Superior Court new cases

Superior Court
New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 04/16/2024
New Criminal Cases
24-1-00978-9, 04/16/2024; Felony Driving Under The Influence – Priors; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Kalama, Sela Anne
24-1-00979-7, 04/16/2024; Assault In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Henderson, Akeem Nuruddin; Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn
24-1-00980-1, 04/16/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Controlled Substance With; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Logsdon, Joshua Leroy
24-1-00981-9, 04/16/2024; Attempting To Elude A Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Martin, Kevin Michael; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00982-7, 04/16/2024; Residential Burglary; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Gaines, Jd; Prosecutor: Selleg, Mackenzie
24-1-00983-5, 04/16/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Bennett, Jeremiah James; Codefendant: Watkins, Lemuel Curtis 24-1-00984-3; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00984-3, 04/16/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Watkins, Lemuel Curtis; Codefendant: Bennett, Jeremiah James 24-1-00983-5; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
New Civil Cases
24-2-01322-4, 04/16/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Capehart, Mary Eileen; Respondent: Capehart, Stephen Brian
24-2-01323-2, 04/16/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Babukas-Barry, Autumn Marie; Respondent: Fitzpatrick, Austin Jay Lee
24-2-01324-1, 04/16/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Bradley, Kaycee Lindsay; Respondent: Elias, Dorian James
24-2-01325-9, 04/16/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Roberts, Krystel Leora Joann; Respondent: Hernandez, Malissa; Minor: Jones, Kristopher Michael Douglas; Minor: Roberts, Aiden Marquell Ray; Minor: Roberts, Lily Marie Cheyanne; Minor: Roberts, Jackson Richard Lee
24-2-01326-7, 04/16/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Sarabia, Monica Cova; Respondent: Sarabia, Jasmine Chavez
24-2-01327-5, 04/16/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Wilson, Kim La Von; Respondent: Hutchins, Kendall Lamar
24-2-01328-3, 04/16/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Rojas, Tamara Nicole; Respondent: Jackson Jr., Timothy Odis
24-2-01329-1, 04/16/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Cabanas Valencia, Maria D Lourdes; Respondent: Clark, Craig; Minor: Ramirez, Lizbeth; Minor: Ramirez, Andrew
24-2-01330-5, 04/16/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Wilson, Kim Lavon; Respondent: Forbes, Linda Mae
24-2-01331-3, 04/16/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Thomas, Samantha Jo; Respondent: Holt, Dylan Harold
24-2-01332-1, 04/16/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Herandez Valle, Jenny A; Respondent: Agapito Herandez, Fidel
24-2-01333-0, 04/16/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Sanchez, Jose Nefi; Respondent: Sanchez, Dwayne Scott; Minor: Null, Null
24-2-01334-8, 04/16/2024; Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Thomson, Rachel; Respondent: Goodrum, Jesse Paul
24-2-01335-6, 04/17/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Miller, Holly-Morgan; Respondent: Mack, Michael Adonis
24-2-01336-4, 04/17/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Fuller, Ashley Nichole; Respondent: Wheeler , Cindy
24-2-01337-2, 04/17/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Fuller, Ashley Nichole; Respondent: Fennell, Gary
24-2-07284-1, 04/15/2024; Restoration Of Firearms Rights; Petitioner: Lee, Jannie Mone; Respondent: State Of Washington
24-2-07305-7, 04/15/2024; Lower Court Appeal-Civil; Plaintiff: Barbour, Shane T; Defendant: Durbin, James
24-2-07315-4, 04/16/2024; Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Chicago Title Company Of Washington; Defendant: Radea, Alina; Defendant: Rankin, Ewan; Attorney: Larkin, P Thomas
24-2-07316-2, 04/16/2024; Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Park, Grace; Defendant: Novak, Samuel; Attorney: Yi, Jongwon
24-2-07317-1, 04/16/2024; Restoration Of Firearms Rights; Petitioner: Lee, Joshua Y; Respondent: State Of Washington
24-2-07318-9, 04/16/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Frey, Richard Iii; Defendant: Alaska Marine Refrigeration Inc; Defendant: Folks, Nicholas; Defendant: Folks, Jane Doe; Attorney: Wernli, Lou Megan
24-2-07319-7, 04/16/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Targa Real Estate Services Inc; Defendant: Boatright, Tasha Leanne; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-07320-1, 04/16/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Ridge Wood 1 Llc; Defendant: Henos, Mielson Balu; Defendant: Maun, Melda; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-07321-9, 04/16/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Rise Properties Rainier Pointe Lp; Defendant: Fortier, Kimberlyn; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-07322-7, 04/16/2024; Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Fernandez, Zesty A; Defendant: Rusinko, Deborah L; Defendant: Rusinko, J Doe; Attorney: Carr, D. Harold; Attorney: Longshore, Michelle Jodi
24-2-07323-5, 04/16/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Hokold Development; Defendant: Guadarrama, Ester; Defendant: Carmona-Delgado, Daniel; Attorney: Tuell, James Todd
24-2-07324-3, 04/16/2024; Relief From Duty To Register; Petitioner: State Of Washington; Respondent: Paul Alfred Lewis; Attorney: Jepson, Gordon Connor
24-2-07325-1, 04/16/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Rainier Rentals; Defendant: Simms, John F; Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny
24-2-07326-0, 04/16/2024; Injunction; Plaintiff: City Of Fife; Defendant: Smith, Michelle R; Attorney: Amann, Francis Gregory; Attorney: Combs, Jennifer
24-2-07327-8, 04/16/2024; Quiet Title; Plaintiff: Loomis, Roy E; Defendant: Naftaly, Pat Dolly; Attorney: Wilmot, Garrett Daniel
24-2-07328-6, 04/16/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Hoffert, Renee; Defendant: Chopic, Allyson; Defendant: Chopic, Jacob; Defendant: Chopic Construction Llc; Attorney: Mccormick, Wesley James
24-2-07329-4, 04/16/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: Horizon Credit Union; Defendant: Skelton, Ashley; Defendant: Skelton, Garrett; Attorney: Phillabaum, Donald Benjamin
24-2-07330-8, 04/16/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Bhatoa, Ramji; Defendant: Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company; Attorney: Kim, S Andrew
24-2-07331-6, 04/16/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Corp., Share And Care House, A Washington Non-Profit; Defendant: Feuerstein, Crystal; Defendant: Occupants, All Other; Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
24-2-07332-4, 04/16/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: St James Tnc Llc; Defendant: Sabado, Christina; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-07333-2, 04/16/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: A Washington Corporation, Aqua Rec, Inc.; Defendant: A Washington Limited Liability Company, Design Construction, Llc; Attorney: Frohlich, J Daniel
24-2-07334-1, 04/16/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Rise Properties (Rainier Pointe) Lp; Defendant: Johnson, Asha; Defendant: Walker, Janesse; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-07335-9, 04/16/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gre Springhaven Llc; Defendant: Frazier, Sjontae; Defendant: Frazier, Nashontae; Defendant: Brantley, Faith; Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael
24-2-07337-5, 04/16/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: 900 Llc; Defendant: Jamie Renee Brown; Defendant: Timothy James Herbert; Attorney: Sanders, Lamar Kim David
24-2-07338-3, 04/16/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Saroya Investment Llc, Dba Glacier Motel; Defendant: Jackie Good; Defendant: Juanito Bannerman; Attorney: Dabling, David Joshua
24-2-07339-1, 04/16/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gre Sedona Llc; Defendant: Kenfack, Orelien; Attorney: Britton, J. David
New Domestic Cases
24-3-01192-6, 04/16/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Goldman, Ahavah Quasar; Respondent: El Kurdy, Hesham Sami
24-3-01200-1, 04/15/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Flores, Rayito Colt; Respondent: Espidio Gomez, Raymundo
24-3-01204-3, 04/15/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Ahmed, Samira Abucar; Respondent: Bermudez, Alec
24-3-01212-4, 04/15/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: White, Levi Tyreese; Respondent: Miller, Tyquayia
24-3-01213-2, 04/15/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Fierro Valdez, Armando; Respondent: Barrios Lopez, Cristina A
24-3-01214-1, 04/15/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Stokes-Benedict, Jasmine D; Respondent: Benedict, Nicholas D
24-3-01216-7, 04/16/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Draper, Nicholas J; Respondent: Lawless, Katlin E
24-3-01217-5, 04/16/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Ryan, Brianne Mackenzie; Respondent: Ryan, Parker James
24-3-01219-1, 04/16/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Thompson, David Ryan; Respondent: Thompson, Sheena Michelle
24-3-01220-5, 04/16/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Leisure, Joelle A.; Respondent: Leisure, James A.; Attorney: Reeder, Kaye Rebecca
24-3-01223-0, 04/16/2024; Uresa Recip Resp In-County (3); Petitioner: State Of Washington; Respondent: Shaw, Freedom Jacob; Minor: Shaw, Dieago A; Minor: Shaw, Herminy N; Attorney: Ham, Gerald
24-3-01224-8, 04/16/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Jaeger, Casey Lynn; Respondent: Jaeger, Mark William; Attorney: Schroader, Edward Dennis
24-3-01226-4, 04/16/2024; Uresa Recip Resp In-County (3); Petitioner: State Of Washington; Respondent: Rome, Andrew Stephen; Minor: Howard, Mackenzie R; Attorney: Ham, Gerald
24-3-01227-2, 04/16/2024; Uresa Recip Resp In-County (3); Petitioner: State Of Washington; Respondent: Rome, Andrew Stephen; Minor: Olson-Rome, Kamerin; Minor: Olson-Rome, Michael; Minor: Olson, Jessica; Attorney: Ham, Gerald
24-3-01230-2, 04/16/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Dickerson, Lauren (Ryan); Respondent: Espeland, Charlotte; Attorney: Miller, Kaye Alyssa
24-3-01233-7, 04/16/2024; Committed Intimate Relationshp; Petitioner: Swanson, Claudia; Respondent: Manney, William; Attorney: Madison, K. Morgan
24-3-01234-5, 04/16/2024; Modification Of Custody; Petitioner: Hyatt, Stacey Lee; Respondent: Steffen, Daniel Lawerence; Minor: Steffen, Tenley Lou; Minor: Steffen, Marleigh Jean
24-3-01235-3, 04/16/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Dortch, Megan D; Respondent: Dortch, Jerimie Bernard, Sr
24-3-01237-0, 04/17/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Wojak, Christina Marie; Respondent: Gladinus, Shane
24-4-00940-2, 04/12/2024; Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Lehman, Michelle Lynn; Parent: Sudal, Patricia Karin; Parent: Benion, Tyler; Minor: Benion, Jordyn Skylar; Minor: Benion, Brooklynn Michelle
24-4-00949-6, 04/15/2024; Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Lehman, Michelle; Parent: Sudal, Patricia Karin; Parent: Armstrong, Joseph; Minor: Armstrong, Zaidyn Hicks; Minor: Armstrong, Zakai Hicks
24-4-00954-2, 04/15/2024; Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Jones, Sarah; Respondent: Quinton, Ryan; Court Visitor – Adult Guardian: Gray, Judson
24-4-00955-1, 04/15/2024; Miscellaneous Type 4; Involved Party: Groom, Susan
New Probate Cases
24-4-00959-3, 04/15/2024; Will Only; Testator: Honn, Max Michael
24-4-00961-5, 04/16/2024; Guardianship/Conservatorship; Respondent: Turner, Belinda K
24-4-00962-3, 04/16/2024; Will Only; Testator: Mariani, Janet Lindman
24-4-00963-1, 04/16/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Cloran, Phillip; Deceased: Cloran, Michael James; Attorney: Mifflin, Michael Alex
24-4-00964-0, 04/16/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Mcmillan-Madden, Jonette F; Deceased: Madden, Patrick W; Attorney: Fisher, William Stephen
24-4-00965-8, 04/16/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Josephson, James Lynn; Deceased: Josephson, Rauha Lydia; Attorney: Curiale, Anthony Phillip
24-4-00966-6, 04/16/2024; Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Case, Deborah Ann; Respondent: Ross, Holly Faye; Respondent: Peek, Jon; Minor: Peek, Jasiah Javon
24-4-00967-4, 04/16/2024; Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Case, Deborah Ann; Respondent: Ross, Holly Faye; Respondent: Scott, Deonte; Minor: Scott, Irene Ann
24-4-00968-2, 04/16/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Gardner, Judy Kay; Deceased: Gardner, Donald Michael; Attorney: Fay, J Kevin
24-4-00969-1, 04/16/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Schumacher, Mark A; Petitioner: Schumacher, Jennifer M; Deceased: Schumacher, Susan A; Attorney: Jones, Adrian James
24-4-00971-2, 04/17/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Henning, Kristina; Deceased: Henning, Linda; Attorney: Khalaf, Firas Ahmad
24-4-00972-1, 04/17/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Salinas, Thomas; Deceased: Salinas, Angela; Attorney: Jones, Adrian James