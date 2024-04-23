Superior Court new cases

New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

Superior Court

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 04/17/2024

New Criminal Cases

24-1-00985-1, 04/17/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Gardner, Eric James Lloyd; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00986-0, 04/17/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Controlled Substance With; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Kelly, Anttwain Lamon; Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N

24-1-00987-8, 04/17/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Controlled Substance With; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Bates, Elwyn James; Prosecutor: Sanchez, Kara E.

24-1-00988-6, 04/17/2024; Assault In The Third Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Gonzalez, Antonio Rene; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00989-4, 04/17/2024; Theft In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Thompson, Rena Kay; Prosecutor: Thomas, Matthew Nevin

24-1-00990-8, 04/17/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm In The First Degr; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Hall, Michael Rae Kelly; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00991-6, 04/17/2024; Kidnapping In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Siess, Bryan Adam

24-1-00992-4, 04/17/2024; Stalking; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Fryer, Patrick Lawrence; Prosecutor: Keenan, Derek

New Civil Cases

24-2-01338-1, 04/17/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Ward, Joshua Michael; Respondent: Voss, Jessica; Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet: Price, Sarah

24-2-01339-9, 04/17/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Holt, Dylan Harold; Respondent: Thomas, Samantha Jo

24-2-01340-2, 04/17/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Zamora, Kitsie; Respondent: Armstrong , Mackenzie

24-2-01341-1, 04/17/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Flores, Andrea Marie; Respondent: Avena, Aaron

24-2-01342-9, 04/17/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Edgington, Rachel; Respondent: Simon, Heather Diane

24-2-01343-7, 04/17/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Buck, Betty; Respondent: Soares, David

24-2-01344-5, 04/17/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Howell, Cheron Inez; Respondent: Grim, Lamonte

24-2-01345-3, 04/17/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Butler, Maurice Darnell; Respondent: Grim, Lamonte

24-2-01346-1, 04/17/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Lewis-Barnes, Danika Jacole; Respondent: Ghent, Victor Tyrone

24-2-01347-0, 04/17/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Lizama, Laura Nassira; Respondent: Waiters, Iyisha E

24-2-01348-8, 04/17/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Loper, Donna Louise; Respondent: Beck, Cheryl Lynn

24-2-01349-6, 04/17/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Green-Shepard, Wendy Christine; Respondent: Norman, Jacob Timothy

24-2-01350-0, 04/17/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Deffibaugh, Taylor; Respondent: Scott, Wayne

24-2-01351-8, 04/17/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Williams, Elizabeth Ann; Respondent: Williams, Julia Danielle

24-2-01352-6, 04/17/2024; Sexual Assault Protection; Petitioner: Waples, Reece Gavin Jospeph; Respondent: Parrotte, Sommer; Minor: Waples, Tobias Thomas; Minor: Waples, Silas Caleb

24-2-01353-4, 04/17/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Benton, Sharon; Respondent: Benton, Kevin

24-2-01354-2, 04/17/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Moiles, Samantha Angela Marie; Respondent: Rogers , Dana Angela

24-2-01355-1, 04/17/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Moiles, Samantha; Respondent: Rogers , Dana

24-2-01356-9, 04/17/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Johnson, Andrea; Respondent: Simmons, Markeith Dashawn

24-2-01357-7, 04/17/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Thomson, Rachel Noel; Respondent: Goodrum, Jesse Paul

24-2-01358-5, 04/18/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Clemons, Kasey L; Respondent: Thomas, Keaton; Minor: Thomas, Kyona; Minor: Clemons, Amare

24-2-07340-5, 04/17/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gre Waverly Llc; Defendant: Siua-Gaoteote, Mariamakulata; Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-07342-1, 04/17/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Llc, Sunridge Milton 54; Defendant: Granados, Marisol Murillo; Defendant: Umi, Trenae; Defendant: Occupants, All Other; Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-07343-0, 04/17/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gre Waverly Llc; Defendant: Pilgrim, Destoni; Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-07344-8, 04/17/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Affinity Management; Defendant: Plain, Bobby E.; Defendant: Mckinney, Renee; Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-07345-6, 04/17/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Atkins, Mahagony; Defendant: Nall, Cary L.; Defendant: Nall,; Attorney: Murphy, Patrick John

24-2-07346-4, 04/17/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Llc, Brink Investments Group; Defendant: Bender, Amelia; Defendant: Occupants, All Other; Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-07347-2, 04/17/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Labreche, William W; Defendant: Halbert, Tanya M; Defendant: Halbert, John Doe; Attorney: Myers, David Michael

24-2-07348-1, 04/17/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Pero Properties, Llc; Defendant: Lane, Nicole; Attorney: Callahan, Lane Dexter

24-2-07349-9, 04/17/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Ja Charles Bee Llc; Defendant: Bartholomew, Carie; Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher

24-2-07350-2, 04/17/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Willow Hill Llc; Defendant: Stevens, Gina S.; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-07353-7, 04/17/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: 7305 8th St Llc; Defendant: Jilg, Victor J.; Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher

24-2-07354-5, 04/17/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Llc, Grant Rentals; Defendant: Carson, Kheala Rochelle; Defendant: Occupants, All Other; Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-07355-3, 04/17/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Pol, Seam; Plaintiff: Pol, Nitha Sary; Defendant: Shepard, Dawn Marie; Attorney: Yahng, M Michael

24-2-07356-1, 04/17/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services Llc; Defendant: Edwards, Morgan; Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane

24-2-07357-0, 04/17/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Integrity Property Management; Defendant: Harvey, Dreshun; Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick

24-2-07358-8, 04/17/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Wan Chen; Defendant: Cody Walker; Attorney: Trinen, D Stephen

24-2-07359-6, 04/17/2024; Restoration Of Firearms Rights; Petitioner: Clifford L. Hovda; Respondent: State Of Washington; Attorney: Kertchen, Vitaliy

24-2-07361-8, 04/17/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Connect By American Family Insurance Company, As Subrogee Of Ryan Malo; Defendant: Frunza, Marina; Attorney: Reinert, Lynn Christine

24-2-07362-6, 04/17/2024; Quiet Title; Plaintiff: Llc, Building A Tradition; Defendant: Jr., Malcolm Floyd Sanders; Attorney: Burns, Martin

24-2-07363-4, 04/17/2024; Transcript Of Judgment; Plaintiff: Financial Assistance, Inc.; Defendant: Arroyo, Franklin O.; Attorney: Retacco, Elizabeth Wendy

24-2-07364-2, 04/17/2024; Tort – Other; Plaintiff: Herrmann Law Group; Defendant: Kalinovik, Fiodar; Defendant: Virginia Mason Franciscan Health; Defendant: Tra Medical Imaging; Defendant: Golden Given Chiropractic Ps; Defendant: City Md University Place Urgent Care; Defendant: Community Health Care

24-2-07365-1, 04/17/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Ja Colonial; Defendant: Edman, Alexander; Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher

24-2-07366-9, 04/17/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Defendant: Coleman, Binnie; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-07367-7, 04/17/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Legacy Ridge Ir Llc; Defendant: Bush, Chris; Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick

24-2-07368-5, 04/17/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Fig1, Llc; Defendant: Jordan, Diante; Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher

24-2-07369-3, 04/17/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Urbano, Michael; Defendant: Morillon, Jesus; Attorney: Stirbis, A David

24-2-07370-7, 04/17/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Jones, Cash And Jones, Dylan; Defendant: Porter, Ronald E. And Porter, Jane Doe And Their Marital Community, Va; Attorney: O’halloran, William Dustin Mark

24-2-07371-5, 04/17/2024; Tort – Other; Plaintiff: C.b.; Plaintiff: K.w.; Defendant: State Of Washington; Defendant: State Of Washington, Department Of Social And Health Services; Defendant: State Of Washington, Department Of Child Protective Services; Defendant: State Of Washington, Department Of Children, Youth And Families; Attorney: Cochran, L. Darrell

24-2-07372-3, 04/18/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: 1207 Tacoma Llc; Defendant: Johnson, Latrell R.; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-07373-1, 04/18/2024; Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Sharon Dunbar Pr Of Estate Of Joan Williams; Defendant: Shawna L. Gibson; Attorney: Dejean, Francis Richard

New Domestic Cases

24-3-01207-8, 04/15/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Dangelo, Haley; Respondent: Prior, Charles Casey

24-3-01218-3, 04/16/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Cervantes, Carlos; Respondent: Alonzo-Macias, Veronica

24-3-01221-3, 04/16/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Trejo, Alexandra; Respondent: Partee, Jacob Quinlan

24-3-01222-1, 04/16/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Larson, Morgan Lynn; Respondent: Hamilton, Logan Joseph West; Minor: Larson, Scarlett May

24-3-01225-6, 04/16/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: James, Austin Tyler; Respondent: James, Paige Marie

24-3-01228-1, 04/16/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Knott, Melissa Ann; Respondent: Dunbar, David Lee James Sr

24-3-01229-9, 04/16/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Defreece, Leah Ann; Respondent: Defreece, Joseph Alexander

24-3-01231-1, 04/16/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Caldwell, Charra Ruth; Respondent: Caldwell, Brandon David

24-3-01232-9, 04/16/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Holt, Dylan Harold; Respondent: Thomas, Samantha Jo; Minor: Holt, Khalesei Laura Lynn

24-3-01236-1, 04/16/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Defreece, Leah Ann; Respondent: Defreece, Joseph Alexander; Minor: Defreece, Pharoah Red; Minor: Defreece, Israel Alexander; Minor: Defreece, Alexandrion Rose

24-3-01238-8, 04/17/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Welch, Leanne Marie; Respondent: Welch, Arthur John; Attorney: Duncan, Morrow Gina

24-3-01239-6, 04/17/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Perez Contreras, Ana; Respondent: Encinas Ortiz, Emir; Attorney: Harris, Blake

24-3-01240-0, 04/17/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Cunningham, Marlow Leandis; Respondent: Cunningham, Taletha L

24-3-01242-6, 04/17/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Judge, Katherine M.; Respondent: Peterson, Brian E.; Minor: Peterson, Leah Caroline; Attorney: Camandona, Diane Lindsay

24-3-01243-4, 04/17/2024; Annulment-Invalidity; Petitioner: Esther Wanjiru Gitau; Respondent: Peter Wambugu Muhoro; Attorney: Mehling, B Cristina

24-3-01246-9, 04/17/2024; Relative Child Visitation; Petitioner: Kimberly H. Evans; Respondent: Tyler W. Payne; Respondent: Bailey Bruiser; Minor: Tyler Rose Bruiser Payne; Attorney: Moffitt, Jonathan

24-3-01247-7, 04/17/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Hammond, Jannette Rae; Respondent: Hammond, Richard Arron; Attorney: Noel, Jean Lindsay

24-3-01248-5, 04/17/2024; Miscellaneous Type 3; Petitioner: Evans, Lance William; Respondent: Frink, Shannon Marie

24-3-01250-7, 04/17/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Page, Steven E; Respondent: Page, Diana L; Attorney: Lutz, David C.

New Probate Cases

24-4-00968-2, 04/17/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Robinett, Laureen Ann; Deceased: Hickey, Kathleen W

24-4-00970-4, 04/16/2024; Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Sewerker, Linda; Respondent: Calder, Gregory; Court Visitor – Adult Guardian: Hancock, Nicole

24-4-00973-9, 04/17/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Brown, Betty A; Deceased: Jacobson, Gary E; Attorney: Chappel, B. Ernest

24-4-00974-7, 04/17/2024; Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution; Petitioner: Warner, Christopher; Respondent: Warner Jr, John; Involved Party: Warner, Lee Anne; Involved Party: Warner, Elizabeth T.; Deceased: Warner Sr, John E; Attorney: Shillito, Tyler Charles

24-4-00975-5, 04/17/2024; Estate; Personal Representative: Wild, Carolyn V.; Deceased: Auburn, Robert M.; Attorney: Pentimonti, D Robert

24-4-00976-3, 04/17/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Fessler, Ann B.; Deceased: Fessler, Edward M.; Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-4-00977-1, 04/17/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Gardner, Judy Kay; Deceased: Gardner, Donald Michael; Attorney: Fay, J Kevin

24-4-00978-0, 04/17/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Rowan-Bailey, Stephanie T; Deceased: Rowan, Sylvia V; Attorney: Jones, R Shannon

24-4-00979-8, 04/17/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Wooding, Peter G; Deceased: Wooding, Philip C; Attorney: Privatt, Steven Jared

24-4-00980-1, 04/17/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Koppy, Joseph; Deceased: Koppy, Ted John; Attorney: Nielsen, Grant Jeffrey

24-4-00981-0, 04/17/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Mahoutchi, Sahar; Deceased: Mahoutchi, Mo; Attorney: Mcomber, Owen Shad

24-4-00982-8, 04/17/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Dunbar, Sharon A; Deceased: Williams, Joan L; Attorney: Snyder, Otto Klaus