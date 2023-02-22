Hug Sleep Blanket Reviewed: Adult Swaddle Blanket for Deeper Sleep?

The Hug Sleep is a blanket that hugs you back. Based on the science of deep touch therapy, Hug Sleep uses a patented design to provide gentle, calming pressure across your body.

Having trended online in recent months, the Hug Sleep Blanket is more popular than ever. Today, Hug Sleep offers a lineup of loungewear and sleep pods for maximum comfort.

Keep reading to find out how the Hug Sleep Blanket works today in our review.

What is Hug Sleep?

Hug Sleep is a blanket and loungewear company offering Sleep Pods, hoodies, joggers, and more.

Available online through HugSleep.com, Hug Sleep has been featured on Shark Tank and other major media.

Hug Sleep was founded by a husband and wife team from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The two had different backgrounds but a similar purpose: to help people sleep better. The duo formed the idea for Hug Sleep in January 2018, and the company officially launched in February 2019. Hug Sleep appeared on Shark Tank in late 2020 and received investments from Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner.

Today, Hug Sleep offers a lineup of products to help you sleep better, including Sleep Pods and a loungewear collection. The products use deep touch therapy to stimulate positive responses in the body, helping you relax and sleep better.

Sleep Pods by Hug Sleep

Hug Sleep’s flagship products are the Sleep Pods. Priced at $120 a piece, the Sleep Pods come in a cocoon-like shape to cover your entire body while applying a gentle, calming pressure – like a hug.

Hug Sleep offers four versions of its sleep pod, with each version available in a minimum of three sizes (small, medium, and large):

Sleep Pod

Sleep Pod Move – Adult

Sleep Pod Move – Kids

Hooded Sleep Pod Move

All Sleep Pods are machine washable and made in the United States. They’re also all made from breathable fabric and provide similar compression benefits, wrapping you in a tight blanket for maximum comfort.

The Sleep Pod Move has an opening for your feet, allowing you to move around while wearing the blanket. The Hooded Sleep Pod Move, meanwhile, has a snuggle hood and an opening for your feet.

How to Use the Sleep Pod

The Sleep Pod is designed to be easy for anyone to use. It’s like a combination between a sleeping bag and a pillowcase, wrapping you in compressing yet comfortable fabric to keep you feeling safe all night long.

Here’s how to use the Sleep Pod from Hug Sleep:

While in bed, slip inside the Sleep Pod, so the top seam is at a comfortable height.

Hug Sleep recommends starting near your upper chest and working above your shoulders.

Fitting the fabric over yourself will stretch and compress, giving you a calming, swaddling pressure across your body.

Sleep Pod Features

The Sleep Pod is designed to be the ultimate blanket for comfort and a night of better sleep. Key features of the Sleep Pod include:

Lightweight: Hug Sleep’s Sleep Pod is made from compression fabric and lightweight without weighing you down like a weighted blanket.

Ultra-Breathable, Soft, and Flexible: The Sleep Pod’s material is ultra-breathable, soft, and flexible, allowing you to enjoy a comfortable touch against your skin all night.

Cooling, Temperature Regulating Fabric: You won’t overheat in the Sleep Pod. The Sleep Pod is made from lightweight material that does not trap heat, giving the blanket a temperature-regulating effect.

Flexible: Hug Sleep is made from flexible, stretchable, 4-way fabric to provide gentle, calming pressure. The blanket pushes back against your touch without being restrictive.

Featured on Shark Tank: Hug Sleep’s products were featured on Shark Tank in late 2020, and the company received investments from Mark Cuba and Lori Greiner.

No Specialized Care Required: The Sleep Pod doesn’t require specialized care or treatment. For best results, wash in warm water and tumble dry medium after flipping the Sleep Pod inside out.

30-Night Sleep Guarantee: All Sleep Pods come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can test the Sleep Pod for 30 nights. If you dislike it, you can request a complete refund.

American Made: Hug Sleep manufactures the Sleep Pod in the United States, and all products are hand-made ethically.

Sleep Pod Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Hug Sleep’s Sleep Pod is backed by strong reviews online, and most customers agree the Sleep Pod works as advertised to provide the right level of comfort and compression without feeling restrictive.

Here are some of the reviews from Sleep Pod customers:

Many customers use the Sleep Pod for specific concerns. Some have suffered recent trauma, for example, while others struggle with sleep disorders. Many have found significant relief with the Sleep Pod.

The Sleep Pod is a popular gift, and many people give the Sleep Pod around Christmas Time.

Many people like the Sleep Pod for soothing sore muscles. The blanket provides a tight layer of protection around you and your body without feeling restricted. For example, many people wear the blanket after a long day of work to calm themselves and soothe their muscles.

Many have found the Sleep Pod has transformed their life by giving them a better night of sleep. If you struggle to sleep through the night, then the Sleep Pod could give you a better night of sleep as soon as tonight. A better night of sleep is linked to significant effects on physical and mental health.

Many use the Sleep Pod as a replacement for a weighted blanket. For example, they get too hot with a weighted blanket or wake up with no feeling in their extremities. The Sleep Pod solves these issues by providing a similar level of comfort but without the heaviness of a weighted blanket.

One reviewer described the Sleep Pod as “hands down the best thing I have ever tried for PTSD.” That reviewer had tried sleep medication, routines, and therapies, but nothing provided lasting relief. The Sleep Pod was the right blend of comfort and compression without the heaviness of a weighted blanket or the restrictive feeling of other therapies.

Overall, most customers find Hug Sleep’s Sleep Pod very cozy and comfortable, providing the right compression level without feeling restrictive. Some use it for general comfort and sleep, while others have enjoyed significant relief from specific conditions with the Sleep Pod.

Sleep Pod Pricing

Hug Sleep’s Sleep Pod is priced at $120 to $130 per blanket. However, the company regularly has promotions to drop prices from $88 to $100 per blanket.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Hug Sleep’s Sleep Pods online today:

Sleep Pod: $119.99

$119.99 Sleep Pod Move Adult: $129.99

$129.99 Sleep Pod Move Kids: $87.99

$87.99 Hooded Sleep Pod Move: $109.99

The Sleep Pod is available in small, medium, or large, while the Sleep Pod move is available in small, medium, large, or extra large.

Sleep Pod Refund Policy

Hug Sleep offers a 30-night sleep guarantee on its Sleep Pods. You can test the Sleep Pod for up to 30 nights and request a refund if you’re unsatisfied for any reason.

Hug Sleep recommends trying the Sleep Pod for a minimum of 10 full nights to help your body get accustomed. It may take time for your body to get used to the unique sensation.

You have 30 days from the delivery date to request a complete refund. To qualify for a refund, your Sleep Pod must be undamaged, in the same condition that you received it, and in the original packaging.

Loungewear Collection by Hug Sleep

Hug Sleep also offers a collection of loungewear products, including hoodies and joggers for men and women. The loungewear is made from a similar material to the Sleep Pod, providing a comfortable fit with compression fabric without being too restrictive.

Key features of the hoodie and joggers include:

Hood for cool and incognito days

Lightweight material like a cloud

Made with HugStretch technology

Zipper pockets, so nothing falls out

Buttery soft and smooth fabric

All hoodies and joggers are available in four sizes, including small, medium, large, and extra large. They’re also priced identically at $89.99 per unit, with regular discounts dropping the price to $49.99. you can also bundle and save, buying two Hug Sleep loungewear items to save 15% off your total purchase.

Hug Sleep Hoodies ($49.99): The Hug Sleep Hoodie is made from the company’s signature HugStretch fabric. It’s designed to be ultra soft, lightweight, and breathable, so you stay comfy and cozy all day long. Available in four sizes for men and women, the Hug Sleep Hoodie is made from 52% acrylic, 42% viscose, and 6% Spandex material.

Hug Sleep Joggers ($49.99): The Hug Sleep Joggers are made from the same signature HugStretch fabric. They’re ultra-soft, lightweight, and made from the same material as the Hug Sleep Hoodies, including 52% acrylic, 42% viscose, and 6% spandex. The joggers also come with an extra stretchy waistband with a drawstring. Joggers are available in four sizes for men and women.

Hug Sleep’s loungewear has the same 30-day moneyback guarantee as the Sleep Pod, giving you 30 days to try the product to see if it’s right for you.

How Deep Touch Therapy Works

Hug Sleep developed its patented products based on the science of deep touch therapy. By applying gentle, calming pressure, Hug Sleep’s products fit you just like a hug, helping reduce anxiety and prepare you for sleep.

Also known as deep pressure stimulation, deep touch therapy uses firm but gentle squeezing, hugs, or holding to relax the nervous system. Therapists or devices may apply deep pressure stimulation using the hands, special massage tools, or blankets.

As explained by one behavioral expert, deep pressure stimulation creates a chain reaction in the body when performed properly, releasing an overall sense of calm and peace across the body.

Hug Sleep’s products and other deep touch therapy devices may work by switching your body from running its sympathetic nervous system (SNS) to its parasympathetic nervous system (PNS). Instead of being in “fight or flight” mode, your body can relax and exit survival mode.

You need your sympathetic nervous system to handle stressful situations and day-to-day life. When driving or making decisions, your sympathetic nervous system is active to help you survive. However, when your sympathetic nervous system stays active for too long, it leads to stress and anxiety.

By applying deep pressure therapy or deep touch therapy to your body, you can activate your body’s parasympathetic nervous system while deactivating the parasympathetic nervous system. Deep pressure therapy can also trigger a release of dopamine and serotonin, the two most important feel-good neurotransmitters in the brain. Dopamine and serotonin are crucial for relaxation, mood balance, and stress response.

Deep pressure therapy can also lower levels of cortisol, the stress hormone. If your body is constantly in fight or flight mode, then you may have higher levels of cortisol. High cortisol levels are linked to cardiovascular problems, weight gain, mood imbalance, and other issues.

As Hug Sleep explains, one study published in the journal of Occupational Therapy in Mental Health found deep touch pressure stimulation exhibited positive changes in 63% of participants, helping them deal with physiological symptoms of anxiety.

Overall, Hug Sleep’s products use science-backed deep pressure therapy to create a meaningful difference in your body’s stress response, helping you relax, sleep better at night, and switch your body from survival mode.

Contact Hug Sleep

You can contact Hug Sleep and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Email: support@hugsleep.com

Final Word

Hug Sleep provides Sleep Pods, hoodies, and joggers for ultimate comfort. Best known for its Sleep Pods, Hug Sleep aims to make you more comfortable at home whether you’re sleeping or lounging.

Each Hug Sleep product is made from HugStretch fabric for optimal comfort and compression. The Sleep Pod provides the comfort and closeness of a weighted blanket without the heaviness or weight, while the Hug Sleep loungewear helps you stay cool and comfortable around the house.

To learn more about the Hug Sleep lineup and how the company’s products work, or to buy Hug Sleep’s Sleep Pods or loungewear today, visit the official website by clicking here.

