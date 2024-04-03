Superior Court new cases

New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

SUPERIOR COURT

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: March 29, 2024

New criminal cases

24-1-00832-4, 03/29/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Molthen, Jason Joseph; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00833-2, 03/29/2024, Assault in the Third Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Paguada Barrientos, Henry Estuardo; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00834-1, 03/29/2024, Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Roberts, Brandon Thomas; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00835-9, 03/29/2024, Felony Harassment; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Schultz, Robert Joseph; Prosecutor: Selleg, Mackenzie

24-1-00836-7, 03/29/2024, Escape From Community Custody; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Hamilton, Amanda Lynn

24-1-00837-5, 03/29/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Dawson Hyde, II, Clint Dwight; Prosecutor: Keenan, Derek

24-1-00838-3, 03/29/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Barrett, Tyler Douglas

24-1-00839-1, 03/29/2024, Residential Burglary; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Hamilton, Amanda Lynn

24-1-00840-5, 03/29/2024, Rape in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Hatch, Boyd

24-1-00841-3, 03/29/2024, Robbery in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Wilkerson, Jared J

New civil cases

24-2-01103-5, 03/29/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Levato, Andrea Alejandra; Respondent: Sosa Hernandez, Javier; Minor: Sosa-Levato, Thiago Damian; Minor: Sosa-Levato, Sebastian Mateo

24-2-01104-3, 03/29/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Crocklem, Derriyona; Respondent: Washington, Paige; Minor: Null, Null

24-2-01105-1, 03/29/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Crocklem, La’derricka Deshona; Respondent: Washington, Paige

24-2-01106-0, 03/29/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Estrada, Christina; Respondent: Myers, Ali; Minor: Puckett, Wheeliam T; Minor: Estrada, Klaudette D; Minor: Melton-Estrada, Komal

24-2-01107-8, 03/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Darbison, Sylvia; Respondent: Lopez, Justin Emanuel

24-2-01108-6, 03/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: West, Sierra; Respondent: Soeun, Thamady David

24-2-01109-4, 03/29/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Estrada, Christina; Respondent: Hambton, Kevin; Minor: Puckett Jr., Wheeliam T; Minor: Estrada, Klaudette D; Minor: Melton-Estrada, Komal A

24-2-01110-8, 03/29/2024, Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Greene, Linda Margaret; Respondent: Badman, Jessica Lynn, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Wong, Joanne Raburn

24-2-01111-6, 03/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Lavallie, Elizabeth Ann; Respondent: Smith, Todd Frederick

24-2-01112-4, 03/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Rask, Andrea Lenae; Respondent: Curwood, Danielle Rae

24-2-01113-2, 03/29/2024, Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Greene, Linda Margaret; Respondent: Hill, Benjamin, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Wong, Joanne Raburn

24-2-01114-1, 03/29/2024, Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Parker, Cadence Joanna; Respondent: Tucker, Amir Mateo O

24-2-01115-9, 03/29/2024, Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Greene, Linda Margaret; Respondent: Rutkowski, Jennifer, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Wong, Joanne Raburn

24-2-01116-7, 03/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Peterson, Mallory; Respondent: Evanson, Jeremy

24-2-01117-5, 03/29/2024, Sexual Assault Protection; Petitioner: Lowery, Drew Donavan; Respondent: Lowery, Bobbie

24-2-01118-3, 03/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Lowery, Drew Donavan; Respondent: Hunt, Isatte

24-2-01119-1, 03/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Agha, Clement; Respondent: Agha, Nnenna

24-2-01120-5, 03/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: O’brien, David Xavier; Respondent: O’brien, Kristina Kari

24-2-01121-3, 03/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Corley, Anne Burchell; Respondent: Kloefkorn, Mark Andrew

24-2-06941-6, 03/29/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Jackson, Kim; Defendant: Miller, Jovon; Defendant: Miller, Jennifer; Attorney: Pence, Drew Abigael

24-2-06942-4, 03/29/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Defendant: Dunn, Nathan; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06943-2, 03/29/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: J.w.; Plaintiff: M.d.; Defendant: Sumner-Bonney Lake School District; Attorney: Cochran, a Loren

24-2-06944-1, 03/29/2024, Minor Settlement; Petitioner: Thompson, Steven J; Minor: Thompson, Troy N, Guardian Ad Litem, Nathan, Andrew; Attorney: Hoffer, L. John

24-2-06945-9, 03/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gre Madrona LLC; Defendant: Carty, Brandi; Defendant: Bubar, Chyanne; Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-06946-7, 03/29/2024, Minor Settlement; Petitioner: Jeffrey Brunette; Minor: John Collins Iv, Guardian Ad Litem, Benjamin, Andrew; Attorney: Bonner, Heather

24-2-06948-3, 03/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gfs Monterra LLC; Defendant: Hull, Cierra; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06949-1, 03/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Woodbrook Wagon Homeowners Cooperative; Defendant: Brock, William; Defendant: John Doe Occupants; Attorney: Dobbins, Donn Jeremey

24-2-06950-5, 03/29/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Thach, Ut; Defendant: Saar’s Inc.; Defendant: Saar’s Super Saver Foods; Attorney: Yi, Jongwon

24-2-06951-3, 03/29/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Defendant: Gonzales, Hulda Marg Aka Gonzal, Hulda Marget Aka Gonzales, H; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06952-1, 03/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Gfs Monterra LLC; Defendant: Meigs, Denise; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06953-0, 03/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Bob’s And Jamestown Homeowners Cooperative; Defendant: Estate of June Hodge; Defendant: Hodge, Christopher; Defendant: John Doe Occupants; Attorney: Branson, Tony Bradley

24-2-06954-8, 03/29/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: U.s. Bank National Association; Defendant: Gonzalez Bartolon, Victor M; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06955-6, 03/29/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: U.s. Bank National Association; Defendant: Lane, Kimberly M; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06956-4, 03/29/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Carrillo, Fabian; Defendant: Winco Holdings Inc; Defendant: Winco Foods LLC; Attorney: Barnett, Roy Peter

24-2-06957-2, 03/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Pathlight Property Management; Defendant: Gibson, Richard; Defendant: Frazier, Stacie; Attorney: Hood, M. Kimberly

24-2-06958-1, 03/29/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Nguyen, Toan; Defendant: Davenport, Zachary; Defendant: Davenport, Doe; Attorney: Docter, a Marie

24-2-06959-9, 03/29/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Cascade Christian Schools; Defendant: Brad Thorsteinson; Attorney: Kelly, E Benjamin

24-2-06960-2, 03/29/2024, Quiet Title; Plaintiff: The Estate of Freddie J Davis Deceased, Audrey D. Glover Administratri; Defendant: Brister, Duane; Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-06961-1, 03/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Pathlight Property Management; Defendant: Houghton, Mary; Defendant: Bynum, Joseph; Attorney: Hood, M. Kimberly

24-2-06962-9, 03/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Kensington Gate Apartments LLC; Defendant: Broadnax, Paris M.; Defendant: Cortes-Vargas, Rosa I.; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06963-7, 03/29/2024, Quiet Title; Plaintiff: Estate of Noriko Clendenny; Deceased: ; Defendant: Wilbert, Trevor J; Defendant: Wilbert, Bridie; Defendant: All Other Occupants In Possession, 8500 Forest Ave Sw, Lakewood, Wa; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06965-3, 03/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Gre River Grove LLC; Defendant: Johnson, David; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06966-1, 04/01/2024, Transcript of Judgment; Plaintiff: Saba Commercial Services Corporation DBA Saba & Associates; Defendant: Barbara Lyon; Defendant: John Doe Lyon; Attorney: Yonek, G. Jeffrey

New domestic cases

24-3-01010-5, 03/28/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Pitts, Leroy Elisaia; Respondent: Pitts, Miriama L

24-3-01012-1, 03/28/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Dunn, Leah Li; Respondent: Frye, Ryan James

24-3-01015-6, 03/28/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Nash, Douglas Patrick; Respondent: Bean, Breanna Yvonne; Minor: Nash, Lauralee Amber; Minor: Nash, Colby Floyd

24-3-01017-2, 03/29/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Mcgready, Stewart Myungjin; Respondent: Compton-Ziebert, Brandi Marie

24-3-01018-1, 03/29/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Pacheco, Heather Marie; Respondent: Pacheco, Steven; Attorney: Stocks, S. John

24-3-01019-9, 03/29/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Armendariz, Harmony Joy Estevane; Respondent: Armendariz, Ruben Alberto; Attorney: Carei, Mcintyre Amy

24-3-01020-2, 03/29/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Menjivar, Rosa Maricela Brooks; Respondent: Brooks, Christopher Lamar; Attorney: Bains, Raj

24-3-01021-1, 03/29/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Nguyen, Trung Thuong; Respondent: Quach, Linh Ngoc; Attorney: Ho, Ty

24-3-01022-9, 03/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Butler, Sandra Lee; Respondent: Butler, Bradley Wayne

24-3-01023-7, 03/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Demarce Herness, Heather Leah; Respondent: Herness, James Michael

24-3-01024-5, 03/29/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Tucksen, Dawn Marie; Respondent: Boers, Robert Michael; Minor: Boers, Jazmynn Ranae; Minor: Boers, Bryan Paul; Attorney: Leblanc, D Kelly

24-3-01026-1, 03/29/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Grosjean-Shultz, Ashley K; Respondent: Grosjean-Shultz, Robert William; Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna

24-3-01027-0, 03/29/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3; Petitioner: State of Washington; Respondent: Sorensen, Nashya Zabreonia; Respondent: Sutton, Charles L; Minor: Sutton, Daesean Isiah; Attorney: Henry, Patrick Robert

24-3-01028-8, 03/29/2024, Legal Separation No Children; Petitioner: Iannone, Ashley; Respondent: Iannone, Andrew

24-3-01029-6, 03/29/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3; Petitioner: State of Washington; Respondent: Carpenter, Britney Lee; Respondent: Kyle, James Stephen Roy; Attorney: Henry, Patrick Robert

24-3-01032-6, 03/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Bich, Duong; Respondent: Tong, Be

24-3-01035-1, 03/29/2024, Relative Child Visitation; Petitioner: Sorg, Susan A.; Petitioner: Sorg, Steven S.; Respondent: Maggs, Alynna; Minor: Cornett, Trey; Attorney: Hosannah, S Desiree

24-3-01036-9, 04/01/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Trudeau, Brian K; Respondent: Nguyen, Tiffany V; Minor: Trudeau, Leila N

24-3-01037-7, 04/01/2024, Out-Of-State Child Custody; Petitioner: Ashton Jones; Respondent: Mary Seals; Minor: Braxton Jones; Minor: Ashton- Bryce Jones

24-3-01038-5, 04/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Cherry, Loretta Lee; Respondent: Routt, Edward Langdon; Attorney: Lebron, Deola

New probate cases

24-4-00791-4, 03/27/2024, Miscellaneous Type 4; Petitioner: Gardner, Michelle D

24-4-00803-1, 03/29/2024, Sealed Will Repository; Testator: Montgomery, Patricia Ann

24-4-00804-0, 03/29/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Blagovich, Daniel R; Deceased: Carter, Jacob; Attorney: Mcomber, Owen Shad

24-4-00805-8, 03/29/2024, Minor Settle With Guardianship; Petitioner: Tatman, Chelsea; Minor: Tatman, Lincoln; Attorney: Gustafson, David Michael

24-4-00806-6, 03/29/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Scott, Angela Renee; Parent: Scott, Gene Benard; Parent: Rardin, Leah; Minor: Rardin, Jeannette Ivy; Minor: Rardin, Jeannella

24-4-00807-4, 03/29/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Ausmus, Monica L; Deceased: Esterbrook, Lynda Sue; Attorney: Smith, W. Daniel

24-4-00808-2, 03/29/2024, Will Only; Testator: Swift III, Charles H

24-4-00809-1, 03/29/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Folk, Frederick James; Deceased: Folk, Joseph Charles Bledsoe; Attorney: Jones, Adrian James

24-4-00810-4, 03/29/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Simpson Jr, John Frederick; Deceased: Simpson, John Frederick; Attorney: Mccoy, Senecal Maura

24-4-00811-2, 03/29/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Manke, Christopher A; Deceased: O’donnell, Lynley J; Attorney: Comfort, Thomas Brian

24-4-00812-1, 03/29/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Mays, Johnny; Deceased: Mays, Gilllous; Attorney: Crowe, Walston Daniel

24-4-00813-9, 03/29/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Schwab, Rhonda G; Deceased: Smith, Christopher C; Attorney: Comfort, Thomas Brian

24-4-00815-5, 04/01/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Padilla, Elizabeth G; Deceased: Barnum, David Robert F; Attorney: Hammermaster, C. David