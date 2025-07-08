Thurston PUD

Request for Proposals

Engineering Services – Water Treatment Plant

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that PUD No. 1 of Thurston County (“District”) is requesting proposals from qualified firms or individuals to provide engineering design, construction management, and other engineering services concerning the District’s Water Treatment Plant Project (the “Project”). The Project generally consists of design, construction plans and specifications to construct a municipal water treatment plant capable of removing PFAS substances from two drinking water systems, consisting of groundwater wells with flowrates from 32 gpm to 130 gpm for the Sandra Avenue 627 and Spanaway 192nd 669 water systems.

Interested parties may obtain a copy of the Request for Proposals (and related documents) by requesting them from the District’s Engineer Doug Piehl at doug.piehl@thurstonpud.org. Site visits may be arranged by contacting the District’s engineer.

Proposals may be submitted by email to the District’s Engineer at doug.piehl@thurstonpud.org. All proposals must be received by 10 a.m., July 31, 2025. IDX-1016224

July 8, 15, 2025