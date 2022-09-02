Grassdoor Reviewed – Real Weed Delivery Service for California?

Grassdoor is a weed delivery service available throughout California.

The company aims to offer the fastest and most trusted weed delivery in California. Using a network of drivers across the state, Grassdoor offers flowers, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, concentrates, accessories, and more.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Grassdoor and whether it lives up to the hype.

What is Grassdoor?

Grassdoor, found online at Grassdoor.com, is a weed delivery service available in most of California.

Available throughout the greater Los Angeles area, the Bay Area, the San Diego metro area, and most other parts of California, Grassdoor offers a wide range of weed products and accessories to customers in need.

The goal of Grassdoor is to deliver top cannabis brands – including Raw Garden, Kiva, Select, and Pax – to customers in 40 minutes or less throughout Los Angeles and Orange County.

The company describes itself as “the Uber of cannabis.” Grassdoor has partnered with licensed dispensaries across California, and Grassdoor drivers deliver products from those dispensaries to users’ doorsteps.

Grassdoor aims to distinguish itself as California’s fastest and most trusted weed delivery service. Customers enjoy ASAP deliveries on many popular items when ordering during normal business hours. Grassdoor also offers free delivery on orders over $75.

How Does Grassdoor Work?

Grassdoor makes it easy to order the cannabis you need as soon as you need it.

Just visit Grassdoor.com to order flowers, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, concentrates, accessories, or other products.

Fill up your cart, then checkout and pay. Grassdoor makes it easy, and they disclose all fees upfront.

Grassdoor separates its menu into two sections: an ASAP Menu and a Scheduled Menu. The ASAP Menu includes products available as soon as possible, including products that can arrive at your doorstep in as little as 40 minutes. The Scheduled Menu includes items that may take a little longer but could still reach you within hours.

Grassdoor’s ASAP Menu is available during normal California business hours, starting at 10 am PT each day and ending at 930 pm PT.

Grassdoor also offers free delivery on any order over $75.

Beyond that, Grassdoor offers a similar experience to other delivery and rideshare services: you order and pay online, tip your driver, and get the products delivered to your house as soon as you need them.

Grassdoor Products

Grassdoor offers a range of products from brands like Raw Garden, Kiva, Select, and PAX. You can buy vapes, concentrates, edibles, flower, pre-rolls, and more.

Whether you need a Bic Lighter or hand pipe delivered ASAP or looking for the best flower, you can get the weed products and accessories you need ASAP from Grassdoor.

Available products from Grassdoor include:

Flower

Grassdoor offers flower across multiple categories. For example, you can view daily deal flower specials or Grassdoor’s ordinary menu of strains.

Available flower options include:

California sun grown

Greenhouse

Indoor

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Pre-Rolls

Grassdoor offers pre-rolls on its ASAP Menu and Scheduled Menu. If you want someone to show up at your address with a pre-roll or package of pre-rolls as soon as possible, then you can do that with Grassdoor.

Grassdoor’s available pre-roll options include:

Casacanna Custom 10pk Cartons (including lamb’s bread, bubba kush, purple lemons, and mandarin dreams strains)

Infused pre-rolls and pre-roll packs

Flower pre-rolls and pre-roll packs

Vapes

Grassdoor offers a full lineup of vape cartridges, pods, batteries, accessories, and more. Whether you need a replacement battery or more juice, you can get the vape products delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible with Grassdoor.

Available vape options with Grassdoor include:

Vaporizers (including Jelly cartridges)

510 vaporizer cartridges (0.5 to 1g)

All-in-one vaporizers

Pods

Batteries

Edibles

Grassdoor offers a lineup of edibles, including gummies, capsules, and other oral cannabis products.

Edibles available through Grassdoor include:

Sample packs

Gummies

CBN gummies

Cannabis capsules

Concentrates

Grassdoor offers a range of concentrates, including resin, diamonds, sugar, and more.

You can order all of the following concentrates through Grassdoor:

Bento concentrates

Live resin

Diamonds

Sugar

Sauce

Badder

Wellness

Grassdoor offers a small lineup of wellness products, including edibles, gummies, and other products. Available wellness products from Grassdoor include:

CBN gummies

Edibles

Sample packs

Capsules

Accessories

Grassdoor offers accessories, ranging from replacement batteries for vaping to rolling papers, hand pipes, lighters, and other important accessories.

The full list of accessories available through Grassdoor includes:

King size rolling papers pack

BIC lighter

Hand pipe

Batteries

Battery starter kits

Deals

Grassdoor offers daily deals, including steep discounts on certain products while supplies last. Some of the daily deals at the time of writing included 15% of gummies, flower, edibles, and other products.

Grassdoor Brands

Grassdoor aims to offer weed products from some of the top brands in the space. The company’s brands include Raw Garden, Kiva, Select, and Pax.

Raw Garden

Grassdoor offers a lineup of products from Raw Garden, including vaporizers, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, live resin, diamonds, and more.

Raw Garden creates its products from in-house seeds, aiming to use the finest genetics and raw materials as sources. Raw Garden is also known for its patented extraction process, including using flash-frozen cannabis to maximize terpene content and oil purity.

Available Raw Garden products include:

Raw Garden 510 vape cartridges

Raw Garden disposable vapes

Raw Garden concentrates

Raw Garden premium PAX pods

Kiva

Grassdoor offers a lineup of Kiva Confections products. Launched in 2010, Kiva is known for offering high-quality, trustworthy edibles, including a popular lineup of gummies, bars, mints, bites, and more.

Available Kiva Confections’ products from Grassdoor include:

Kiva Confections Camino gummies

Kiva Confections Lost Farm gummies

Kiva Confections Kiva Bars

Kiva Confections Petra mints

Kiva Confections Terra Bites

Select

Grassdoor offers a lineup of products from Select Oil. Select Oil was founded to create a superior cannabis cartridge. Today, Select Oil offers a lineup of products free from pesticides, materials, and chemicals, giving you a savor-worthy draw with each cartridge.

Grassdoor offers all of the following products from Select Oil:

Select Cliq

Select Snooze Bites

Select Squeeze

Select Essentials

Select Fresh and Go

Select Elite & Elite Live

Select Gummies

Select Ratio and CBD tinctures

PAX

PAX products available through Grassdoor include PAX Era and PAX Era Pro. The company offers curated, flavorful vape pods made with award-winning technology. PAX aims to offer the safest, highest-quality cannabis vaporization experiences on the market.

Grassdoor’s available PAX products include:

PAX Era

PAX Era Pro

Grassdoor Delivery Area

Grassdoor covers every major city in California within its delivery radius. Grassdoor has a particularly strong presence (and fast deliveries) within Orange County and Los Angeles, where they aim to deliver within 40 minutes or fewer.

You can view Grassdoor’s official delivery radius here. The company covers California’s largest metro areas, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Jose, along with most other cities and towns across the state.

According to the official website, Grassdoor’s delivery area includes all of the following:

Alameda Anaheim Berkeley Brisbane Burbank Calabasas Campbell Daly City Dana Point Dublin Fremont Garden Grove Hayward Huntington Beach Irvine La Habra Laguna Beach Laguna Hills Long Beach Los Angeles Marina Del Ray Menlo Park Mission Viejo Morgan Hill Newbury Park Newport Beach North Hollywood Oakland Palo Alto Pico Rivera Rancho Santa Margarita Redondo Beach Redwood City Reseda San Bruno San Francisco San Gabriel San Jose San Mateo San Rafael Santa Clara Santa Cruz Sherman Oaks Sunnyvale Thousand Oaks Tustin Union City Valley Village Van Nuys Venice West Covina West Hills West Hollywood Whittier Woodland Hills

Is Grassdoor Legal?

Grassdoor is legal across the state of California. California has legalized the recreational use of marijuana for anyone 21 or older.

If you’re between the ages of 18 and 21, you can use marijuana for medical purposes in California with a recommendation from a qualified doctor.

To order through Grassdoor, you must be 21+ or 18+ with a valid medical recommendation, regardless of which products you’re ordering.

You need to provide proof of identification (like a driver’s license) to the delivery driver when ordering through Grassdoor – similar to using an alcohol delivery service.

You can order through Grassdoor even when visiting California from out of state. You must have a valid, government-issued photo ID proving you are 21 or older.

Grassdoor also has a daily limit on the amount you can order: per California regulations, you can only order 28.5g of flower (1 oz) or 8g of concentrates (including vaporizer cartridges and edibles) per business day.

Grassdoor Refund Policy & Satisfaction Guarantee

Grassdoor does not offer refunds on non-damaged cannabis products, nor do they exchange products when customers do not like the look, feel, taste, smell, or any other characteristic of the product. All non-damaged cannabis product sales are final.

However, if you received a defective product or missing an item, contact support@graassdoor.com or reach out to the company via live chat to initiate the exchange process. You must contact the company within 24 hours of receiving a damaged or defective product.

Grassdoor Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Grassdoor has a growing presence across California, and the company is backed by positive reviews from major industry websites and review aggregators like WeedMaps, Leafly, and Yelp.

Here are some of the positive and negative reviews from Grassdoor users:

On Yelp, Grassdoor has an average rating of 3.5 out of 5; on Weedmaps, the company has an average score of 4.3 stars out of 5 with 370+ reviews; and on Leafly, the company has an average rating of 3.9 stars out of 5 with 20+ customer reviews

Many customers like Grassdoor for being easy to use

Most customers are happy with Grassdoor’s pricing, including great prices on daily deals and other products, although some customers take issue with Grassdoor’s pricing being higher than you would pay in stores

Most customers find Grassdoor has been dependable and on-time

You can save money by ordering during off-peak hours – similar to surge pricing with Uber

Some customers have had issues with long delivery times and poor communication from drivers

Customers generally have good things to say about Grassdoor’s customer service, including how easy it was to reach the customer service team

Most customers agree that Grassdoor works as advertised to deliver cannabis products to your doorstep as soon as possible. Like any delivery service, Grassdoor has some complaints from customers about delivery times and missing order issues. However, most customers find Grassdoor’s customer service to be easy to reach and easy to deal with.

Work as a Driver for Grassdoor

Grassdoor is hiring drivers. You can become a licensed dispensary driver with Grassdoor. Grassdoor is careful to explain that delivery drivers do not technically work for Grassdoor; instead, they’re hired by and paid by a licensed retailer that uses the Grassdoor platform.

Perks of being a Grassdoor driver include:

Guaranteed Compensation: Most Grassdoor drivers earn more than $1,000 per week.

Get a Foot in the Door Early: Grassdoor is growing fast and aims to expand across the United States. By signing up for Grassdoor as a driver today, you could help train and manage drivers in the future. Grassdoor will use its top drivers to train and expand new hires in the future.

Make People Happy: You’re delivering weed to people with Grassdoor, which means you’re generally making people happy.

You can learn more about becoming a Grassdoor driver on the official website.

About Grassdoor

Grassdoor aims to provide customers across California with fast, safe, and reliable weed delivery service. The company was founded in 2018.

Grassdoor is powered by GE United Technologies, LLC. The company was founded to deliver the best cannabis products to customers in Los Angeles, Orange County, and other major California metro areas in 40 minutes or less.

Grassdoor partners with licensed dispensaries across California. Drivers deliver products from those licensed dispensaries to your doorstep.

Describing itself as “the Uber of cannabis,” Grassdoor ultimately wants to become the fastest, safest, friendliest, freshest, stickiest, and most affordable cannabis delivery service in the world.

You can contact Grassdoor via the following:

Online Form & Live Chat: https://grassdoor.com/contact

https://grassdoor.com/contact Email: support@grassdoor.com

support@grassdoor.com Phone: (818) 647-9322

Final Word

Grassdoor is a weed delivery service available across California. With delivery times as short as 40 minutes, Grassdoor can get cannabis products and accessories to your doorstep as soon as you need them.

To learn more about Grassdoor and how the platform works, or to order cannabis products through Grassdoor today, visit the official website at Grassdoor.com.

