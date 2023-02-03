Deep Sleep Mask Reviewed

Deep Sleep Mask is a sleep aid designed to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and improve the quality of your sleep.

By wearing Deep Sleep Mask nightly, you can block out noises and lights while easing stress and anxiety and waking up feeling refreshed.

Does Deep Sleep Mask live up to the hype? How does Deep Sleep Mask work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Deep Sleep Mask today in our review.

What is Deep Sleep Mask?

Deep Sleep Mask is a sleep mask available through BuyDeepSleepMask.com.

Priced at $49 apiece, Deep Sleep Mask promises to give anyone their best sleep by blocking noise and stress and playing soothing sounds.

When you wear a Deep Sleep Mask, you can fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, improve your sleep quality, relax your body and mind, and ease stress and anxiety. In fact, the makers of Deep Sleep Mask claim you’re guaranteed to enter your easiest sleep within 15 minutes (on average) or your money back.

Deep Sleep Mask is based on research from Sweden. A group of Swedish sleep experts developed a device that “tricks” your brain into falling asleep. Deep Sleep Mask implements that technology to improve your sleep.

Deep Sleep Mask is backed by a 101-night trial and 100% moneyback guarantee.

Deep Sleep Mask Benefits

Deep Sleep Mask is designed to offer all of the following benefits nightly:

Fall asleep faster

Stay asleep longer and wake up feeling refreshed and energized

Improve your sleep quality

Relax your body and mind

Ease stress and anxiety

Block sleep-killing noises and lights

(Flash Sale) Purchase Deep Sleep Mask For The Lowest Prices!!

How Does Deep Sleep Mask Work?

Deep Sleep Mask combines three natural sleep aid methods into one convenient device. You can tackle sleep problems in multiple ways from multiple angles, improving your sleep by blocking out noise and sound.

Together, these three sleep improvement methods can help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. On average, you’ll fall into a peaceful sleep within 15 minutes of wearing a Deep Sleep Mask. Deep Sleep Mask also makes it easy to improve sleep quality, relax your body and mind, ease stress and anxiety, and block noises and lights normally interfering with you.

After connecting Deep Sleep Mask to your phone via Bluetooth, it plays any sounds from your phone – including audiobooks, podcasts, YouTube videos, soothing noises, meditation tracks, and more. It even plays your alarm, helping you wake up on-time after getting a good night of sleep.

Deep Sleep Mask targets sleep in four ways:

Method #1: Sleep-Inducing Sounds & Music: Deep Sleep Mask plays soothing music and sleep-inducing sounds to help you fall asleep. The audio has two purposes: first, it drowns out unwanted noises that keep you up. And second, it triggers biological changes in your body to calm your nervous system, slow down your breathing, relieve stress and anxiety, and calm your body and mind. Deep Sleep Mask’s soothing sounds are scientifically-shown to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep deeper, boost your sleep efficiency, and improve your overall sleep quality, among other benefits.

Method #2: Block Light: Deep Sleep Mask physically blocks light from hitting your eyes or eyelids as you sleep. Even a pinprick of light can reduce melatonin levels by more than 50%, making it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep. Even if you get a full 8 hours of sleep, the small pinprick of light could cause you to wake up feeling tired and groggy. Evolution has hard-wired our brains to sleep when it’s dark. That’s why our bodies produce more melatonin in a total blackout. Melatonin is your body’s natural sleep hormone. It sends a signal to your body to fall asleep now, boosts REM sleep, and improves deep sleep quality for more restorative nights.

Method #3: Touch Pressure Stimulation for Deep Relaxation: Deep Sleep Mask applies gentle weight to your face for true relaxation – similar to how a weight blanket works. The mask applies gentle weight to your face without putting pressure on your eyes. Touch pressure stimulation, according to the makers of Deep Sleep Mask, improves serotonin production and reduces sleep-killing hormones like cortisol. Serotonin is your body’s happiness hormone, and raising serotonin levels can help you fall asleep, get a more restful sleep, and maximize rejuvenation.

Method #4: Pavlovian Response to Associate the Mask with Sleep: Deep Sleep Mask has a fourth, hidden mechanism to help you fall asleep. Every time you put on the sleep mask to fall asleep, your body starts to associate the mask with sleep. It’s a natural, Pavlovian response. After 21 days, your body develops a habit of wearing a mask. When you put the mask to your face, your body naturally starts to associate it with sleep. It starts to kickstart the sleep process, helping you fall asleep more easily every time you wear the mask.

Deep Sleep Mask Is On Sale Now For A Limited Time!

How to Use Deep Sleep Mask

Deep Sleep Mask is easy to use. Just connect the Deep Sleep Mask to your phone via Bluetooth, choose your playback audio, and put on the mask when you’re ready to fall asleep.

Here’s how Deep Sleep Mask works:

Step 1) Turn on your device’s Bluetooth.

Turn on your device’s Bluetooth. Step 2) Press and hold the on/off power button on the mask until a red/blue light starts to flash.

Press and hold the on/off power button on the mask until a red/blue light starts to flash. Step 3) Open the Bluetooth list on your phone, connect to BT-01, and you’re done.

Deep Sleep Mask has three buttons, including a play/pause button, a plus button, and a minus button. All mask functions are controlled via these three buttons:

Play/Pause Button: Tap the play/pause button to turn the playback on or off. Or, double-click the play/pause button to play. Or, press the play/pause button once to turn on Siri.

Plus Button: The plus button increases volume with a single click. Alternatively, you can long-press the plus button to skip to the next track.

Minus Button: The minus button decreases volume with a single click. Alternatively, you can long-press the minus button to go to the previous track.

Deep Sleep Mask plays any sounds coming from your phone. The mask automatically shuts off after 4 hours without audio playback to preserve battery.

Health Risks of a Bad Sleep

Getting a good night of sleep is associated with proven health benefits. You spend one third of your life sleeping, and optimizing sleep can have a significant impact on health and wellness.

As the makers of Deep Sleep Mask explain, a good night’s rest is “essential to living a happy, healthy and long life.”

Getting a single night of bad sleep can lead to problems the next day – like decreased productivity. Getting a bad night of sleep regularly, meanwhile, can lead to chronic stress, anxiety, and increased aging, among other effects.

Here are some of the health risks of a single bad night of sleep, according to the makers of Deep Sleep Mask:

Brain fog

Fatigue

Low energy

Poor memory, poor focus, and difficult concentration

Less productivity

Lower libido

You may also experience moodiness, irritability, motivation issues, a slow metabolism, and poor appetite control, among other effects.

Meanwhile, regularly getting a bad night of sleep can lead to issues like:

Weaker immune system (you’re four times more likely to catch a virus or get a cold if you have poor sleep habits)

Increased risk of stroke, diabetes, obesity, cancer, and heart disease

Chronic stress, anxiety, and depression

Increased aging and worse skin appearance

Increased risk of death

For all of these reasons and more, getting a good night of sleep is crucial for your long-term and short-term health.

Deep Sleep Mask Features

Some of the most important features and benefits of Deep Sleep Mask include:

Block Out Sleep Disturbances: Deep Sleep Mask wraps around your face to block light, and the speakers play back noise to block out sleep disturbances. You can silence snoring partners, noisy roommates, city noise, and more. Deep Sleep Mask blocks out sleep disturbances for a better night of sleep.

Listen to Anything: Deep Sleep Mask lets you listen comfortably to anything. You can listen to ASMR sounds, soothing meditation music, audiobooks, podcasts, relaxing sounds, nature noises, and more. Because Deep Sleep Mask connects to your phone via Bluetooth, you can easily listen to anything.

Great for Traveling: Deep Sleep Mask is ideal for traveling. You can drift off in an airport, get a better sleep on planes, fight jet lag in hotels by blocking out light, and more.

Sleep Anytime, Anywhere: Deep Sleep Mask makes it easy to sleep anytime, anywhere. You can sleep during the day after a night shift, for example, or get a power nap in the middle of the day regardless of how bright it is outside.

Ease Pain & Discomfort: Deep Sleep Mask relieves migraines, restlessness, tension, vertigo, and other sensations, helping you ease pain and discomfort.

Promote Lucid Dreaming: Some people are more easily able to lucid dream after using Deep Sleep Mask. You can calm night terrors, control your dreams, enjoy sleep meditations, boost hypnosis, and enjoy other effects.

Improve Skin: Deep Sleep Mask lets you improve your skin and prevent the formation of wrinkles. A poor night of sleep can make you look older. Deep Sleep Mask claims to prevent the formation of wrinkles around your eyes while helping you avoid waking up with lines on your face from a pillowcase.

Avoid Mental Fog: Many people experience next-day mental fog because of poor quality sleep. Even a single night of bad sleep can leave you feeling foggy the next day.

Pillow-Soft & Made from Premium Memory Foam: Deep Sleep Mask is designed for maximum comfort. It’s made from premium memory foam material.

Hypoallergenic Fibers: Deep Sleep Mask is made from durable hypoallergenic fibers, allowing you to breathe through the mask easily and without worry.

Breathable: Deep Sleep Mask is breathable, allowing healthy oxygen in while keeping dry air out. The mask is ideal for those with sensitive skin, dry eyes, body temperature regulation issues, and other problems.

True Blackout: Deep Sleep Mask provides a true blackout experience, blocking out all light and eliminating light leakage.

Zero Eye Pressure: Deep Sleep Mask has 3D eyecups to put gentle pressure on your face without affecting your eyes. Your eyelids can blink freely with Deep Sleep Mask.

Charge in Under 2 Hours: It takes just 2 hours to charge Deep Sleep Mask from zero to full.

Washable: All electronic components on Deep Sleep Mask are removable. You can take out the electronic components, put the mask in the washer, and re-assemble all components once the mask has dried.

Play Your Alarm Over Deep Sleep Mask: You can still wake up to an alarm with Deep Sleep Mask. Just pair your phone to Deep Sleep Mask before you fall asleep via Bluetooth, and Deep Sleep Mask will play your alarm and any other sounds from your phone.

3 Full Nights of Playtime Per Charge: Deep Sleep Mask has updated battery technology, allowing you to enjoy up to three full nights of playtime on a single charge.

Automatic System Standby After 4 Hours: After around 4 hours with no music or sounds playing, Deep Sleep Mask automatically goes into standby, helping you save battery life.

One-Size-Fits-All Design: Deep Sleep Mask is made from a stretch fabric designed to be comfortable and adaptable. It fits to your head, which means you can wear Deep Sleep Mask comfortably without worrying about choosing the right size.

Silent Power Down to Avoid Waking You: Deep Sleep Mask doesn’t play a sound when it’s low battery or dead. Instead, the device silently powers down, preserving the last bit of juice without disturbing you or waking you from sleep.

Useful for Meditation, Yoga, Traveling, Workouts, & More: You can use Deep Sleep Mask for more than just sleeping. You can also use it for traveling, workouts, meditation, yoga, and more.

Play Audiobooks & More: Some people use Deep Sleep Mask to play audiobooks. The speakers in Deep Sleep Mask play whatever is playing on your phone (as long as your phone is connected via Bluetooth).

Deep Sleep Mask Versus Other Sleep Solutions

Deep Sleep Mask is designed as a superior option compared to generic sleep masks, earbuds, and headphones.

Here are some of the perks of Deep Sleep Mask versus other sleep products and solutions:

Deep Sleep Mask provides 100% blackout, while generic sleep masks, earbuds, and headphones do not

Deep Sleep Mask combines a 100% blackout with audio, making it a combination of the best features of earbuds, headphones, and generic sleep masks

Deep Sleep Mask is designed for maximum comfort, making it easy to get used to wearing the mask every night

Deep Sleep Mask puts zero pressure on your eyes, unlike other ill-fitting, poorly-designed sleep masks

Deep Sleep Mask is designed not to fall off during use, unlike earbuds and headphones that may fall out of your ears during use

To enjoy the benefits of Deep Sleep Mask, click here to order your supply now!

Deep Sleep Mask Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Deep Sleep Mask has an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 with 240+ reviews online. Most reviewers have given Deep Sleep Mask a perfect 5-star rating.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by verified purchasers on the official website and elsewhere:

Deep Sleep Mask is popular with people of all ages in all different living situations. Some people live in a busy college dorm with multiple roommates, for example, and use Deep Sleep Mask to get a good night of sleep. Others have a partner or family member who wakes up early.

Many reviewers like the ability to play back any noise via Deep Sleep Mask. You can play white noise all night long, for example, or choose your own meditation sounds.

Reviewers also appreciate the softness, fit, and comfort of the mask. Even customers who are claustrophobic have no problem wearing Deep Sleep Mask on their face.

Some people use Deep Sleep Mask exclusively for sleep, while others use it for traveling, meditation, relaxation, and general stress relief.

Many are surprised by the audio quality of Deep Sleep Mask’s speakers. The speakers fit directly over the ears and produce superior sound to block out external noises. You can enjoy high-quality audio playback of white noise, meditation sounds, soothing music, or anything else you want to listen to.

Customers are also happy with the customer service they received from Deep Sleep Mask. Customers have the peace of mind of the 101-night sleep-test trial, for example. Customers also claim to have had a good customer service experience with Deep Sleep Mask’s team.

Overall, customers agree Deep Sleep Mask works as advertised, as a combination of wireless earbuds or headphones and a sleep mask – rolled into a convenient device.

Deep Sleep Mask Pricing

Deep Sleep Mask is priced at $49 per mask. However, you can reduce the price as low as $39.67 per mask by buying multiple Deep Sleep Masks at once.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Deep Sleep Mask online today:

1 x Mask: $49 + $7.95 Shipping

$49 + $7.95 Shipping 2 x Masks: $89 ($44.50 Per Mask) + Free Shipping

$89 ($44.50 Per Mask) + Free Shipping 3 x Masks: $119 ($39.67 Per Mask) + Free Shipping

Deep Sleep Mask Refund Policy: 101-Night Sleep-Test Trial

Deep Sleep Mask is backed by a 101-night sleep-test trial. You can try Deep Sleep Mask for 101 nights, then request a complete refund if you’re unsatisfied for any reason.

In fact, you can even keep Deep Sleep Mask after requesting your refund (this “keep the mask” refund policy only applies to one mask per order; you can’t order multiple masks and keep them).

To request a refund, contact the Deep Sleep Mask customer service team today.

Returns Address: Returns Dept 11551 E 45th Ave Unit C, Denver, CO 80239

About Deep Sleep Mask

The makers of Deep Sleep Mask manufacture products in the United States and China. Depending on your location, Deep Sleep Mask may ship from a warehouse in the United States, China, or Australia.

You can contact the makers of Deep Sleep Mask and the Deep Sleep Mask customer service team via the following:

Email: support@buydeepsleepmask.com

support@buydeepsleepmask.com Phone: +1 (855) 273-0492

Final Word

Deep Sleep Mask is a sleep mask designed to offer maximum comfort and breathability while giving you all of the benefits of earbuds and headphones.

By wearing Deep Sleep Mask nightly, you can get a better night of sleep using proven sleep science technology.

Deep Sleep Mask is also popular for traveling, fighting jet lag, meditating, listening to audiobooks and podcasts, and general relaxation.

SPECIAL OFFER: Get Deep Sleep Mask at Very Affordable Pricing!!!

ALSO READ: