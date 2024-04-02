No. 24 4 00014 6

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

BOBBY GENE BLAIR,

Deceased.

Michael B. Blair and David A. Blair have been appointed and have qualified as the co-personal representatives of the estate of the above named decedent. Each person having a claim against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve the claim on the undersigned personal representative or on the attorneys of record at the address stated below and must file an executed copy of the claim with the clerk of the court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or within four months after the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the clerk of the court, whichever is the later, or except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate and nonprobate assets of the decedent.

Date of filing of notice to creditors: Date of first publication:

April 2, 2024

Michael B. Blair Co-Personal Representative c/o Gary W. Ross Attorney at Law

7403 Lakewood Drive W., #11

Lakewood, WA 98499 /s/ David A. Blair

Co-Personal Representative

c/o Gary W. Ross

Attorney at Law

7403 Lakewood Dr. W., #11

Lakewood, WA 98499

LAW OFFICE OF

GARY W. ROSS, P.S.

Gary W. Ross, Esq.

Attorney for Personal Representative

7403 Lakewood Drive W., #11 Lakewood, WA 98499

IDX-994034

April 2, 9, 16, 2024