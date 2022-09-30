Keto Air Fryer Reviews (PaleoHacks)

Keto Air Fryer is a cookbook and meal plan created by Paleo Hacks.

Sold exclusively online through MyPaleoRecipe.com, Keto Air Fryer teaches you how to make keto-friendly foods in the air fryer – including everything from French fries to desserts and more.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Keto Air Fryer and whether it’s worth it today in our review.

What is Keto Air Fryer?

Keto Air Fryer is a keto meal plan and cookbook created by Kelsey Ale, a Certified Nutritional Therapist.

In exchange for a one-time fee of $10.95, you get a bundle including:

Keto Air Fryer Cookbook

Keto Air Fryer Starter Guide

Keto Air Fryer Shopping and Cooking Guide

Keto Air Fryer Meal Plan and Shopping List

Technically, the purchase is “free.” You just pay a $10.95 shipping fee.

All recipes inside Keto Air Fryer are confirmed by Kelsey Ale, and she deliberately designed the recipes to be low-carb and keto-friendly.

Just because you’re following the keto diet doesn’t mean you need to give up delicious food. In Kelsey Ale’s Keto Air Fryer, you can discover everything you need to know about cooking keto-friendly food in the air fryer.

Each Keto Air Fryer Cookbook includes 70+ keto recipes for breakfasts, lunches, dinners, snacks, and desserts – all of which can be made in the air fryer. Most recipes take less than 15 or 20 minutes to prepare, allowing you to enjoy healthy, keto-friendly food you’ll actually enjoy eating.

Keto Air Fryer Features & Benefits

Keto Air Fryer comes with the following features and benefits:

70 keto recipes you can make in an air fryer

Most recipes take less than 15 minutes to prepare

Cook delicious, keto-friendly, healthy, low-carb recipes with the press of a button

Continue to eat your favorite foods like French fries, fried chicken, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and more while still losing weight with the keto diet

Perfect for fried food livers, keto beginners, or anyone who wants to burn fat while continuing to eat delicious food

Made by Certified Nutritional Therapist Kelsey Ale and backed by 60 day moneyback guarantee

Sample Keto Air Fryer Recipes

Keto Air Fryer features a range of recipes you can make in your air fryer while still being keto friendly.

Here are some of the recipes you can make in your air fryer using the Keto Air Fryer cookbook:

French fries and mozzarella sticks

Snacks like jalapeno poppers, onion rings, and zucchini fritters

Breakfast bowls, sausage bites, and other keto-friendly breakfast dishes

Dinners with meat, chicken, beef, seafood, pork, or vegetables

Desserts like brownies, chocolate chip cookies, cakes, and more

Normally, deep-fried foods are greasy and lead to bloating and weight gain. With the recipes in Keto Air Fryer, however, you can enjoy these fried foods while still sticking to a low-carb, healthy, keto diet.

In fact, Keto Air Fryer lets you enjoy all of these foods while still burning fat off your belly. Because these foods are low-carb, they allow your body to remain in ketosis for as long as possible, helping you continue to lose weight.

About Kelsey Ale

Kelsey Ale is a Certified Nutritional Therapist and the creator of Keto Air Fryer. All recipes inside the Keto Air Fryer Cookbook have been confirmed by Kelsey Ale to be low-carb, healthy, and keto-friendly.

Kelsey personally experienced powerful benefits after switching to a whole food-based paleo and keto diet. She claims the diet “transformed” her life.

A few years ago, Kelsey was a “complete wreck” because of her poor diet. She was overweight. Her joints creaked. She was exhausted all of the time, and she lacked motivation to do anything. She also had digestive issues so bad that she once had to visit the emergency room.

After starting an all-natural, whole food, paleo and keto diet program, she solved all of these problems. Her joint discomfort and digestive problems vanished. She lost weight. Her skin and hair improved, and she had better all day energy. She felt years younger.

However, as much as Kelsey liked the benefits of the keto diet, she missed her favorite foods like French fries, onion rings, and chicken tenders. That’s why she decided to publish a book explaining how to make these foods while still following the keto diet.

What Will You Learn in Keto Air Fryer?

Keto Air Fryer is a package of recipes, meal guides, keto diet tips, and more to help you make your favorite fried foods without sacrificing your keto diet.

Some of the things you’ll learn in Keto Air Fryer include:

How to Burn Fat, Lose Weight, and Eat Healthy with Fried, Keto-Friendly Foods: Most keto dieters give up fried foods like French fries because they’re high in carbs. With Keto Air Fryer, you don’t have to give up your favorite foods; instead, you can continue to eat your favorite foods using an air fryer and the recipes in the Keto Air Fryer Cookbook. These recipes are designed to help you burn fat, lose weight, remain in ketosis, and eat delicious foods.

70+ Keto-Friendly, Low-Carb, Fat-Burning Fried Dishes: The Keto Air Fryer Cookbook features 70+ low-carb recipes you can make in the air fryer, including steaks, fresh seafood, meatballs, vegetable dishes, desserts, and more.

Why an Air Fryer Replaces $1,500 of Kitchen Appliances While Being 100% Safe and Easy to Use: Many people swear by the benefits of an air fryer. According to Keto Air Fryer, a single air fryer replaces nearly $1,500 worth of kitchen appliances. You get a microwave, oven, and fryer all in one. Plus, the air fryer is 100% safe to use. It’s also easy: even if you have limited cooking experience, you can easily use your air fryer to make tasty food.

Quick, Easy, and Tasty Recipes: You can find plenty of keto recipes online that aren’t very good. Fortunately, Keto Air Fryer recipes are designed to taste great while being healthy and easy to make. Most recipes require 15 to 20 minutes of preparation. They’re all approved by a nutritionist to taste great while being healthy, simple, and keto-friendly.

Sample Meals with the Keto Air Fryer Cookbook

The Keto Air Fryer Cookbook is loaded with 70+ recipes for breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks. All recipes are designed to be easy to make, with most taking 15 to 20 minutes or less to prepare. They’re also all low-carb, keto-friendly, and made in the air fryer.

Sample recipes and options with the Keto Air Fryer Cookbook include:

10 Breakfast & Brunch Recipes to Kickstart Ketosis in the Morning

Want to enter a fat-burning state of ketosis from the moment you wake up in the morning?

The Keto Air Fryer Cookbook comes with 10 breakfast and brunch recipes to help you burn fat all day long. You can boost metabolism and increase energy for the day, helping you focus and be productive. Sample breakfast and brunch recipes include:

Almond pancakes

Scotch eggs

Cauliflower almond toast

Mushroom cheese omelet

Breakfast stuffed peppers

Pepper rings with smoked salmon

Stuffed tomatoes

French toast

Creamy cauliflower breakfast bake

Sausage and cheddar breakfast balls

30 Tasty, Keto-Friendly Dinner Options That Are Easy to Make

The Keto Air Fryer Cookbook also comes with tasty dinner options for beef, pork, chicken, and seafood. You get 30+ recipes in total, making it easy to make a new dinner every day of the month while sticking to a healthy, keto-friendly meal plan.

Here are the sample dinner recipes included in the Keto Air Fryer Cookbook:

Filet mignon with roasted bok choy

Pepper-crusted beef tenderloin

Garlic steak bites with curry aioli

Philly cheese steak peppers

Sesame ginger beef

Italian meatballs

Pork tenderloin with apples

Beef-stuffed mushrooms

Boneless pork with zucchini

Asian short ribs

Garlic lamb skewers

Lamb chops with mint yogurt sauce

Cherry tomato chicken kebabs

Chicken fajitas

Cheesy chicken and tomato

Crispy chicken tenders

Sesame chicken drumsticks

Spinach-stuffed chicken breast

Roasted chicken and vegetables

Fried chicken

Turkey breast with pomegranate

Chicken nuggets

Greek turkey burgers

Salmon cakes

Coconut shrimp

Shrimp skewers

Chili lime sea bass with strawberry

Cauliflower mac and cheese

Crispy stuffed eggplant

Keto pizza

10 Side Dishes Ideal for Keto Beginners or a Quick Snack

Your Keto Air Fryer Cookbook also comes with savory side dishes to pair with the main course – or to use as a quick snack.

Popular side dishes in the Keto Air Fryer Cookbook include:

Roasted peppers with feta

Parmesan cauliflower

Buttered green beans and asparagus

Cheddar biscuits

Seasoned jicama French fries

Bacon-wrapped asparagus

Stuffed portobello mushrooms

Fried okra

Tomato gratin

Asian broccoli

6 Snack Recipes Ideal for Parties, BBQs, Family Get Togethers, and Between Meals

You can snack on keto-friendly, easy-to-make, air-fried foods with the Keto Air Fryer Cookbook. You get all of the following snack recipes:

Jalapeno poppers

Asian beef chips

Buffalo wings

Beef pork rind nachos

Zucchini fritters

Stuffed meatballs

Spinach artichoke dip

Onion rings with garlic dill dip

Kale chips

Mozzarella sticks

10 Dessert Recipes to Satisfy your Sweet Tooth & Cravings

You can make keto-friendly desserts in an air fryer. In the Keto Air Fryer Cookbook, you can discover 10 dessert recipes that are easy to make, keto-friendly, and (relatively) healthy, allowing you to satisfy your craving for sweets without sacrificing your diet.

Dessert recipes in the Keto Air Fryer Cookbook include:

Almond nut brownies

Basque burnt cheesecake

Blackberry cake

Chocolate chip cookies

Cinnamon donuts

Churros with chocolate dip

Cream cheese Danish

Matcha cream puffs

Cinnamon rolls

Strawberry clafouti

What’s Included with Each Recipe?

Each recipe in the Keto Air Fryer Cookbook features everything you need to know to make the recipe, including high-resolution photographs, step-by-step instructions, a list of ingredients, the number of servings per recipe, and more.

Here’s what you get with each recipe in the Keto Air Fryer Cookbook:

High-resolution photographs of the dish

Step-by-step instructions on how to prepare and cook the dish in an air fryer

Nutrition info, including macronutrients per serving

Cooking times and preparation time

Number of servings

You can check to verify each dish in the Keto Air Fryer Cookbook has low levels of carbs, for example, by checking the nutrition info. You can also see whether a dish is ideal for cooking for a whole family – or as a personal meal for yourself.

Keto Air Fryer Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Keto Air Fryer is backed by positive reviews online from experienced keto dieters, those who are new to the keto diet, and anyone who wants to learn how to cook healthy, low-carb foods in their air fryer.

Here are some of the reviews from happy customers online for the Keto Air Fryer package:

One customer claims Keto Air Fryer is “totally worth the shipping price,” describing the book as a “good quality” text and liking how every recipe has a picture

Other customers claim going keto has changed their life, and that Keto Air Fryer made it easy to stick to the keto diet even while feeling like you’re “cheating” on the diet

Most customers claim the recipes in Keto Air Fryer are tasty, nutritious, and easy to make

Others are surprised by how many air fried foods they can continue to enjoy while sticking to the keto diet

One reviewer claims her family (including she, her husband, and her 2 oldest daughters) have lost 150lbs in total; they also feel the program has reduced certain symptoms and helped with overall inflammation, among other benefits

Other customers claim they feel more energized after eating the recipes featured in the Keto Air Fryer cookbook

Overall, most customers seem satisfied with the information in the Keto Air Fryer Cookbook and the accompanying guides. They feel it was worth the $10.99 price tag, and they’re comfortable knowing all purchases are backed by a moneyback guarantee.

Keto Air Fryer Pricing

Keto Air Fryer is available for “free,” although you pay a shipping fee of $10.95. Your shipping fee includes a physical copy of the Keto Air Fryer Cookbook along with digital copies of all books.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering online today:

Keto Air Fryer Package: $0 + $10.95 Shipping

Your purchase includes the Keto Air Fryer Cookbook, Starter Guide, Shopping and Cooking Guide, and Meal Plan and Shopping List, giving you everything you need to follow the Keto Air Fryer program.

Bonuses Included with the Keto Air Fryer Cookbook

Your Keto Air Fryer purchase includes the Keto Air Fryer Cookbook and a bundle of bonus guides. Here’s what you get when you buy the Keto Air Fryer Cookbook online today:

Free Bonus #1: Keto Air Fryer Starter Guide: Want to get fast information about why the keto diet is so popular right now, how ketosis works, and the basic rules for keto dieting? You can discover everything you need to get started with the Keto Air Fryer Cookbook in the Keto Air Fryer Quick Start Guide.

Free Bonus #2: Keto Air Fryer Shopping and Cooking Guide: This guide gives you tips on the best brands to buy, the best keto-friendly ingredients to buy at your local supermarket, and how to use these ingredients in your kitchen.

Free Bonus #3: Keto Air Fryer Meal Plan and Shopping List: This guide features a 7-day meal plan and shopping list, making it easy to stock up for the week on a single trip to the grocery store. You can discover what to make for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert to help you avoid spending hours in the kitchen cooking. Just print out the checklist, take it to the grocery store, and see exactly which ingredients you need to buy for the Keto Air Fryer Cookbook.

Keto Air Fryer Refund Policy

All Keto Air Fryer purchases come with a 365-day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 365 days with no questions asked.

If you’re unhappy with Keto Air Fryer for any reason, then you can request a full refund. You can even keep any digital copies of Keto Air Fryer as a thanks for trying the program.

About PaleoHacks, LLC

Keto Air Fryer is published online by PaleoHacks, LLC, a Carson City, Nevada-based ecommerce company. That company offers a range of paleo recipe books, paleo health guides, and other paleo products online.

You can contact PaleoHacks and the Keto Air Fryer customer service team via the following:

Email: support@paleohacks.com

support@paleohacks.com Phone: 888-205-3870

888-205-3870 Office: 701 South Carson St, Ste 200-4072, Carson City, NV 89701

701 South Carson St, Ste 200-4072, Carson City, NV 89701 Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1050 Eden, UT 84310

In addition to offering free blog posts about the paleo diet, PaleoHacks offers products like the Keto Soups Cookbook, The Thyroid Reboot, the Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook, and Keto Sweets, among others.

Final Word

Keto Air Fryer is a collection of books teaching you healthy, low-carb, keto-friendly recipes that help you lose weight – all while being easy to make in any ordinary air fryer.

By following the 70+ recipes in the Keto Air Fryer Cookbook, you can maximize weight loss while enjoying tasty, easy-to-make foods.

All Keto Air Fryer recipes were developed by Kelsey Ale, who personally used a whole food, keto, paleo-based diet to solve her problems. Today, she is a Certified Nutritional Therapist who wants to help others enjoy the benefits of keto without giving up their favorite foods.

To learn more about Keto Air Fryer or to buy the recipe book online today, visit the official website at MyPaleoRecipe.com.

RELATED PRODUCTS: