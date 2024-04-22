Metro Parks Tacoma-Request for Qualifications

THE METROPOLITAN PARK

DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Request for Qualifications for Architectural and Engineering Services

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Penguin Exhibit RFQ#J2024-12

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma (Metro Parks Tacoma) is soliciting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications for A&E services to assist the District with the Planning and Design of PDZA Penguin Exhibit Schematic Design and continue the contract into design development, and possibly construction documents and construction administration.

Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) must be received by Wednesday, May 5th, 2024, 11:00 a.m. PDT. Submit one (1) hard copy proposal to Attn: Tresa Edmonds, Metro Parks Tacoma, 4702 So. 19th St., Tacoma, WA 98405, AND one (1) electronic copy (in PDF format) via email to: procurement@tacomaparks.com. Qualifications received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be considered. A formal Request for Qualifications (RFQ) describing the project, professional services required, and the desired form of response to this advertisement and any updates thereto may be viewed together with other background information on the proposed project at http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/rfp/ . If there are any issues accessing the information posted on the website, please contact Tresa Edmonds at procurement@tacomaparks.com, subject: ‘RFQ #J2024-12 PDZA Penguin Exhibit. IDX-995036

April 22, May 14, 2024