROKER OF RECORD FOR EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

RFP NO. A2024-09

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFP No. A2024-09 Insurance Broker of Record for Employee Benefits by email to procurement@tacomaparks.com as well as one (1) hard copy until May 3, 2024 by 12:00p.m. Proposals received after that date and time will be considered non-responsive.

Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/requests-for-proposals-qualifications/

Email Silvara Aravlis at procurement@tacomaparks.com

IDX-994091

April 3, 15, 2024