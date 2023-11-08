Honoring Veterans

Museum of Flight Nov. 11 Veterans Day Celebration Shares the Healing Power of the Arts

SEATTLE—The Museum of Flight celebrates Nov. 11 Veterans Day with programs honoring those who have served in the United States Armed Forces, past and present. The celebration will focus on veteran artists and the healing power of the arts. Events begin at 11 a.m. with live patriotic music by the Boeing Employees Concert Band, followed at noon by a ceremony with keynote speaker Jeffrey Stenbom, an artist and U.S. Army veteran of the Iraq War. Stenbom will further engage Museum visitors during a dialogue about his military experience and his art at 2 p.m.

Museum visitors are also invited to a writing workshop from 1-3 p.m. conducted by the African American Writers Alliance. The workshop, called A Place of Landing, honors ancestors and veterans. The Veterans Day Celebration is also part of the Museum’s six-month Art+Flight project (6/23-1/24).

Museum admission will be free for all veterans and active-duty military (Free admission can only be redeemed on-site, and is not applicable to online sales. Active Duty must present valid I.D.).

Location: Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; T.A. Wilson Great Gallery

Source: Museum of Flight

“Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship” celebrates a decade of helping service members pursue education to transition to civilian careers

GEORGETOWN, Texas -To mark the 10th year of supporting veterans through Help A Hero Scholarships, Sport Clips Haircuts has launched its annual promotion to raise $1.7 million by Nov. 11. The campaign supports the VFW’s “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship” program, which provides funds for education for veterans and service members to transition to post-military civilian careers. Sport Clips clients, team members, and franchisees can donate in-store at check-out or online with 100 percent of donations going toward veteran scholarships.

Participating Sport Clips stores will also donate $2 from every hair care service provided on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and many locations will also offer free Veterans Day haircuts for veterans. Click here for participating locations.

To date, Help A Hero funds have supported more than 2,720 scholarships through the $12.3 million Sport Clips, its clients, stylists and product partners have donated to the VFW Foundation. In addition to in-store donations, you can also text “HERO” to 71777 for an easy, online giving option. Help A Hero scholarships are awarded to qualified veterans across all branches of the military by sending the funds directly to the college or technical school of their choice. To apply for and learn more about how these scholarships are impacting the lives of veterans, visit SportClips.com/Hero.

To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com.

To learn more about The Veterans of Foreign Wars visit vfw.org.

Source: Sport Clips

Starbucks honors veterans, military members with free coffee on Veterans Day

This Veterans Day, Starbucks is honoring those who have served with a free tall (12-ounce) hot or cold brewed coffee for Veterans, military service members and military spouses who visit participating U.S. Starbucks stores on Nov. 11, 2023.* In addition, Starbucks is donating $100,000 each to Team Red, White & Blue and Travis Manion Foundation to support the Veteran community.

Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America’s national character by empowering Veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations. TMF was established to honor the life and legacy of 1st Lieutenant Travis Manion (United States Marine Corps) who gave his life in Iraq in 2007. The five words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, “If Not Me, Then Who…” have become the foundation for the organization’s focus on selflessness and character. Guided by this mantra, TMF programming focuses on investing in the mental health and well-being of Veterans and families of the fallen so they can move forward in developing character among youth and serving communities at large.

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization forging America’s leading health and wellness community for Veterans. Team RWB offers events, training and programming to help Veterans build a healthy lifestyle. Starbucks has worked with Team RWB since 2015 to support their work in building a sense of belonging, camaraderie and a strong focus on health and wellness for hundreds of thousands of Veterans.

How Starbucks supports the military community year-round

While Veterans Day is only once a year, Starbucks commitment to the military and Veteran communities is a year-round effort. Throughout the last ten years, Starbucks has hired over 40,000 Veterans and military spouses. The company also has a commitment to hire 5,000 more each year going forward and in July 2023, announced its strengthened support to the military community through new relocation services, community building efforts and mental health support.

* Offer valid at participating U.S. stores. Offer valid 11/11 on café and drive-thru orders only. Cold brew is not included in this offer. Limit one per customer.

Source: Starbucks

Veterans’ Appreciation Days at Northwest Trek and Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium

TACOMA, Wash. – U.S. military veterans are invited to enjoy the splendor of Northwest Trek Wildlife Park and the wonder of Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium at no charge on Nov. 10, 11 and 12.

Veterans’ immediate family members will receive half-off general admission at each zoo.

The Veterans’ Appreciation Days offer is open to all men and women who are serving or have served honorably in the United States armed services.

The Veterans Day observed holiday this year is Nov. 12. But the zoo and Northwest Trek are honoring veterans with this special discount all weekend.

Proof of military service is required for free admission. Acceptable documents include military or veteran identification card, discharge papers or any other proof of military service.

Northwest Trek will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. all three days.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those days.

Source: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium