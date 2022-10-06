Leaky Gut Revive Reviewed (Amy Myers MD)

Amy Myers MD’s Leaky Gut Revive is a popular leaky gut supplement designed to target belly bloat and digestive health.

Millions of people have leaky gut syndrome. It can lead to tiredness, bloating, poor digestive health, and inadequate nutrient absorption.

By taking Leaky Gut Revive today, you can purportedly repair your gut now. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Amy Myers MD’s Leaky Gut Revive and how it works today in our review.

What is Leaky Gut Revive?

Leaky Gut Revive is a nutritional supplement made by Amy Myers MD, a supplement company led by Dr. Amy Myers.

By taking one serving of Leaky Gut Revive daily, you can give your gut the ingredients it needs to repair itself and reverse leaky gut syndrome.

You can use Leaky Gut Revive to free yourself of bloating, gas, discomfort, and other symptoms. You can avoid embarrassing trips to the bathroom, eliminate sugar cravings, and beat mental fog, among other benefits.

Key ingredients in Leaky Gut Revive include L-glutamine, marshmallow root powder, and larch arabinogalactan.

Each bottle of Leaky Gut Revive is priced at $54.97 and backed by a 90 day moneyback guarantee. If Leaky Gut Revive does not help your leaky gut within 90 days, then you can request a complete refund. Plus, as part of a 2022 promotion, all purchases now come bundled with a free bonus eBook.

Leaky Gut Revive Benefits

Leaky Gut Revive can support all of the following benefits, according to the official website:

Reduce Bloating: Many people with leaky gut syndrome also have uncomfortable belly bloating. Leaky Gut Revive helps you beat the bloat while healing the root cause of bloating. Instead of worrying about wearing jeans or experiencing painful bloating all day long, you can get the rapid relief you need.

Promote Digestive Regularity: Leaky Gut Revive can also promote regular bowel patterns, according to the official website, giving you the freedom of smooth, regular digestion. Leaky Gut Revive targets and corrects the root cause of uncomfortable and embarrassing gut issues, including gas, diarrhea, and irritable bowel syndrome. If you’re struggling to maintain regularity, then you could be worsening your gut health. Leaky Gut Revive aims to help.

Restores Gut Lining: Leaky gut syndrome can worsen your gut lining’s permeability, allowing more toxins and other substances to leak through your gut and into your body. Your gut lining can also be inflamed. Leaky Gut Revive aims to help by restoring your gut lining using a powerful and proven blend of nutrients. Your gut lining may be inflamed because of environmental or dietary triggers, which can lead to problems like discomfort or even autoimmunity. By taking Leaky Gut Revive, you can get the support you need.

Soothe Stomach & Intestinal Barrier: Leaky Gut Revive claims to soothe your stomach and your intestinal barrier. Leaky Gut Revive contains ingredients like arabinogalactan, which promotes beneficial bacteria in your gut. These probiotic bacteria ferment the arabinogalactan, producing fatty acids. These fatty acids are crucial for maintaining and repairing your gut lining and intestinal barrier. If leaky gut has damaged your gut lining over time, then the ingredients in Leaky Gut Revive can help.

Fortify Gut Mucosal Layer: Leaky Gut Revive can fortify the mucosal layer in your gut and your stomach. Your stomach is surrounded by mucilage that keeps it functioning in optimal condition. By supporting mucilage in your stomach, Leaky Gut Revive can help that mucilage travel to your gut, where it functions as a slimy, viscous polysaccharide ideal for repairing the mucosal content of your gut. It sounds gross – but it’s a crucial part of digestion and gut health.

Regenerate Gut Cells Faster: The faster your gut cells regenerate, the sooner you can reverse leaky gut syndrome. Leaky Gut Revive aims to help by nourishing and supporting gut cell regeneration. The largest ingredient in Leaky Gut Revive, L-glutamine, has been shown to support gut cell regeneration in various ways. In fact, Amy Myers MD describes the Leaky Gut Revive formula as a “pharmaceutical grade nutritional supplement” that is extremely effective for repairing the lining of your gut. Your gut lining is just one cell layer thick, so supporting your gut lining is crucial for health.

How Leaky Gut Syndrome Works

To understand leaky gut syndrome, it helps to think of a drawbridge:

Your gut is a drawbridge. It’s semi-permeable: it allows some things through while preventing others from passing through your intestinal wall and into your bloodstream.

In a healthy gut, your gut blocks harmful compounds from the foods you eat while allowing vitamins, minerals, and nutrients through your intestinal wall and into your bloodstream, allowing you to absorb your food.

Certain factors, including food, infections, toxins, and stress, can break apart the tight junctions in your intestinal wall, leaving your drawbridge open. Now, your gut is letting more things travel through your intestinal wall than it should.

Once your “drawbridge” has been opened, you have leaky gut syndrome. Supplements like Leaky Gut Revive aim to target this issue using a blend of natural ingredients.

How Does Leaky Gut Revive Work?

Amy Myers MD developed Leaky Gut Revive to restore your gut lining in three easy steps. Here’s how the supplement works:

Restores Your 1 Cell Layer Thick Gut Lining with L-Glutamine: Your gut lining is just one cell layer thick. A single breach in this wall of cells can lead to leaky gut syndrome. Leaky Gut Revive contains an ingredient called L-glutamine that promotes the structural integrity of your gut lining, helping you to close the walls of your gut and repair leaky gut syndrome.

Strengthens Mucus Membrane & Promotes Digestive Regularity: Next, Leaky Gut Revive contains natural plants and herbs to strengthen the mucilage content in your digestive tract and promote digestive regularity. The formula contains slippery elm and marshmallow root, for example, that increase the mucilage content in your GI tract. These ingredients also have the added benefit of stimulating nerve endings and boosting mucus secretion. You can neutralize acidity in your gut, soothe your stomach lining, and fight free radicals that worsen gut inflammation.

Support your Gut Microbiome with Probiotics for Further Repair: Leaky Gut Revive claims to infuse your microbiome with probiotics to facilitate further gut repair. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that play a crucial role throughout your gut. To achieve this effect, Leaky Gut Revive contains an ingredient called larch arabinogalactan. Certain indigenous peoples of North America chewed the bark of the larch tree and used its resin as medicine. Today, we know larch arabinogalactan plays a crucial role in gut health: probiotic bacteria ferment the arabinogalactan to produce fatty acids, and these fatty acids play a critical role in supporting your intestinal lining.

Leaky Gut Revive Ingredients

Leaky Gut Revive contains a blend of ingredients to support gut health and reverse leaky gut syndrome. While some digestive health contains dozens of ingredients at lower doses, Amy Myers MD has focused on a small number of science-backed ingredients at larger doses.

Here are all 6 ingredients in Leaky Gut Revive and how they work:

L-Glutamine: L-glutamine is the largest ingredient in Leaky Gut Revive. It nourishes and supports cell regeneration. L-glutamine is an amino acid crucial for important roles throughout your body – from protein formation to brain health. Studies show L-glutamine can support the intestinal lining and support overall gut health in various ways.

Marshmallow Root: Leaky Gut Revive contains marshmallow root to maximize mucus membrane health. Marshmallow root encourages the body’s production of mucus, which protects the gut and stomach while facilitating better digestion. The marshmallow root in Leaky Gut Revive can support a balanced inflammatory response in the gut while restoring cell junctions, soothing the stomach lining, and promoting regular bowel patterns.

Aloe Leaf: Used in traditional medicine as a natural laxative, aloe vera can replace the mucosal lining that was damaged by inflammation due to a leaky gut. Aloe leaf can also mitigate unhealthy bacteria, boost beneficial bacteria, and provide your gut with a blend of valuable nutrients and antioxidants.

Slippery Elm Bark Powder: True to its name, slippery elm bark powder can make your gut more “slippery,” making it easier to pass waste and maintain digestive regularity. The slippery elm bark powder in Leaky Gut Revive is the same slippery elm bark powder used in traditional digestive relief aids for centuries. Today, science is increasingly backing the benefits of slippery elm bark powder, suggesting it works as advertised to support gut health.

Larch Arabinogalactan: The second largest ingredient in Leaky Gut Revive is larch arabinogalactan. This ingredient can promote healthy gut microflora and fatty acid production. Fatty acids are crucial for supporting your gut and intestinal barrier. Used for centuries by Native Americans, larch arabinogalactan interacts with your gut bacteria to create fatty acids, which could help with leaky gut syndrome and overall gut health.

Deglycyrrhizinated Licorice: Licorice has been used for gut health and digestive regularity for centuries. By using the deglycyrrhizinated version of licorice, Leaky Gut Revive can help prevent adverse elevations in blood pressure – something that could come with ordinary licorice. That means you get all of the gut supporting benefits of licorice with none of the downsides.

How to Use Leaky Gut Revive

Amy Myers MD recommends taking one scoop of Leaky Gut Revive daily with the beverage of your choice. You can take the formula at any time – day or night:

Take 1 scoop of Leaky Gut Revive

Mix the formula with water, juice, or a smoothie

Enjoy Leaky Gut Revive any time, day or night

Amy Myers MD claims you can take Leaky Gut Revive any time of the day, morning or night. However, many people have it first thing in the morning – like with a morning smoothie or with breakfast. Some people take it with food, while others do not. You don’t need to take Leaky Gut Revive with a meal.

About Leaky Gut Revive – Strawberry Lemonade

The original Leaky Gut Revive formula has a light flavor. However, Amy Myers MD has also launched an alternative version of Leaky Gut Revive with strawberry lemonade flavor.

Featuring the same blend of nutrients, Leaky Gut Revive – Strawberry Lemonade can support gut health and reduce bloating using L-glutamine, marshmallow root, aloe leaf, licorice root, and larch arabinogalactan. The active ingredients and dosages are all identical.

However, Leaky Gut Revive – Strawberry Lemonade has additional flavors and sweeteners. The full list of other ingredients in the formula includes natural flavor, citric acid, sea salt, stevia leaf extract, and fruit and vegetable juice (for color).

If you like the benefits of Leaky Gut Revive but are struggling with the taste, then Leaky Gut Revive – Strawberry Lemonade may be the right choice.

About Leaky Gut Revive Max

Amy Myers MD also offers a high-powered version of Leaky Gut Revive called Leaky Gut Revive Max. Priced at $64.97 ($10 more than the original formula, Leaky Gut Revive Max features one additional ingredient on top of the original blend.

Each serving of Leaky Gut Revive contains an extra 1,000mg of ImmunoLin, a proprietary formula loaded with immunoglobulins to support inflammation, GI function, nutrient utilization, immune activation, and more to help manage gut barrier function.

Beyond ImmunoLin, Leaky Gut Revive contains the same blend of L-glutamine, larch arabinogalactan bark powder, marshmallow root powder, licorice root powder, slippery elm bark powder, and aloe leaf powder.

Scientific Evidence for Leaky Gut Revive

Leaky Gut Revive is a doctor-formulated supplement created by Dr. Amy Myers. The formula contains six science-backed ingredients linked to gut health, digestion, intestinal permeability, and more. We’ll review some of the scientific evidence supporting those ingredients below.

The largest and most important ingredient in Leaky Gut Revive is L-glutamine. L-glutamine is an amino acid that plays a crucial role in multiple roles throughout the body – particularly in gut health. In this study, researchers found glutamine played a particularly important role in intestinal epithelial tight junctions, for example. Tight junction dysfunction is the main cause of leaky gut syndrome, and L-glutamine appears to have a significant impact on tight junctions. L-glutamine also seems to play a role in the interactions between gut microbiota and health, supporting your gut microbiome to support overall health.

Larch arabinogalactan is the second largest ingredient in Leaky Gut Revive. A natural compound of the larch tree, larch arabinogalactan can enhance immune function. Larch arabinogalactan has been used in traditional Native American medicine for centuries. In one study, researchers tested larch arabinogalactan to determine if there was any validity behind using it as a medicine. Researchers found larch arabinogalactan led to significant and noticeable improvements in multiple immune biomarkers, helping the body defend against illness and disease.

Other studies have connected larch arabinogalactan to better probiotic balance, better immune activity at the cellular level, and reduced symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, among other benefits.

Overall, Leaky Gut Revive contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to support gut health, intestinal permeability, and more. Science tells us Leaky Gut Revive should work as advertised to support overall health and wellness.

Leaky Gut Revive Ingredients Label

Amy Myers MD publishes the full list of ingredients and dosages in the formula upfront, making it easy to see what’s inside the formula – and compare it to other leaky gut supplements sold online today.

The Leaky Gut Revive is 100% gluten-free, non-dairy, non-GMO, and doctor-formulated. There’s no corn, soy, or yeast in the formula.

Here are the ingredients in each serving (one scoop / 5.95g) of Leaky Gut Revive:

3,000mg of L-glutamine

2,750mg of a proprietary blend with larch arabinogalactan, marshmallow root powder, deglycyrrhizinated licorice root powder, slippery elm bark powder, and aloe vera leaf powder

Leaky Gut Revive Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Leaky Gut Revive is one of the internet’s most popular leaky gut supplements, and most customers are very satisfied with the effects of Leaky Gut Revive.

Overall, Leaky Gut Revive has 28,000+ 5-star reviews. Here are some of the thoughts shared by verified buyers on the official website:

One customer claims her overall energy is up and she now feels like she’s absorbing all of the vitamins she’s taking into her system because her gut is healing, thanks to Leaky Gut Revive

Many customers report noticeable changes to their health after taking Leaky Gut Revive, including significant increases in energy, digestion, and overall wellness

One customer used Leaky Gut Revive to help with Hashimoto’s, which had led to bloating, constipation, and other issues; after taking Leaky Gut Revive, she feels like she has more energy and fewer stomach issues, and she plans to continue using it for the near future

One customer described Leaky Gut Revive as “the best supplement” she has ever tried for her gut health, claiming she doesn’t feel bloating and her digestion has improved

Multiple customers praise the Leaky Gut Revive formula for being easy to drink; just add it to water, a shake, or the beverage of your choice, and it dissolves easily without affecting the taste of the beverage

Overall, most customers agree Leaky Gut Revive works as advertised to provide significant effects on bloating, digestion, and intestinal permeability, leading to noticeable benefits throughout the body.

Leaky Gut Revive Pricing

Leaky Gut Revive is priced at $54.97 per bottle.

You can also subscribe to the Leaky Gut Revive autoship program and save 15% on each order, plus an extra 5% on every third shipment.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering online today:

One Time Purchase: $54.97

$54.97 Subscribe & Save: $46.72

If signing up to the subscription option, you can choose to receive new deliveries every 4, 6, or 8 weeks. You also get free shipping on all US orders. And, you can cancel your subscription at any time.

Bonus eBook Included with All Purchases

As part of a 2022 promotion, all Leaky Gut Revive purchases come with a bonus eBook called The Myers Way: Leaky Gut Revive Smoothies & Drinks.

The eBook features 17 digestion-boosting, gut-fortifying recipes to satisfy your taste buds and help repair your gut. You can overcome leaky gut syndrome while enjoying delicious, easy, and fun recipes.

The recipes are also AIP, paleo, and keto friendly. You get immediate access to the eBook after your purchase is confirmed.

Leaky Gut Revive Refund Policy

All Leaky Gut Revive purchases are backed by a 90 day moneyback guarantee.

If Leaky Gut Revive did not work for you, or if you’re unsatisfied with the formula for any reason, then you can request a complete refund on your purchase within 90 days.

About Amy Myers MD

Amy Myers MD is a supplement company created by Dr. Amy Myers, a medical doctor (MD) who launched her own supplement company.

Today, Amy Myers MD offers a range of supplements for weight loss, anti-aging, gut health, and more. The company’s most popular products include Collagen Protein, The Myers Way Multivitamin, Leaky Gut Revive, and Complete Enzymes, among others.

You can contact the Leaky Gut Revive customer service team and Amy Myers MD via the following:

Phone: (512) 721-0424

(512) 721-0424 Email: store@amymyersmd.com

store@amymyersmd.com Online Support Center: https://ammd.zendesk.com/hc/en-us

Final Word

Leaky Gut Revive is one of the internet’s most popular leaky gut supplements.

Featuring a blend of six proven ingredients at strong dosages, Leaky Gut Revive can soothe and repair your gut quickly.

To learn more about Amy Myers MD Leaky Gut Revive or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website, where all purchases are backed by a 90 day moneyback guarantee.

