Case No. 25-2-09800-7

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(RCW 4.28.110)

SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

FRANK S. MATTOS, AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOANNE M. MOORE,

Plaintiff,

v.

JOHN M. BRACCO, MICHAEL BRACCO, BRANDON BRACCO, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN M. BRACCO, JOHN DOE 1-25 and JANE DOE 1-25, and all parties similarly situated,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: DEFENDANT(S) ABOVE NAMED

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 8th day of July, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff above-named, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff above-named, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The object of this action is to is to quiet title in certain real property located in Pierce County, Washington.

DATED this 2nd day of July, 2025

ANDERSON LAW FIRM PLLC

/s/Mark B. Anderson, WSBA #25895

Attorney for Plaintiff

IDX-1016207

July 8, 15, 22, 29, August 5, 12, 2025