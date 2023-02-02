Ortho Rinse Pick Reviewed

Ortho Rinse Pick is an oral cleaning device to help you remove harmful plaque at home without an expensive dentist visit.

By using Ortho Rinse Pick regularly, you can reveal pearly white teeth, freshen your breath, and enjoy a dentist-quality cleaning whenever you need it.

Does Ortho Rinse Pick live up to the hype? Can you really enjoy a dentist-grade cleaning from the comfort of home? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Ortho Rinse Pick today in our review.

What is Ortho Rinse Pick?

Ortho Rinse Pick is a teeth cleaning device similar to the one used by dentists. It gently removes plaque from your teeth in a painless way, helping you reveal your teeth’s natural whiteness below.

With Ortho Rinse Pick, you can clean at your own pace without pain, reduce your family’s annual dental costs, and enjoy dentist-quality cleaning whenever you like.

Ortho Rinse Pick is rechargeable, and you can use it over and over again to remove plaque and tartar from your teeth. It’s also completely washable. Some use one unit for the entire family, while others buy multiple units for the entire family.

Ortho Rinse Pick is available through OrthoRinsePick.com, where it’s priced at a 50% discount as part of a 2023 promotion. You can buy an Ortho Rinse Pick for as little as $49.99.

Ortho Rinse Pick Benefits

Ortho Rinse Pick is designed to give you a dentist-quality cleaning at home whenever you like. Some of the advertised benefits of the pick include:

Gently remove plaque at home

Clean at your own pace with no pain or stress

Reduce annual dental costs for you and your entire family

Enjoy dentist-quality cleaning whenever you need it

Reveal pearly white teeth

Freshen your breath

Ortho Rinse Pick can also offer all of the benefits associated with a dental visit, including preventing tooth decay, gum disease, and freshening your breath. Plaque, when left ignored over time, can lead to permanent tooth decay and gum disease.

When harmful bacteria forms in your mouth, it leads to plaque. Ortho Rinse Pick fights harmful bacteria, controls future buildup, and removes plaque from the comfort of home.

How Does Ortho Rinse Pick Work?

Ortho Rinse Pick is advertised as a dentist-quality device to remove plaque without the pain. By using Ortho Rinse Pick regularly, you can enjoy squeaky clean teeth from the comfort of home without the pain, cost, or stress of a dentist’s office.

Ortho Rinse Pick is easy to use: you charge the device via USB, then turn it on to activate it. Just press the button, then apply it to your teeth to remove years of plaque buildup with no experience required.

Instead of waiting six months between dental visits, you can freshen breath from the comfort of home at any time you like. Between dentist visits, bacteria from plaque can build up and cause bad breath.

Meanwhile, those who don’t regularly visit a dentist may experience plaque buildup leading to tooth infections, gum disease, and other serious oral health issues. When left ignored over time, these issues can cause serious health problems – and lead to thousands of dollars in dental bills.

Ortho Rinse Pick is designed to solve all of these problems with an easy-to-use, dentist-quality, stress-free device.

How to Use Ortho Rinse Pick

Ortho Rinse Pick is designed to be easy for anyone to use, even if you have zero dental skills or experience required. It’s designed for use by ordinary people who absolutely did not go to dentist school.

Here’s how to use Ortho Rinse Pick:

Step 1) Hold down the power button until you feel Ortho Rinse Pick start to gently vibrate.

Hold down the power button until you feel Ortho Rinse Pick start to gently vibrate. Step 2) Slowly and gently remove plaque from the surface of your teeth.

Slowly and gently remove plaque from the surface of your teeth. Step 3) Clean off Ortho Rinse Pick, then enjoy a cleaner, whiter smile and fresher breath.

The makers of Ortho Rinse Pick recommend using Ortho Rinse Pick every 2 to 4 weeks. Officially, the manufacturer recommends visiting your dentist at least once per year for a full oral health checkup. However, some people use Ortho Rinse Pick in place of oral health checkups, while others use it in between checkups.

Ortho Rinse Pick Features

Ortho Rinse Pick claims to offer dentist-quality cleanings to help keep your mouth clean and fresh.

Here are some of the features that make Ortho Rinse Pick a popular oral health device:

Dentist Quality: Ortho Rinse Pick cleans your teeth “like the dentist, without the pain,” according to the official website, giving you squeaky clean teeth without the need to visit a dentist.

Convenient Cleaning from the Comfort of Home: Instead of needing to leave home, visit a clinic, and take time off work or school for a cleaning, you can clean your teeth from the comfort of home with Ortho Rinse Pick.

Easy to Use: Ortho Rinse Pick is designed for anyone to use. If you can brush your teeth and plug a smartphone into a charger, then you’ll have no trouble using Ortho Rinse Pick.

Save Money: Many families use Ortho Rinse Pick to save money on dentist bills. You can avoid costly trips to the dentists while enjoying clean teeth.

Freshen Breath: Plaque and tartar lead to bad breath. Even if you get regular cleanings, you may experience bad breath between dentist visits. Bacteria from plaque may cause bad breath even if you brush your teeth and floss. Ortho Rinse Pick makes it easy to get rid of the plaque causing bad breath.

Clean at Your Own Pace & Pressure: Some dentists work too quickly, cleaning your teeth in a painful way. With Ortho Rinse Pick, you can clean your teeth at your own pace and pressure. You can move as slowly or as quickly as you like to remove plaque from your teeth.

Gentle on Gums: Cheaper oral health devices may cause bleeding gums, leading to more serious oral health problems. Ortho Rinse Pick, meanwhile, is specifically designed to be healthy on gums. You don’t have to worry about harsh pressure, bloody gums, or a swollen mouth.

3 Adjustable Sonic Speeds: Ortho Rinse Pick features 3 adjustable sonic speeds, making it easy to adjust the intensity based on how tough you want removal to be. Some want maximum plaque removal, while others want gentle plaque removal. With Ortho Rinse Pick, you can control your cleaning.

Dramatic Results After First Use: Some oral health devices require multiple uses before you see results. With Ortho Rinse Pick, you can use the device and see results immediately. Ortho Rinse Pick works quickly to provide dramatic results after the first use. Some continue using Ortho Rinse Pick every 2 to 4 weeks, while others use it more sporadically while enjoying effective cleaning.

Rechargeable Battery: You can recharge Ortho Rinse Pick at any point using an ordinary USB cable – just like you would recharge your smartphone. There’s no need to worry about having the right batteries.

Ergonomic Handle: Ortho Rinse Pick has an ergonomic handle for superior control. The handle is designed to be easy to grip, making it easy to target hard-to-reach areas of your mouth.

Dentist-Recommended: The official Ortho Rinse Pick website has at least one endorsement from a dentist. Dr. Keith Penner recommended Ortho Rinse Pick as “a great way to prevent tartar and buildup” between dentist visits.

Ideal for Individuals & Families: Ortho Rinse Pick is popular among individuals who want cleaner teeth and fresher breath. It’s also popular among families who want to save on dentist visits.

Silent Design: Ortho Rinse Pick is designed to operate with minimal noise, allowing you to clean your teeth without giving yourself a headache.

Easy to Clean with Running Water: You can clean Ortho Rinse Pick at any point using running water. Just run water over Ortho Rinse Pick, then wipe down the body of the device with a clean cloth.

Available at 50% Discount: As part of a 2023 promotion, all Ortho Rinse Pick purchases are available at a discount of up to 50% when buying multiple units. It’s easy to save while buying Ortho Rinse Pick for the entire family.

Overall, Ortho Rinse Pick aims to be a dentist-quality plaque remover capable of safely and efficiently removing plaque, tartar, and buildup from your teeth without the high costs of a dentist.

Ortho Rinse Pick Reviews

According to the official website, Ortho Rinse Pick has an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5, with 89% of customers giving the device a 5-star review. Even dentists have left positive reviews supporting the device.

Here are some of the reviews shared by happy customers online via the official website:

Many customers like Ortho Rinse Pick because they’re scared of the dentist – but they still want to clean their teeth. If you’re scared of the dentist or if the dentist stresses you out, then Ortho Rinse Pick could be the right choice.

Many customers are also impressed by how painless Ortho Rinse Pick is to use. The tips are easy to use, it’s gentle on your teeth and gums, and you don’t leave with a mouthful of blood or aching gums.

Ortho Rinse Pick is popular with families, and some buy Ortho Rinse Pick to use on their children to save money on dentist visits. One parent claims she and her kids “make a game out of it” and even let her children choose the prize at the end.

One reviewer described Ortho Rinse Pick as a “great way to save time and money,” claiming it can effectively clean teeth without the cost or inconvenience of a dentist visit.

Ortho Rinse Pick has received an endorsement from a dentist. Keith Penner, a dentist, recommends Ortho Rinse Pick to prevent tartar and buildup in between dentist visits.

Overall, most customers agree Ortho Rinse Pick works as advertised to clean teeth, remove plaque, and provide you with dentist-quality cleanings without the cost or inconvenience. Some customers appear to use Ortho Rinse Pick instead of dentist visits entirely, while others use Ortho Rinse Pick to clean teeth between dentist visits.

Ortho Rinse Pick Pricing

Ortho Rinse Pick is priced at $49.99 per dental plaque remover. The more you buy, the more you can save. As part of a 2023 promotion, you can save as much as 50% off the ordinary retail price of the Ortho Rinse Pick (it’s normally priced at $76.91 per dental plaque remover).

Here’s how pricing works when ordering online today:

1 x Ortho Rinse Pick: $49.99

$49.99 2 x Ortho Rinse Picks: $99.98

$99.98 3 x Ortho Rinse Picks: $111.99

$111.99 4 x Ortho Rinse Picks: $149.96

Ortho Rinse Pick Refund Policy

If you have opened your Ortho Rinse Pick box, then you cannot request a refund. The manufacturer does not accept refunds on any used products or opened products. If you used Ortho Rinse Pick and were unhappy with its effects, then you cannot obtain a refund.

However, if you have an unopened Ortho Rinse Pick box (say, if you purchased multiple units), then you can request a refund on the unopened boxes within 30 days, minus shipping costs.

Returns Address: Ortho Rinse Pick Returns 509 Devon Place, Lake Mary, FL 32801

About Renewing Rain, LLC

Ortho Rinse Pick is made by a Venice, Florida-based company named Renewing Rain, LLC.

You can contact Renewing Rain, LLC and the Ortho Rinse Pick customer service team via the following:

Email: customerservice@orthorinsepick.com

customerservice@orthorinsepick.com Phone: (888) 958-4484

(888) 958-4484 Mailing Address: 490 Lake Of The Woods Drive, Venice, FL 34293

Final Word

Ortho Rinse Pick is a dentist-quality plaque remover designed for use at home.

With Ortho Rinse Pick, you can clean at your own pace without the pain or cost of a dentist visit. Ortho Rinse Pick gives you a dentist-quality cleaning whenever you need it, allowing you to save big on visits to the dentists.

