Best Delta-8 Products Reviewed [Updated]

Delta-8 THC has created quite a buzz in the legal hemp industry, renowned as the first federally legal cannabinoid that offers a smoother and safer way to get high. Delta-8 quickly caught up with its distant cousin CBD in terms of popularity and familiarity and can be found both online and in store. Yet many users are intimidated with the sheer volume of products that are available and often feel overwhelmed in their quest for the “perfect” Delta-8 product. Instead of grabbing the first product that catches your eye and hoping for the best, we’ve compiled a list of the most popular Delta-8 THC products of 2022 as well as a detailed explanation of each. Let’s begin!

The Best Delta-8 Products In 2022

While each product form of Delta-8 contains the powerful cannabinoid, not all products are created equal. Depending on the type of product you choose, your high can vary in terms of potency, length, and effects. If you’re new to the Delta-8 world, it’s strongly encouraged to start off “low and slow”. Also, check with your primary care physician before trying the cannabinoid for the first time if you have any significant medical concerns. The intensity and duration of your high will vary on several factors, such as weight, metabolism, gender, previous exposure to THC, and more. We’re confident that, with just a bit of trial and error and a good deal of patience, we can help find the Delta-8 product that’s right for you. Let’s go over some of the common types of Delta-8 products, as well as some of the pros and cons of each.

Delta-8 Vape Carts

Delta-8 vape carts (short for cartridges) are one of the most popular product types in the market due to their close relation to the vaping industry. If you smoke or vape, you may find these types of products are easy to use and may be more enjoyable than other forms. Be aware that the federal government has recently enacted new regulations affecting vape products sold online, so you may need to go through extra age-verification steps when ordering Delta-8 vape products online. Many states have their own additional restrictions on selling vape products as well.

The effects of Delta-8 vape cartridges tend to kick in within a few minutes and can last for several hours. Since the high-inducing cannabinoid bypasses the digestion completely with this method and enters directly into the bloodstream, Delta-8 vape carts are an extremely popular option for impatient or short-on-time users.

Due to the similarities of vaping to smoking, this method may be a bit too intense for new users. For avid cannabis lovers, however, Delta-8 vape carts offer a fast-acting and flavorful experience. Many vape cartridges utilize familiar cannabis strains like Sour Diesel, Blue Dream and Jack Herer that are meant to replicate a “weed-like” experience.

If you choose this type of product, there are some cautionary warnings. Many Delta-8 vape carts are not available for sale online, may utilize spraying methods rather than extraction and infusion, and may use lower grade materials to offer lower pricing. Always vet your potential brands before completing your selection. Vape carts also require external hardware to operate, which can range from $20-$100+. Lastly, you may experience fits of coughing when using these types of Delta-8 products. This information isn’t to deter you from trying them, but rather as a cautionary warning for new and less experienced users. Anyone vaping should take extra caution in selecting vapeable products from reputable sellers, as there have been many vaping health issues reported in the news over the last few years.

Delta-8 Hemp “Flower”

If you’re the type that prefers to grind weed buds and personally roll your joints, Delta-8 hemp flowers may be more your style. Many users prefer this form of Delta-8 because of the “entourage effect,” a belief that using the natural flower will deliver the full benefits of the hemp plant. Raw hemp contains a plethora of cannabinoids (CBD, CBC, CBG, etc.) that can enhance your overall benefits whereas a Delta-8 extract will only contain that specific cannabinoid. While the “entourage effect” has not been scientifically proven, many users swear by it and will insist that it delivers more benefits for both the mind and body.

Truthfully, it’s much easier to find Delta-8 vape carts than it is Delta-8 flower, because Delta-8 is not a “strain” that can be bread and grown specifically. Instead, the “flower” you see on the market is typically just low-THC hemp buds that have been sprayed with a diluted liquid of delta-8 distillate. Sellers of this may be using unapproved mixtures to make the delta-8 spray easier and stick to the plant material better.

Beware of brands promising all-natural and organic Delta-8 flower. “Raw” Delta-8 flower does not exist naturally, but is actually CBD or even non-cannabis flower that has been infused with the Delta-8 distillate. Unfortunately, many companies will simply spray their CBD flowers with Delta-8 distillate, resulting in an uneven coating that can be absent in some parts of the flower and over-saturated in others. If you do choose this form of Delta-8, be sure to check for the infusion method used by the company in question and be cautious of the likelihood of inconsistency between uses.

Just like Delta-8 vape cartridges, the inhaling of the product delivers it directly to the lungs, resulting in faster effects than edible products that are digested. These methods, while quicker, tend to be more likely to result in coughing, and are far less discrete than edible products.

Delta-8 Gummies

For new users of this cannabinoid who might not have familiarity with other cannabis usage, delta-8 edibles such as gummies are a much more enjoyable form of consumption. These soft and chewy treats mask the flavor of the cannabinoid and are arguably the most popular form of Delta-8. As with any cannabinoid taken in edible form, patience is key. You may want to start off with half of a gummy when trying a Delta-8 gummy for the first time to see how your body reacts. Many companies will list the recommended dosage for their gummies. It is crucial not to consume too many gummies in a single sitting, as effects may prove to be too intense for casual and first-time users.

It’s important to note that there is a slight drawback with this product type…they take much longer to kick in. Since inhalables like vape carts and flower bypass the digestion system completely, the effects tend to kick in after 5-10 minutes. Cannabis edibles can take up to an hour to fully kick in and can last for several hours. Your body’s endocannabinoid system and digestive system will process the gummy through your stomach, liver, and small intestine before fully kicking in. It may prove to be more effective if consumed with a high-fat snack or small meal, but this is not a requirement.

Delta-8 Tinctures & Oils

Delta-8 tinctures and oils are a unique product type because they are neither edible or an inhalable. This form of Delta-8 is known as a sublingual, meaning it must be held in the mouth or under the tongue for 1-2 minutes before being swallowed. The name is derived from the sublingual glands located under the tongue that can aid in the rapid absorption of the cannabinoid without being inhaled through the lungs or processed via digestion.

Delta-8 tinctures can be naturally or artificially flavored and come in a wide variety of sizes and strengths. Delta-8 tinctures and oils are less discrete than gummies and other edibles, but have a unique advantage unlike any other form – they can be precisely measured. Many tincture bottles come with graduated droppers that allow you to measure out precise doses. A standard dose is typically 0.5-1mL (1/2 or full dropper), but feel free to tailor the dosages to your specific needs.

The time it takes to feel the effects from Delta-8 tinctures and oils can vary, but is typically within 30-60 minutes. The effects tend to come on slowly and “ramp up” as more time passes, so be patient and do not take more within the first 2 hours if you are inexperienced. Impatient or short-on-time users may prefer this method instead of inhalables, as the silky texture and smooth flavor makes consumption of the cannabinoid substantially easier.

Delta-8 Capsules

If you’re looking for a discrete, no-nonsense form of Delta-8, capsules are the ideal form of this cannabinoid-infused product. Delta-8 capsules are flavorless, easy to swallow, and do not require external hardware. If you aren’t a fan of sugary sweets and expensive hardware, capsules provide a hassle-free way to get high. The delay in onset of effects makes this method require a bit more planning, and should not be used if you don’t have a block of time available that you can be under the influence of Delta-8, sometimes up to 5 hours after first taking.

Another benefit of consuming Delta-8 capsules is the elimination of customized dosing. Capsules are prefilled with a specified amount of Delta-8, usually 25mg. Similar to gummies, Delta-8 capsules must pass through the digestive system in order for the effects to kick in. The effects typically kick in after 30-60 minutes and can last for several hours.

Delta-8 capsules fall into the “edibles” category, and are similar to gummies in terms of wait time. The absorption rate of capsules is slower than sublingual forms of Delta-8, but the ease of use coupled with quiet discretion makes them an attractive option for new users.

Delta-8 Products To Try

Ready to purchase your first Delta-8 product? Here’s three of our favorite brands that carry a wide range of products to meet your needs. From flavors, strengths, and strains, you’re sure to find something that you’ll love.

First up, we have Vybba. This company offers a simple dissolvable strip that is designed to go under your tongue, just like a tincture. Vybba is the fastest-acting of all the edible or ingestible products we tried. These strips can be used as a single strip for a light high or compounded with several strips for a more intense high. Heralded as the first of its kind, Vybba strips promise a unique, discrete and hassle-free experience. The pleasant mint-taste, approachable dosing, and inclusion of CBD to “fine-tune” the experience made it a favorite of new users and experience pros alike.

Next, we have 3Chi. This powerhouse brand offers an incredible assortment of products that range from tasty gummies to hard-hitting vape cartridges. 3Chi also offers a unique form of Delta-8 consumables: THC beverage enhancers. We’ll be seeing more of this type of Delta-8 product in the near future.

Lastly, we have Everest. This fantastic brand offers Delta-8 and CBD products that include tinctures, gummies, and vape carts. If you’re looking for a high that takes you to the mountaintops, check out all that this brand has to offer!