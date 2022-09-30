Eat Stop Eat Reviewed

Eat Stop Eat is a weight loss book written by Brad Pilon.

If you want to lose weight long-term without complicated diet roles or yo-yo dieting, then Eat Stop Eat could be the right choice for you. The program involves using intermittent fasting to achieve powerful benefits.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Eat Stop Eat from Adam Steer today in our review.

What is Eat Stop Eat?

Eat Stop Eat is a weight loss program available in digital or physical format. Created by Brad Pilon, Eat Stop Eat is exclusively available online through EatStopEat.com.

If you’ve struggled with other diet programs, then Eat Stop Eat could be the right choice for you.

Instead of overwhelming you with complicated weight loss strategies and complex diet rules, Eat Stop Eat focuses on simple, attainable eating actions you can implement today. By following a basic intermittent fasting program twice a week, you could achieve powerful weight loss effects.

The Eat Stop Eat program can help you lose weight, maintain a healthy weight, and avoid rebound weight gain – all without the stress or complexity of competing weight loss programs.

Eat Stop Eat is priced at $10 (digital-only) to $19 (digital + physical copies), and all purchases are backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You read the book, implement the Eat Stop Eat lessons into your life, and enjoy powerful weight loss results.

How Does Eat Stop Eat Work?

Eat Stop Eat is based on the idea of intermittent fasting.

By fasting throughout the day, you can lose weight and achieve other health benefits. Fasting is easier than dieting: instead of eating small meals multiple times per day, you simply abstain from eating for a few hours, then eat during certain “feeding windows.”

Using this intermittent fasting strategy, you can break your dependence on food, accelerate energy, and boost your weight loss results.

Here’s how the official Eat Stop Eat website describes the benefits of intermittent fasting and the Eat Stop Eat program:

“Simply extending your normal overnight fast once or twice a week eliminates the need to diet. And it allows you to lose all the weight you want while you improve the markers associated with good health and longevity.”

You already fast every day. Most people fast for 8 to 10 hours in every 24-hour cycle. You don’t eat overnight while you sleep.

However, by extending your fast for a few hours on either side of that window, you could enjoy powerful weight loss effects – while still enjoying the foods you want to eat within that window. If you have dinner at 6pm and avoid eating dessert, for example, and then eat breakfast at 10am the next day, then you have successfully completed a 16 hour fast. You have an 8 hour feeding window before starting your next fast.

Eat Stop Eat Benefits

Brad Pilon, the author of Eat Stop Eat, claims his fasting strategy can lead to significant benefits.

Here are some of the benefits you could enjoy by following the fasting protocol in Eat Stop Eat:

Increase your body’s #1 fat burning hormone by 700%

Control your hunger hormone and end your cravings

Decrease stress hormones like cortisol to burn more belly fat

Increase brain function for better memory and concentration

Boost metabolism and energy

Reduce risk of diabetes and ease symptoms of diabetes

Increase testosterone in men

Increase insulin sensitivity to help you eat more while staying slim

Lose weight more quickly

Avoid the yo-yo effects and complicated rules of other popular diet programs

Decrease inflammation to help your joints heal faster and feel better, making you happier and more mobile

Rapidly cleanse and renew your body at a cellular level

And more

Some of these benefits have been validated in peer-reviewed journals. Multiple studies have linked fasting to powerful effects, for example. Although fasting has recently become trendy, it’s been used for centuries in various cultures and religions for health, wellness, weight loss, energy, and longevity, among other benefits.

About Brad Pilon

Eat Stop Eat was written by Brad Pilon, MSc. Brad is a big fan of intermittent fasting. In fact, he wrote his postgraduate thesis on the subject. Today, Brad continues to believe intermittent fasting is one of the best ways to lose weight – and his bestselling book, Eat Stop Eat, proves it.

Brad’s post-graduate thesis on intermittent fasting formed the foundation for his Eat Stop Eat book. Today, anyone can buy the physical or digital copy of the book to learn more about Brad’s approach to intermittent fasting and weight loss.

As proof Eat Stop Eat works, Brad cites 310+ peer-reviewed studies verifying various fasting-related health benefits. Brad admits the science behind intermittent fasting has been there for years – he’s just the guy who put it all together.

Eat Stop Eat Boosts Your #1 Fat Burning Hormone 15X

One of the most important benefits of intermittent fasting, according to Eat Stop Eat, is that it boosts your fat burning hormone by 15X, making it easier to lose weight.

When you intermittently fast, you raise levels of human growth hormone (GH) in your body, making it easier to burn fat and lose weight. GH has a direct impact on fat cells, and it encourages your fat cells to release stored fat for energy.

As you get older, your GH levels plummet. This makes it harder to lose weight, and it can lead to lower energy and less muscle development with age.

Fasting counteracts this effect, helping you increase GH by as much as 15X compared to non-fasting. Some studies, according to the Eat Stop Eat website, even show boosts as high as 2,000%.

Eat Stop Eat Offers Science-Backed Cleansing & Detoxification

Eat Stop Eat can cleanse and detoxify your body – but in a legitimate way and not in the “trendy” online detox pill type of way.

When you intermittent fast, you force your body to release toxins. Your body needs to burn fat and other sources of energy. These fat cells hold onto toxins. If you never burn away fat, you’re clinging to these toxins.

Toxins are all around us. They’re in the air we breathe and the water we drink. When you follow a detoxification program, you’re forcing your body to release that stubborn fat, cleanse your cells, detoxify, and lose weight.

It’s a process called “autophagy.” Eat Stop Eat goes into further detail about autophagy and how it works. Autophagy is like the cleanup crew within your body. During autophagy, your body identifies and removes damaged or malfunctioning cells.

If you’re constantly eating, then you’ll never let your body enter autophagy. Your body constantly has all of the fuel it needs to stay active, which means it never needs to burn cells as part of the autophagy process.

Eat Stop Eat Can Improve Muscle Quality

Some critics claim intermittent fasting weakens your muscles. Instead of eating fat when fasting, your body may eat muscles instead.

Instead, Brad Pilon claims the opposite occurs: intermittent fasting, as outlined in Eat Stop Eat, can improve muscle quality.

To understand how intermittent fasting helps muscle quality, it helps to understand the process your body uses to build muscle, including:

You create local inflammation with exercise

Satellite cells react to this inflammation, and the satellite cells seep into damaged muscle cells

Amino acids (the building blocks of protein) get drawn into muscle cells, allowing for muscle repair and growth

To grow muscle, your body needs a precise cocktail of hormones and biochemical signals. If any part of this process is disrupted, it leads to problematic muscle development. Systemic inflammation can disrupt this process, for example, while hormonal imbalances can make it impossible to grow muscle.

Eat Stop Eat can purportedly reset the growth process within your body while eliminating factors that cause poor muscle growth.

Some of the benefits intermittent fasting and the Eat Stop Eat program have on muscle development include:

Lower chronic inflammation to create an ideal environment for muscle growth

Encourage cell health and detox to prepare for growth

Enhance the growth effects of insulin on muscle cells for greater muscle development

Preserve testosterone levels and massively increase growth hormone (GH) production

Eat Stop Eat Boosts Your Metabolism, Allowing You to Eat More and Lose Weight

Have you ever wondered why some people stay skinny even when eating lots? Or why do some people starve themselves and still gain weight? The difference is in metabolism.

Eat Stop Eat, according to the official website, can boost your metabolism and increase your rate of calorie burning, allowing you to eat more and still lose weight.

When you raise your basal metabolic rate (BMR), your body burns more calories at rest than it normally would. Instead of burning 500 calories during a workout, for example, you might burn 750 calories. Instead of burning 300 calories while sitting on your couch for a few hours, you might burn 500 calories. This difference in calorie burning adds up, and it can lead to considerable weight loss results.

Eat Stop Eat Reverses the #1 Cause of Accelerated Aging

Some people look great and stay active into their 80s and 90s. Others do not. According to the Eat Stop Eat website, intermittent fasting and the Eat Stop Eat protocol can reverse the #1 cause of accelerated aging, preventing you from looking older than your actual age.

To do that, Eat Stop Eat targets chronic inflammation:

Practicing the Eat Stop Eat intermittent fasting strategy can cut markers of chronic inflammation in half

If you suffer from chronic inflammation, then you may look older than your actual age

Chronic inflammation is also linked with many diseases, including hypertension, fatty liver, arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes

Some inflammation is unavoidable; however, fasting can cut inflammation in half

By following the Eat Stop Eat intermittent fasting strategy twice per week, you could reduce inflammation and support healthy inflammation throughout your body.

How Eat Stop Eat Increases Weight Loss Using Fat Burning Bio-Factors

Overall, the goal of Eat Stop Eat is to increase weight loss using three crucial fat-burning bio-factors. These specific bio-factors encourage your body to burn fat and help you prepare for your weight loss journey.

Here are the three weight loss factors targeted by Eat Stop Eat:

Fat Burning Bio-Factor #1: Insulin Sensitivity: Eat Stop Eat aims to target insulin sensitivity to help you get ready to burn fat. You can’t burn fat when your insulin is high. Insulin is a hormone that signals your fat cells to store more fat. It also locks exiting fat inside your cells. If your insulin levels stay high, it’s virtually impossible to burn fat – even if you’re eating right and exercising. By practicing two Eat Stop Eat intermittent fasting sessions per week, you can increase insulin sensitivity, helping you burn more fat.

Fat Burning Bio-Factor #2: Fat Oxidation: As you follow the Eat Stop Eat intermittent fasting protocol, you can burn fat at a faster rate. Your body naturally burns fat, without fasting, at a rate rate of around 0.5 umol/kgFFM/min. When you start the Eat Stop Eat protocol, you can burn fat at a rate of 4.0 umol/kgFFM/min – an 800% increase over your non-fasting fat burning.

Fat Burning Bio-Factor #3: Metabolic Rate: Eat Stop Eat can help you burn an extra 8,840 calories per year with no strings attached an no effort required. That’s the number of extra calories you would burn if you precited Eat Stop Eat sessions twice per week for one year – just by your higher metabolism. That means you can lose an extra 3lbs with zero effort – or eat an extra 55 chocolate chip cookies per year with zero weight gain.

By targeting these three bio-factors, Eat Stop Eat aims to provide maximum weight loss results.

Eat Stop Eat Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The Eat Stop Eat website is filled with reviews from customers who have had success with the Eat Stop Eat program. Many customers claim to have lost weight and kept it off with the program – and many customers also like Eat Stop Eat for being easier to follow than other weight loss programs.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by customers on the official Eat Stop Eat website:

Some reviewers use Eat Stop Eat to cut their emotional eating habits. Other diet programs can enhance emotional eating cravings, making it easier to ruin your diet. Eat Stop Eat avoids this yo-yo dieting with simple, attainable weight loss tips.

One customer claims she lost 40 pounds at 45 years of age with Eat Stop Eat. That woman had steadily gained weight as she got older, but she ultimately used Eat Stop Eat to get rid of her built-up fat and lose considerable weight.

Another customer described Eat Stop Eat as the “best book out there on fasting and the science behind it,” claiming they lost 30lbs using the Eat Stop Eat protocols – and have kept off those pounds for 5 years.

One reviewer claims Eat Stop Eat changed their life and how they think about food; they used to eat when bored and ruin their weight loss journey. Thanks to Eat Stop Eat, they lost 45lbs and have kept it off.

One reviewer claims he was able to stop taking “a couple of medications” and his blood pressure has dropped thanks to Eat Stop Eat and its radical effects on his appetite and hunger.

Another customer praised Eat Stop Eat for “de-brainwash[ing]” her, claiming it broke her dependence on emotional eating, helping her lose 25lbs in 3 months and then another 5lbs over the next few weeks.

Overall, most reviewers agree Eat Stop Eat works as advertised to make meaningful changes in your diet and exercise habits, helping you reach your weight loss goals.

Eat Stop Eat Pricing

Eat Stop Eat is priced at $10 to $19, depending on which package you select:

Eat Stop Eat Digital Access + 2 Free Bonuses: $10

$10 Eat Stop Eat Physical Copy + 2 Free Bonuses: $19

$19 Eat Stop Eat Digital Access + Physical Copy + 2 Free Bonuses: $19

Bonuses Included with Eat Stop Eat

To promote Eat Stop Eat in 2022, all purchases come bundled with additional bonus guides, including:

Free Bonus #1: Eat Stop Eat Quick Start Guide: Want to discover the most important parts of the Eat Stop Eat program without reading the entire book at once? You can read the Quick Start Guide to get a running start – or to refresh your memory after reading the book.

Free Bonus #2: Free VIP Email Coaching: All Eat Stop Eat purchases come with 15 days of free access to Brad Pilon’s VIP insider email coaching service called the Advocate. In the Advocate, Brad shares tips, tricks, insights, and guides on nutrition, weight loss, exercise, and health based on the latest scientific research.

Eat Stop Eat Refund Policy

Eat Stop Eat has a 100% moneyback guarantee for the next 60 days. If you’re unsatisfied with your purchase for any reason, then you can request a complete refund with no questions asked.

Contact the manufacturer to initiate the refund process. As a thanks for trying out the program, you can keep any digital copies of the Eat Stop Eat book.

About Eat Stop Eat

Eat Stop Eat was written by Brad Pilon, MSc. You can contact the Eat Stop Eat customer service team via the official website.

Final Word

Eat Stop Eat is a weight loss book available online through EatStopEat.com

Based on the power of intermittent fasting, Eat Stop Eat teaches you how to follow an easy, effective intermittent fasting routine that can deliver powerful benefits with just two sessions per week.

To learn more about Eat Stop Eat and how it works, or to buy the book online risk-free today, visit the official website at EatStopEat.com.

