WA’s members of Congress react to passage of ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

Bold, beautiful, bloated, ugly. How the legislation is described depends who you ask. But Republicans’ “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” has become law.

The nearly 1,000-page legislation extends tax cuts, slashes safety net spending, funds immigration enforcement and rewrites the federal approach on health care, economic development and climate policy. It contains much of President Trump’s domestic agenda.

All 10 Democrats in Washington’s congressional delegation voted against the measure. The state’s two House Republicans voted for it. Here’s a flavor of their reactions and statements after the bill won final approval in Congress, clearing the U.S. House, on July 3 before the president signed it into law.

House Republicans

• U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner: This bill isn’t a silver bullet. But it’s a bold, serious step toward getting our economy back on track and restoring real accountability. It’s a win for every American who wants safer streets, stronger communities, and a government that finally puts them first.

• U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse: We made a commitment to reduce government spending, keep taxes low for hard working Americans, and make reforms to federal assistance programs to ensure their long-term sustainability. This is by no means a perfect bill, but it delivers on our commitment. This was a hard, thoroughly considered vote that I believe will benefit the people of my district.

House Democrats

• U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez: This bill has become so big and bloated that my colleagues have lost the plot. Everyday families will come out in the negative, while Wall Street reaps the real benefits. It’s one of the largest explosions of our deficit ever from a single bill. It was designed to shirk responsibility, with many of these harmful provisions only going into effect after the midterm elections.

• U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal: The Big Bad Betrayal Bill is the largest ever transfer of wealth from poor and working people to the richest, and every single district and state—red, blue, and purple—will feel the effects. This is a cruel, horrific betrayal that will leave Americans poorer and sicker. Thanks to Trump, Republicans, and this bill, people will die.

• U.S. Rep. Adam Smith: This bill is one of the most reckless and cruel legislative efforts I’ve seen in my career. These cuts aren’t about balancing the budget — this bill actually increases the debt and deficit by trillions. These cuts are about handing more power and more money to the wealthiest Americans while punishing working people. It’s cynical, it’s dangerous, and it’s wrong.

• U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene: Republicans made one fundamental promise to Americans – they would lower costs. This big, ugly bill is the ultimate betrayal of that promise. It will make America more expensive by taking away health coverage, increasing hunger, and raising energy bills for millions of households. At every opportunity to show courage and stand up for their constituents, they always fall in line behind Donald Trump.

• U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier: As a pediatrician, I have seen firsthand how access to Medicaid can protect and even save the lives of children. The passage of this Republican bill means that essential healthcare will be ripped away from hundreds of thousands of people in Washington State who rely on Apple Health.

• U.S. Rep. Marilyn Strickland: President Trump and House Republicans continue to lie to the American people. They promised to lower costs on ‘day one.’ Instead, they have championed the greatest scam in American history.

• U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen: Let’s make no mistake. The big, ugly bill is not about deficit reduction. It’s not about cutting spending. It’s about cutting spending in order to pay for tax cuts for the richest Americans and largest corporations. I’ll be fighting to rebuild the social safety net that it is destroying. (Comments made on Facebook prior to voting)

The Senators

• U.S. Sen. Patty Murray: Republicans chose to ignore every warning about how terrible this bill really is and force it through, over the objections of Democrats and even members of their own party, for no other reason than because Trump said so. In the end, the American people will have their voices heard and will show Republicans exactly how they feel about this monstrous bill at the ballot box.

• U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell: With the House green lighting President Trump’s goal of taking away health care access and food security for millions, many Americans are going to suffer, and many working families will see their costs go up.

